Brandi Glanville Says Her Face Has ‘Literally Melted Away’ Amid ‘Worse Than Ever’ Disfigurement
Health, News

Brandi Glanville Says Her Face Has ‘Literally Melted Away’ Amid ‘Worse Than Ever’ Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville is getting candid about her health journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna shared on social media recently that the treatments for her facial disfigurement are not going well, as her face is practically unrecognizable. 

On Thursday she wrote on X, “I’ve been faking it, I’m f–cking miserable. My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Highlights
  • Brandi Glanville reveals that her face has 'literally melted away'.
  • Glanville has spent over $70,000 to diagnose her facial disfigurement.
  • Glanville suspects the parasite was caused from her time in Morocco.
    Brandi Glanville shared an update that her face has “literally melted away”

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    She added, “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them.

    “I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

    Woman with visible facial changes, blonde hair, wearing glasses on head, highlighting face concern.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    The 52-year-old has supposedly been battling a facial parasite, as reported by Page Six, and has since found celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow to help her out. 

    He conducted four biopsies to gain further information on her condition.

    In February, Glanville was fairly active on social media, sharing videos whilst using a lymphatic drainage machine — meant to vibrate on one’s skin to relieve pain, stimulate fluid movement, and prevent diseases from getting worse.

    Earlier this week, she provided her Instagram followers with a little update on the treatment, saying experts found “no cancer” in her but added that “the cultures take six weeks to grow so no news yet but 🤞🏻.”

    Glanville has been battling a facial parasite for a while now, but she isn’t sure where the problem stems from

    Woman in hospital bed wearing a mask, raising her left hand; medical equipment in the background.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    According to the outlet, Glanville has been quite transparent when it comes to her ongoing health problems, admitting that she has spent over $70,000 in order to find out what the cause of her facial disfigurement stems from. 

    In December 2024, she shared that she was beginning to take her prescribed antibiotics once before after noticing that her face was beginning to “sink in.”

    “I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest,” she said.

    “When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead.”

    Woman with blonde hair in braids, wearing a pink and white robe, discussing facial disfigurement issues.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    Unsurprisingly, being in the dark about the cause of her disfigurement has Glanville searching “desperately” for more answers.

    “You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be okay with it,” she admitted. “I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes.” 

    Though there is no official confirmation, the past model suspects her time filming for Bravo TV was to blame. 

    Blonde woman in a black dress with metallic backdrop, discussing facial disfigurement concerns.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    “We had food sitting for hours on end and some of it was meat, in Morocco,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing — it started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

    Later on, she wrote on social media, “What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed year ½ spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

    “No one deserves this,” read a comment

    Comment discussing Brandi Glanville's face disfigurement, expressing sympathy.

    Comment about face surgeries and chemicals from Barbara Simpler Rooke, discussing disfigurement concerns.

    Comment by Barbara Jo expressing sympathy over Brandi Glanville's face disfigurement.

    User comment expressing sympathy for Brandi Glanville's facial disfigurement.

    Comment on aging gracefully related to Brandi Glanville's facial disfigurement concerns.

    Comment about surgeries and fillers related to face disfigurement.

    Social media comment reacting to Brandi Glanville's disfigurement concerns, expressing sympathy and support.

    Text message discusses rejecting plastic surgery and valuing inner beauty.

    Comment from Laura Diaz expressing sympathy over facial disfigurement news.

    Comment expressing sympathy for someone with facial disfigurement issues.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Brandi Glanville's face disfigurement.

    Comment discussing facial disfigurement concerns and recovery wishes.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Where's the poll option: "never heard of her, don't care, but am secretly pleased that women are finally starting to recognise the negative side of all that stupid unnecessary cosmetic surgery." ?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Like the other two commentors, I don't have a clue who she is, Michelle Tan. Perhaps you should exclude anyone over 17 in your posts?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
