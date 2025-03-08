Brandi Glanville Says Her Face Has ‘Literally Melted Away’ Amid ‘Worse Than Ever’ Disfigurement

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandi Glanville is getting candid about her health journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna shared on social media recently that the treatments for her facial disfigurement are not going well, as her face is practically unrecognizable.

On Thursday she wrote on X, “I’ve been faking it, I’m f–cking miserable. My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Brandi Glanville shared an update that her face has “literally melted away”

Image credits: BrandiGlanville

She added, “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them.

“I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

Image credits: BrandiGlanville

I’ve been faking it. I’m fucking https://t.co/DtiCKws8An best friend’s been in the ICU for2 weeks &isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away. When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal… — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 6, 2025

The 52-year-old has supposedly been battling a facial parasite, as reported by Page Six, and has since found celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow to help her out.

He conducted four biopsies to gain further information on her condition.

In February, Glanville was fairly active on social media, sharing videos whilst using a lymphatic drainage machine — meant to vibrate on one’s skin to relieve pain, stimulate fluid movement, and prevent diseases from getting worse.

Earlier this week, she provided her Instagram followers with a little update on the treatment, saying experts found “no cancer” in her but added that “the cultures take six weeks to grow so no news yet but 🤞🏻.”

Glanville has been battling a facial parasite for a while now, but she isn’t sure where the problem stems from

Image credits: BrandiGlanville

According to the outlet, Glanville has been quite transparent when it comes to her ongoing health problems, admitting that she has spent over $70,000 in order to find out what the cause of her facial disfigurement stems from.

In December 2024, she shared that she was beginning to take her prescribed antibiotics once before after noticing that her face was beginning to “sink in.”

“I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest,” she said.

“When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead.”

Image credits: BrandiGlanville

This is why I’m miserable and depressed :( I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo . I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point. pic.twitter.com/KUZGaEN70s — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 24, 2024

Unsurprisingly, being in the dark about the cause of her disfigurement has Glanville searching “desperately” for more answers.

“You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be okay with it,” she admitted. “I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes.”

Though there is no official confirmation, the past model suspects her time filming for Bravo TV was to blame.

Image credits: BrandiGlanville

“We had food sitting for hours on end and some of it was meat, in Morocco,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing — it started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

Later on, she wrote on social media, “What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed year ½ spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

“No one deserves this,” read a comment

