Carlos Jiménez Varela is an artist from Costa Rica who creates surrealistic images focusing on gigantic sneakers placed in various, unexpected locations: streets, parks, forests, railways, waterfalls, airports, and many, many more. They are seamlessly blended into their surroundings, making them look like they belong in a particular place. All the details and colors, both matching the theme of location and contrasting with it yet following the rules of color theory, make the final product look impressive and super unique.

This is a truly inspiring gallery for all shoe lovers and collectors. You can admire your favorite brands like Nike, New Balance, Reebok, Puma, and some well-known locations.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | jimenezvarela.com