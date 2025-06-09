Guy Wakes Up His GF To Yell At Her For Not Wearing Sexy Clothes: “Disgusting And Disrespectful”
Who doesn’t like to have a pajama day every now and then? The whole point of sleepwear is comfort and coziness. And if you’re just chilling at home, then who cares what you wear, right? Wrong apparently. At least according to one guy who believes his girlfriend should dress up for him 24/7.
The girlfriend has told how her clothing choices have been an issue for her boyfriend since they started dating. But things really came to a head when he came home recently to find her half asleep in a stained tank top. The guy completely lost it, accusing her of being “disgusting and disrespectful.” She’s now wondering if it’s really worth sacrificing comfort for the sake of keeping the peace in her relationship. Netizens are urging her to wake up.
Some days call for cozy clothing that you can just kick back in
But this woman’s boyfriend feels she’s disrespecting him if she doesn’t make an effort 24/7
Image credits: throwrastinkyteeth
Many netizens warned the woman to leave immediately
God, my parents were a young couple in the 1950s. My dad would never in a million years have treated my mom this way.Load More Replies...
