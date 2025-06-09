Guy Wakes Up His GF To Yell At Her For Not Wearing Sexy Clothes: “Disgusting And Disrespectful”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t like to have a pajama day every now and then? The whole point of sleepwear is comfort and coziness. And if you’re just chilling at home, then who cares what you wear, right? Wrong apparently. At least according to one guy who believes his girlfriend should dress up for him 24/7.

The girlfriend has told how her clothing choices have been an issue for her boyfriend since they started dating. But things really came to a head when he came home recently to find her half asleep in a stained tank top. The guy completely lost it, accusing her of being “disgusting and disrespectful.” She’s now wondering if it’s really worth sacrificing comfort for the sake of keeping the peace in her relationship. Netizens are urging her to wake up.

RELATED:

Some days call for cozy clothing that you can just kick back in

Share icon

Image credits: doshasukub (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s boyfriend feels she’s disrespecting him if she doesn’t make an effort 24/7

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Anastasia Kazakova (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: namii9 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwrastinkyteeth

Many netizens warned the woman to leave immediately