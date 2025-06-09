Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Wakes Up His GF To Yell At Her For Not Wearing Sexy Clothes: “Disgusting And Disrespectful”
Man waking up girlfriend pointing upset about her not wearing sexy clothes during a tense conversation on couch.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Wakes Up His GF To Yell At Her For Not Wearing Sexy Clothes: “Disgusting And Disrespectful”

Who doesn’t like to have a pajama day every now and then? The whole point of sleepwear is comfort and coziness. And if you’re just chilling at home, then who cares what you wear, right? Wrong apparently. At least according to one guy who believes his girlfriend should dress up for him 24/7.

The girlfriend has told how her clothing choices have been an issue for her boyfriend since they started dating. But things really came to a head when he came home recently to find her half asleep in a stained tank top. The guy completely lost it, accusing her of being “disgusting and disrespectful.” She’s now wondering if it’s really worth sacrificing comfort for the sake of keeping the peace in her relationship. Netizens are urging her to wake up.

RELATED:

    Some days call for cozy clothing that you can just kick back in

    Image credits: doshasukub (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s boyfriend feels she’s disrespecting him if she doesn’t make an effort 24/7

    Image credits: Anastasia Kazakova (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: namii9 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwrastinkyteeth

    Many netizens warned the woman to leave immediately

    yupan avatar
    Yu Pan
    Yu Pan
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously people... Have some respect for yourselves. Should have shut this down 2 years ago.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marcusfegent avatar
    Marc
    Marc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this story from the 1950's?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God, my parents were a young couple in the 1950s. My dad would never in a million years have treated my mom this way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
