Man Goes Through Girlfriend’s Phone Behind Her Back, Shocked She Wants To End 7-Year Relationship
Trust is the pillar at the center of every relationship, and once it cracks, it’s very hard to mend.
For this woman, that moment came when she found out her boyfriend of seven years had secretly gone through her phone. To make matters worse, he dug into nearly everything he could—browser history, emails, sensitive information—and even took photos of what he saw.
Heartbroken and embarrassed, she turned to Reddit to ask if this was reason enough to end the relationship. Read the full story below to see how it all unfolded.
The woman was shocked to discover her boyfriend had gone through her phone behind her back
Image credits: DaniDG_ / envato (not the actual photo)
The betrayal left her wondering if it was time to end their 7-year relationship
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)
Many readers speculated that the boyfriend was projecting his own infidelity, and plenty urged the author to leave
In a follow-up, she revealed how she decided to move forward
Image credits: throwRAfrostybid
I cannot for the life of me understand why/how some people just accept someone else going through their phone behind their back, for whatever reason. I trust my partner and if she needs something from my phone, she can go ahead - and it goes both ways. But if she was just snooping around there, that would be a different matter, and this also goes both ways. That means there are trust issues, and a relationship without trust is like a broken pencil. Pointless. (borrowed from the wisdom of Lord E. Blackadder).
I really don't understand the poster saying that OP should tell her partner EVERY deep, dark secret - WTAF? Why can you not be in a relationship but still have personal thoughts and feelings? It's not a bloody Vulcan mind meld!
I cannot for the life of me understand why/how some people just accept someone else going through their phone behind their back, for whatever reason. I trust my partner and if she needs something from my phone, she can go ahead - and it goes both ways. But if she was just snooping around there, that would be a different matter, and this also goes both ways. That means there are trust issues, and a relationship without trust is like a broken pencil. Pointless. (borrowed from the wisdom of Lord E. Blackadder).
I really don't understand the poster saying that OP should tell her partner EVERY deep, dark secret - WTAF? Why can you not be in a relationship but still have personal thoughts and feelings? It's not a bloody Vulcan mind meld!
31
2