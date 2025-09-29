Man Goes Through Girlfriend’s Phone Behind Her Back, Shocked She Wants To End 7-Year Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is the pillar at the center of every relationship, and once it cracks, it’s very hard to mend.

For this woman, that moment came when she found out her boyfriend of seven years had secretly gone through her phone. To make matters worse, he dug into nearly everything he could—browser history, emails, sensitive information—and even took photos of what he saw.

Heartbroken and embarrassed, she turned to Reddit to ask if this was reason enough to end the relationship. Read the full story below to see how it all unfolded.

The woman was shocked to discover her boyfriend had gone through her phone behind her back

Image credits: DaniDG_ / envato (not the actual photo)

The betrayal left her wondering if it was time to end their 7-year relationship

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

Many readers speculated that the boyfriend was projecting his own infidelity, and plenty urged the author to leave

Screenshot of a text comment discussing trust issues in a long-term relationship and emotional safety concerns.

Text post on Reddit discussing breakups and relationship advice about trust and ending long-term relationships.

Commenter discusses relationship issues after man goes through girlfriend’s phone, shocked she wants to end their long-term relationship.

Reddit user comments discussing privacy invasion after man goes through girlfriend’s phone and relationship issues.

Comment discussing a man going through girlfriend’s phone and the impact on their 7-year relationship.

Reddit comment discussing trust issues after a man goes through his girlfriend’s phone in a long-term relationship.

User comment describing personal experience with a man going through his girlfriend’s phone and secretive behavior.

Comment from Reddit user warning about mistrust and privacy violation after a man goes through girlfriend’s phone behind her back.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man going through his girlfriend’s phone and relationship doubts.

Comment discussing a man going through girlfriend’s phone, highlighting concerns about behavior and relationship risks.

Comment about man going through girlfriend's phone, expressing shock and trust issues in a long-term relationship.

Comment discussing trust and relationship compatibility when a man goes through his girlfriend’s phone without permission

In a follow-up, she revealed how she decided to move forward

Man goes through girlfriend’s phone behind her back, shocked by her decision to end their 7-year relationship.

Man emotionally upset after going through girlfriend’s phone, shocked by her intentions to end their long-term relationship.

Man shocked after going through girlfriend’s phone, considering ending their 7-year relationship and moving out.

Image credits: throwRAfrostybid