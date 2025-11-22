Guy Refuses To Accept Break-Up With GF After Going On A Romantic Trip With A Female Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common for men and women to have platonic friendships. Even when you’re a man in a committed romantic relationship, you might have a female best friend. In fact, according to the May 2021 American Perspectives Survey, 54% of married men say they have a close friend who is a woman.

However, for this couple, the boyfriend’s female best friend was the catalyst for their breakup. After the woman was uninvited from a week-long vacation so that her boyfriend could go on holiday with his female bestie, she had had enough. “I am not happy in this, and I do not want to feel these feelings any longer,” she wrote in a revealing email she sent to her BF.

A couple was supposed to go on a trip with the BF’s two friends

Couple sitting closely on a bed, smiling and looking at a laptop, illustrating a romantic trip with a female friend.

But when one friend backed out, the BF disinvited his own GF so he could go on vacation with his female best friend

Young woman sitting on a couch, looking frustrated and unsure while discussing a break-up with a guy after a romantic trip.

Young woman in a white shirt looking down thoughtfully, reflecting on a breakup after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Couple holding hands and having an intense conversation in a cozy room, reflecting on a romantic trip and relationship issues.

People believe in platonic friendship between men and women, but research shows that attraction still creates tension

Some people are skeptical of platonic relationships. When your partner has a friend of the opposite gender, feelings of jealousy can quickly start creeping in. And it’s understandable: if there are no clear boundaries about what’s acceptable for the partner and what’s not, a relationship can end like the one in this story did.

Generally, the majority of adults think that men and women can be platonic friends. According to a 2021 YouGov survey, 84% of Britons believe in platonic relationships between people of the opposite gender. Generally, men tend to have a bigger portion (36%) of male and female friends. Women, on the other hand, are less likely (27%) to have an equal number of men and women as friends.

One of the most common worries for people like the woman in this story is that platonic friendships evolve over time and romantic feelings can develop. After all, research shows that many romantic relationships start off as friendships. In fact, two-thirds of couples start out as friends, according to research.

But can a friendship between a man and a woman remain platonic? And can they go on vacations together, leaving their significant others at home, especially when the vacation is to a honeymoon destination like Costa Rica?

Some research suggests that they cannot. Despite drawing the line at platonic friendship, sometimes men and women can’t help feeling attraction. In a 2000 study at Pennsylvania State University, researchers found that half of the 315 surveyed students had engaged in physical intimacy with their platonic friends. However, in another 2003 study, only 14% of the respondents admitted to feeling romantic attraction to their platonic friends.

Friendships with the opposite gender are useful for both men and women

Having a lifelong friend who is of the opposite gender can teach a person a lot about life. Certified intimacy therapist Heather Shannon, LCPC, CST, explains that such friendships offer us different viewpoints.

“They can get dating advice, help with family members who are driving them nuts, or just reminders of things they’re not considering when it comes to other genders,” Shannon says. “Having a sounding board who may know more than you about a man’s or woman’s perspective, can be a lifesaver.”

Platonic friendships with the other gender also help us to be less sexist. Research by Oxford University’s David Kretschmer looked at how socializing with girls affected German teens from largely immigrant backgrounds. After a year of socializing, the boys became more egalitarian, learning to respect the girls’ demands for equality. However, Kretschmer theorizes that the boys changed their opinions because it would earn them the possibility of being in a romantic relationship with the girls.

Some experts even go as far as to advocate against separating children for playtime in preschool according to gendered activities. They claim that this forces boys and girls to socialize with the kids of their gender mostly, planting the seed of the idea that girls can only be best friends with girls and boys can only be best friends with boys.

“What kind of boyfriend disinvites his girlfriend from a trip?” people wondered in the comments

Text comment on screen saying Oh, HELL NO, expressing refusal to accept break-up after romantic trip with female friend

Comment discussing whether to break up after a romantic trip, with advice supporting the break-up decision.

Text post discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text advice about guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend and relationship boundaries.

Text conversation advising a friend on dealing with a guy who refuses to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment discussing a girl wanting a boyfriend and advice on ultimatums in a complicated romantic trip scenario.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text expressing frustration at a guy refusing to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment expressing advice about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text post from user makeitgoboompowbang, sharing advice on relationships and no contact after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Screenshot of an online comment advising on how a guy refuses to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text comment on a white background stating End. The. Relationship., reflecting a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text post from Purpledoves91 sharing a personal view on faithfulness after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment by user Hardline61 advising to end a relationship with someone who doesn't prioritize you after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment text discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text post discussing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Sadly, some commenters have had similar experiences with their significant others

Comment discussing relationship doubts after partner books a romantic trip with a female friend, signaling break-up issues.

Comment about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, highlighting relationship struggles.

Text excerpt showing advice about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

After the boyfriend left for his flight, the woman wrote him a lengthy breakup email

Close-up of a woman lying down with tears on her face, reflecting pain from a difficult break-up situation.

Text excerpt expressing emotional distress about dropping someone off and ignoring their texts during a difficult breakup situation.

Text passage describing a woman explaining her feelings after a romantic trip involving a guy refusing to accept breakup.

Text excerpt describing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, showing frustration and confusion.

Text describing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, expressing confusion and upset.

Text message describing a voicemail where a guy refuses to accept the break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text on screen explaining a letter written after upset feelings about a romantic trip with a female friend and break-up refusal.

Person typing on a laptop, focusing on a story about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip.

Text showing a man refusing to accept a break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, reflecting on relationship importance.

Text excerpt describing a disrespectful trip involving a female best friend and relationship deal-breakers in a romantic context.

Text discussing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend while dating someone else.

Text excerpt discussing a romantic trip and issues related to a guy refusing to accept break-up after the trip.

Text excerpt describing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text describing a guy who refuses to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text discussing instability in a long-term relationship involving conversations about kids and dogs, showing emotional concern.

Text excerpt showing a man refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, expressing hope to work things out.

Text discussing a man who refuses to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.

Man struggles with emotions after booking a romantic trip with a female friend despite break-up refusal.

Text excerpt about a guy upset after his female friend’s romantic trip, refusing to accept break-up boundaries.

Man refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend, showing emotional conflict.

Text excerpt showing a guy expressing unhappiness after a romantic trip with a female friend amid break-up issues.

Text excerpt discussing complications after a romantic trip, highlighting refusal to accept break-up in a relationship scenario.

Text discussing unmet emotional needs and heartache in a relationship after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text excerpt about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, expressing emotional struggle.

Man refusing to accept break-up after romantic trip with female friend, expressing unhappiness and decision to move on.

Young woman resting her head on a desk, looking at a laptop screen, reflecting on a guy refusing to accept break-up after a trip.

Text excerpt showing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text message about building trust in a relationship after strain, relating to guy refusing breakup after romantic trip.

Text excerpt explaining the end of a relationship where a guy refuses to accept the break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Commenters congratulated her for standing up for herself: “Super proud of you”

Text conversation discussing trust issues and relationship struggles after a guy refuses to accept break-up post romantic trip.

Commenter explains guy’s refusal to accept break-up after romantic trip with female friend, highlighting disrespect and poor choices.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend and relationship red flags.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising someone for standing their ground after a break-up and handling it maturely.

Comment about guy refusing break-up after romantic trip with female friend, calling a letter epic and insightful.

Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Comment on social platform praising someone for standing their ground and rejecting a guy refusing to accept break-up after romantic trip with female friend.

Commenter expressing disbelief about a 29-year-old guy refusing to accept a break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

Text post showing a comment about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.

