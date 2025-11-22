Guy Refuses To Accept Break-Up With GF After Going On A Romantic Trip With A Female Friend

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
It’s common for men and women to have platonic friendships. Even when you’re a man in a committed romantic relationship, you might have a female best friend. In fact, according to the May 2021 American Perspectives Survey, 54% of married men say they have a close friend who is a woman.
However, for this couple, the boyfriend’s female best friend was the catalyst for their breakup. After the woman was uninvited from a week-long vacation so that her boyfriend could go on holiday with his female bestie, she had had enough. “I am not happy in this, and I do not want to feel these feelings any longer,” she wrote in a revealing email she sent to her BF.
A couple was supposed to go on a trip with the BF’s two friends
Couple sitting closely on a bed, smiling and looking at a laptop, illustrating a romantic trip with a female friend.
People believe in platonic friendship between men and women, but research shows that attraction still creates tension
Some people are skeptical of platonic relationships. When your partner has a friend of the opposite gender, feelings of jealousy can quickly start creeping in. And it’s understandable: if there are no clear boundaries about what’s acceptable for the partner and what’s not, a relationship can end like the one in this story did.
Generally, the majority of adults think that men and women can be platonic friends. According to a 2021 YouGov survey, 84% of Britons believe in platonic relationships between people of the opposite gender. Generally, men tend to have a bigger portion (36%) of male and female friends. Women, on the other hand, are less likely (27%) to have an equal number of men and women as friends.
One of the most common worries for people like the woman in this story is that platonic friendships evolve over time and romantic feelings can develop. After all, research shows that many romantic relationships start off as friendships. In fact, two-thirds of couples start out as friends, according to research.
But can a friendship between a man and a woman remain platonic? And can they go on vacations together, leaving their significant others at home, especially when the vacation is to a honeymoon destination like Costa Rica?
Some research suggests that they cannot. Despite drawing the line at platonic friendship, sometimes men and women can’t help feeling attraction. In a 2000 study at Pennsylvania State University, researchers found that half of the 315 surveyed students had engaged in physical intimacy with their platonic friends. However, in another 2003 study, only 14% of the respondents admitted to feeling romantic attraction to their platonic friends.
Friendships with the opposite gender are useful for both men and women
Having a lifelong friend who is of the opposite gender can teach a person a lot about life. Certified intimacy therapist Heather Shannon, LCPC, CST, explains that such friendships offer us different viewpoints.
“They can get dating advice, help with family members who are driving them nuts, or just reminders of things they’re not considering when it comes to other genders,” Shannon says. “Having a sounding board who may know more than you about a man’s or woman’s perspective, can be a lifesaver.”
Platonic friendships with the other gender also help us to be less sexist. Research by Oxford University’s David Kretschmer looked at how socializing with girls affected German teens from largely immigrant backgrounds. After a year of socializing, the boys became more egalitarian, learning to respect the girls’ demands for equality. However, Kretschmer theorizes that the boys changed their opinions because it would earn them the possibility of being in a romantic relationship with the girls.
Some experts even go as far as to advocate against separating children for playtime in preschool according to gendered activities. They claim that this forces boys and girls to socialize with the kids of their gender mostly, planting the seed of the idea that girls can only be best friends with girls and boys can only be best friends with boys.
“What kind of boyfriend disinvites his girlfriend from a trip?” people wondered in the comments
Text comment on screen saying Oh, HELL NO, expressing refusal to accept break-up after romantic trip with female friend
Comment discussing whether to break up after a romantic trip, with advice supporting the break-up decision.
Text post discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text advice about guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend and relationship boundaries.
Text conversation advising a friend on dealing with a guy who refuses to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment discussing a girl wanting a boyfriend and advice on ultimatums in a complicated romantic trip scenario.
Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text expressing frustration at a guy refusing to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment expressing advice about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text post from user makeitgoboompowbang, sharing advice on relationships and no contact after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Screenshot of an online comment advising on how a guy refuses to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text comment on a white background stating End. The. Relationship., reflecting a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text post from Purpledoves91 sharing a personal view on faithfulness after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment by user Hardline61 advising to end a relationship with someone who doesn't prioritize you after a romantic trip with a female friend.
Comment text discussing a guy refusing to accept break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Text post discussing a guy refusing to accept a break-up after going on a romantic trip with a female friend.
Sadly, some commenters have had similar experiences with their significant others
Comment discussing relationship doubts after partner books a romantic trip with a female friend, signaling break-up issues.
Comment about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend, highlighting relationship struggles.
Text excerpt showing advice about a guy refusing to accept break-up after a romantic trip with a female friend.
After the boyfriend left for his flight, the woman wrote him a lengthy breakup email
Close-up of a woman lying down with tears on her face, reflecting pain from a difficult break-up situation.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
