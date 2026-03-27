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Man Asks Every Day If GF Did Her Workouts, Acts Surprised When She Dumps Him
Young woman in dark hoodie looking pensive and concerned, symbolizing the impact of nagging to lose weight.
Couples, Relationships

Man Asks Every Day If GF Did Her Workouts, Acts Surprised When She Dumps Him

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Indeed, physical attraction is necessary in a romantic relationship. However, things can get problematic when it becomes solely about superficial traits, to the point where a person disparages their partner’s looks to fit their own standards. 

These things unfortunately happen, much as they did with this couple. According to the girlfriend, her significant other not only repeatedly fat-shamed her but also compared her with other women. 

The constant manipulation and putdowns shattered her self-esteem. Fortunately, she eventually came to her senses. 

RELATED:

    Romantic relationships should revolve solely around physical attraction

    Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It became a problem for this couple where the woman endured constant fat-shaming and putdowns from her boyfriend

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    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After repeated comparisons to other women, she eventually snapped and came to her senses

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    Image credits: throwra0099909009922

    Wanting to change a partner because you think you know what is best for them is misguided and detrimental to the relationship

    The boyfriend seemed to believe he had his girlfriend’s best interest in mind, when the reality appeared to be the opposite. According to psychologists Rob Pascale and Lou Primavera, doing so is not only selfish but also counterproductive. 

    “We are working from our own interests, and we want them to think and act in a certain way because it fills our own needs, not theirs,” the two experts stated. 

    Hoping a significant other would change is a major relationship red flag that may warrant a break-up, according to former psychiatric nurse Jessen James. As he told The Daily Mail in an interview, “If you can’t accept someone for who they are, move on.

    “Humanity seeks purpose, so this yearning that your partner will change is simply human nature. But are your expectations in check, or are you simply a bit delusional?”

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    So, what is the best way to set standards for a partner? As psychotherapist and writer Philippa Perry tells The Guardian, “Don’t have expectations that people will be other than who they are.” 

    The boyfriend’s comments were clearly damaging to the author’s self-worth, yet he persisted, seemingly thinking nothing of it. Fortunately, she realized the right thing to do and broke things off. Doing it over text was the icing on the cake. 

    Readers didn’t hold back with their comments

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    Poll Question

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
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    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    125lbs at 5'4" is not even REMOTELY fat/overweight. I'm 5'5" and am honestly a bit fat-looking at 145lbs (not overly fat, just somewhat.) I haven't been 115-120ish lbs since I was 16-18ish. OP's ex-boyfriend wanted a RealDoll or an anime waifu, not an actual human being.

    8
    8points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men like this can go fvx all the way off. OP's better off without this doosh.

    8
    8points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have said, "I can lose weight, but I don't think there's anything you can do about the fact that you're a mediocre lover and your breath regularly smells like b**t. So I'm out!"

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Unfollow
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    125lbs at 5'4" is not even REMOTELY fat/overweight. I'm 5'5" and am honestly a bit fat-looking at 145lbs (not overly fat, just somewhat.) I haven't been 115-120ish lbs since I was 16-18ish. OP's ex-boyfriend wanted a RealDoll or an anime waifu, not an actual human being.

    8
    8points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men like this can go fvx all the way off. OP's better off without this doosh.

    8
    8points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have said, "I can lose weight, but I don't think there's anything you can do about the fact that you're a mediocre lover and your breath regularly smells like b**t. So I'm out!"

    7
    7points
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