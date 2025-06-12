Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Feeds Girlfriend Slugs And Even Her Own Pet Snail For Months, Laughs While She Does It (Trigger Warning)
Orange slugs clustered on the edge of a metal bucket in an outdoor garden setting with blurred green background
Couples, Relationships

Guy Feeds Girlfriend Slugs And Even Her Own Pet Snail For Months, Laughs While She Does It (Trigger Warning)

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

While food is an essential source of nutrition and energy, even healthy foods can turn dangerous quickly. This usually happens through intentional or unintentional contamination during the preparation, storage, and handling of food.

What this woman didn’t expect was that it would deliberately happen in her own home, and the culprit would be her own partner. She was informed by her significant other’s friends that he was putting slugs in her food, and she decided to share everything that unfolded after that online, asking netizens for some guidance.

RELATED:

    Food contamination is very dangerous

    Image credits: ivankmit (not the actual photo)

    This man threatened his partner’s health by contaminating her food with slugs

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AmnajKhetsamtip (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Food contamination with slugs can be very dangerous, as they contain rat lungworm

    Intentional contamination of food or food tampering is a serious crime that comes in three different kinds. The contamination can be physical and involve introducing inedible materials into food, such as glass, needles, or other metal and plastic objects. They can cause injury, choking, or tooth damage and introduce harmful microorganisms that may cause diseases

    Food can also be contaminated with chemicals like pesticides, cleaning products, or other toxic substances. Chemical contamination of food tends to be the most severe and can lead to poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and even damage to organs and long-term illnesses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The last food contamination type is biological, in which the presence of microorganisms, like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, can cause food spoilage. These contaminants can end up in food through unclean hands, pests, and raw or unwashed food. It’s common among meat products and can result in symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

    It’s clear that any kind of intentional contamination presents risks to human health. In the case of the protagonist of this story, food contamination with slugs can also be very dangerous, as slugs and snails contain rat lungworm, a parasitic worm that can cause brain infections. While most people who get an infection from rat lungworms don’t have any symptoms, in some cases, it can travel to the brain and cause meningitis, an infection in the brain’s lining that causes inflammation. 

    Image credits: Dan DeAlmeida (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A careful examination of the food can help avoid eating contaminated food

    The unfortunate news is that food contamination can be hard to detect, especially because people don’t usually expect it. Therefore, it’s important to inspect any food before eating. A careful examination of the food can help avoid eating contaminated food before it’s too late.

    The first step should be visually looking at the food and checking it for any foreign objects like hair, metal, glass, and plastic objects. Discoloration and cloudy appearance are also significant indicators of food contamination. Any unusual smells coming from the food mean that it shouldn’t be eaten as well. 

    Another indicator of food contamination is texture. A slimy, mushy texture is likely a sign of spoiled food that isn’t good for consumption. 

    To prevent catching a rat lungworm, which can be found in slugs, snails, and unwashed produce, the best practices are to thoroughly wash and cook vegetables, snails, crabs, and shrimps, and check them for suspicious creatures before eating them. 

    Image credits: SALEM. (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters encouraged the woman to run from the relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: smolbean197

    And even after the update, they encouraged her to do the same

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: smolbean197

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: smolbean197

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh hell no! Press charges for food tampering. I'd take him down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh hell no! Press charges for food tampering. I'd take him down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda