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Guy Refuses To Sign Divorce Papers Now That His Childfree Ex Has A Baby Bump
A man holds his head in distress on the left, while a pregnant woman with a baby bump cradles her belly on the right.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Sign Divorce Papers Now That His Childfree Ex Has A Baby Bump

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Where do you want to live? Are you religious? How do you feel about having kids? These are some of the most important conversations couples must have before deciding to plan a future together. But unfortunately, people sometimes change their minds, which can lead to the end of an otherwise healthy relationship.

When one woman found out that her boyfriend was finally going to sign his divorce papers, she was happy to accompany him as moral support. But when they showed up and found that his ex-wife was pregnant, he was completely caught off guard. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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    This woman was told that her boyfriend’s previous marriage ended because he wanted a child, and his wife didn’t

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when it came time to sign the divorce papers, her partner started freaking out

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    Image credits: Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Malachi Cowie / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    After hearing the ex-wife’s side of the story, the author updated her post

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    Image credits: SHVETS production  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:Valeriia Miller / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymous 

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    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A relationship can’t survive if both parties aren’t on the same page about children

    Deciding whether or not you want to have kids is a personal choice. It’s important to really consider what you want, without being influenced or pressured by anyone else. If you’re in a relationship, though, you better make sure that your partner is on the same page. Otherwise, you’re both just wasting your time.

    According to the Pew Research Center, 51% of young adults in the United States say that they want to be parents someday. But men are more likely to want kids than women, as 57% want to be dads, and only 45% want to be moms. Meanwhile, nearly a third of young adults are still on the fence.

    If you’re unsure about whether having kids is for you or not, it’s important to be honest with your partner about that. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jennifer Jacobsen Schulz says there are a few key factors to consider first.: emotional readiness, financial stability, relationship dynamics, personal goals and lifestyle, and your support system. 

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    Both partners need to look at their current situation objectively and decide whether or not bringing a child into it is a good idea. If you’re not prepared to stop staying out until 2am every weekend or going on spontaneous trips once a month, having a baby might require too many sacrifices.

    It’s also crucial for couples to align on their parenting values. Even if both parties want to be parents, they need to discuss how exactly they’ll raise those children. If one partner grew up in an extremely strict, religious home, and the other is from an entirely different culture, they might have different ideas of what a good parent is.

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    A relationship should also be perfectly stable before deciding to introduce kids into the mix. Becoming a parent is a massive change for anyone, and it can test even the strongest relationships. So if the foundation isn’t already strong, a baby might be enough to make the whole relationship crumble.

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    It might be difficult to accept, but people are always allowed to change their minds

    Now, if both partners simply can’t come to an agreement, it might be time to make a difficult decision. Staying in a relationship with someone who doesn’t want the same thing can lead to resentment, Verywell Mind warns.

    But sometimes, people change their minds unexpectedly. This can, understandably, bring about feelings of shock, surprise, grief, anger, heartbreak, and sadness. Realizing that you’re not actually on the same page as your partner can be terrifying.

    Or, in the case of the man in this story, it can feel like a betrayal. If his ex was going to end up having a child anyway, why didn’t she have one with him? As painful as it may be to accept that people change their minds, we can’t blame them for it.

    Humans are not stagnant; we’re constantly learning and growing. And that means that we’re allowed to change our opinions and desires. Research has even found that when people choose to change their minds, they often do so for the better. And if someone is pressured to make a choice in a certain amount of time, they’re likely to make a better decision

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    There’s no way of knowing what the future holds, especially when it comes to decisions that others will make. All we can do is try to be understanding and accept the outcomes that we’re presented with. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

    Readers warned the author that her boyfriend is exhibiting major red flags, noting that there might be a reason his ex didn’t want a child with him

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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