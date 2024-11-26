Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BF Doesn’t Let GF Change His Disgusting Bedsheets: “No Way I Was Sleeping In A Bed Like That”
Couples, Relationships

BF Doesn’t Let GF Change His Disgusting Bedsheets: “No Way I Was Sleeping In A Bed Like That”

Relationship quarrels are typical and can happen over minor things that blow out of proportion. Some people even file for divorce for the silliest reasons imaginable.

For this couple, the argument began when the man refused to change bedsheets for his girlfriend, who was spending the night. Things only got more heated, urging the woman to storm out of her boyfriend’s house in the middle of the night. 

After being called out for supposed rude behavior, the woman now contemplates whether her actions were unjustified. 

Some relationship quarrels that blow out of proportion begin from minor issues

Image credits: erriiinnnnn7 / reddit (not the actual photo)

This couple began arguing after the man refused to change bed sheets for his girlfriend, who was sleeping over at his house

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / envato (not the actual photo)

She ended up ditching him and their plans for the following day, causing bigger drama

Image credits: Upper-Term-7185

How you take care of yourself reflects your respect for your significant other

For some people, a​​ partner’s untidiness regarding their personal space can be a dealbreaker. According to experts, how you keep yourself and your surroundings clean indicates your respect for your partner. 

“The way we take care of our hygiene is also a way we show respect and love toward our partner,” counselor and therapist Dr. Kurt Smith told HuffPost

In the story, the woman seems tolerant of her boyfriend’s seeming indifference to keeping his sheets fresh. As Dr. Smith also points out, these minor issues may become a source of regular conflict, impacting their level of connection. 

Another potential issue is people’s varying definitions of cleanliness and tidiness. In this case, the man didn’t appear bothered by sleeping on a ripped-up sheet that exposed the dirty mattress underneath. He also saw nothing wrong with giving his girlfriend a stained mattress cover as a blanket. 

This is another common problem among couples, according to marriage and family therapist Dr. Marisa Cohen

“It may mean that visible spaces appear tidy even if the closets are stacked with stuff or that anything goes unless you have someone to visit,” she wrote in an article for Psychology Today

Couples with differing definitions can peacefully coexist with communication

Such domestic issues don’t always have to end with one person storming out at 2 AM. As with all conflicts, resolution is possible through communication. 

Dr. Cohen suggests defining cleanliness for yourself. Making assumptions may exacerbate the situation, so a detailed discussion is necessary. 

“By letting your partner in on your experience, they are more likely to understand and empathize with you,” she wrote. 

What complicates the situation for the author is that she is dealing with her boyfriend’s home. He may have felt she was intrusive in his space, causing him to react defensively. 

This is why Dr. Cohen also suggests allowing the other person to keep a space how they want. It could be a messy nightstand, disorganized clothes, or, in this case, a dirty bedsheet. 

The author’s frustrations are understandable, as she may have felt he showed a lack of care for her, both as a guest to his home and as his significant other. However, suddenly leaving didn’t solve the problem, either. 

Ultimately, their quarrel forced them to cancel their plans. They could’ve avoided such a drastic end to their night with a calm discussion.

Most readers sided with the author

But there were a few who didn’t agree with what she did

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTA crowd is wild as usual. Providing your significant other with fresh sheets/towels/whatever is basic courtesy.

hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wild" isn't the word I'd choose. Try "delusional." That man is living like an overgrown frat boy, and expects OP to tolerate it. There's nothing appealing about a dedicated slob. If he can't even be bothered to change the sheets on his bed when his GF is spending the night, OP shouldn't bother with him, period.

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of us try to make a good impression with potential partners. I suspect he has emotional baggage from a past relationship where he rebelled against someone trying to change him or his lifestyle.

