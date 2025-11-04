Man Blows Up On GF After Realizing She’s Actually Enjoying Their Open Relationship He Suggested

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
What constitutes cheating depends on how a couple defines their relationship. Reddit user throwawayPandaaBear and her boyfriend, for example, agreed that while they were exclusive, they could date and enjoy physical intimacy with other people as well.
An important part of the deal was that they wouldn’t discuss these extracurricular activities.
However, after not having much success with other women, the Redditor’s partner — who, by the way, was the one to propose the unorthodox arrangement — went snooping through her phone to find out if she was seeing a lot of guys.
This immediately led to a heated confrontation that exposed not only double standards but also the real reason he wanted to “open” their relationship in the first place.
If a couple wants their open relationship to work, they have to be able to talk clearly and honestly
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
