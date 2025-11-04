Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Blows Up On GF After Realizing She’s Actually Enjoying Their Open Relationship He Suggested
Man in a red shirt sitting on a couch looking stressed and frustrated, relating to boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates.
Couples, Relationships

Man Blows Up On GF After Realizing She’s Actually Enjoying Their Open Relationship He Suggested

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
What constitutes cheating depends on how a couple defines their relationship. Reddit user throwawayPandaaBear and her boyfriend, for example, agreed that while they were exclusive, they could date and enjoy physical intimacy with other people as well.

An important part of the deal was that they wouldn’t discuss these extracurricular activities.

However, after not having much success with other women, the Redditor’s partner — who, by the way, was the one to propose the unorthodox arrangement — went snooping through her phone to find out if she was seeing a lot of guys.

This immediately led to a heated confrontation that exposed not only double standards but also the real reason he wanted to “open” their relationship in the first place.

    If a couple wants their open relationship to work, they have to be able to talk clearly and honestly

    Couple lying in bed kissing closely, representing themes of boyfriend open relationship and relationship dynamics.

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Because, as this story shows, things can get so messy, it can feel impossible to fix

    Text excerpt about a boyfriend who opens relationship but gets no dates, describing a 3-year healthy partnership.

    Text excerpt describing a boyfriend opening the relationship but getting no dates while discussing dating other people.

    Text excerpt about boyfriend opening relationship with rules on no discussing dates or activities with others.

    Text about signing up on a dating app, exploring open relationship dynamics, and experiences with non-committal dating.

    Text describing a boyfriend who opens the relationship but ends up with no dates due to misunderstandings and jealousy.

    A frustrated man sitting on a couch with hands on his head, reflecting on boyfriend opens relationship with no dates.

    Image credits: MKU018 / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a boyfriend who opens the relationship but ends up with no dates as no one else is interested.

    Text describing a person reflecting on their boyfriend opening the relationship but getting no dates and feeling conflicted.

    Image credits: throwawaypandaabear

    People who read about their fight said the woman should just break up with her insecure boyfriend

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a boyfriend opening the relationship but getting no dates.

    Reddit conversation about boyfriend opens relationship but ends up getting no dates and causes emotional confusion and break up.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a boyfriend opening relationship but getting no dates and relationship trust issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a boyfriend opening the relationship but getting no dates, expressing frustration and honesty.

    Online forum conversation about boyfriend opens relationship but gets no dates, with supportive and encouraging comments.

    Comment comparing a boyfriend opening the relationship to a monkey swinging, advising to dump him without hesitation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend who opens relationship but ends up with no dates.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining a boyfriend opening the relationship but not getting any dates or interest.

    Text post showing a comment about consequences of actions related to boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a boyfriend opening relationship but getting no dates, advising honesty and decision-making.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend opening relationship but getting no dates, with 132 points.

    Comment from user AnarchyAutumn discussing trust violation and privacy in relationships, related to boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates.

    Comment explaining personal preference for monogamy over an opened relationship in a discussion about boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates.

    Text comment on a discussion forum, advising to break up with boyfriend after opening relationship but getting no dates.

    Comment expressing that open relationships can backfire and lead to a breakup, mentioning boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates.

    Comment discussing a boyfriend who opens relationship but gets no dates, reflecting on loneliness and options gained.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a boyfriend who opens relationship but gets no dates, expressing disapproval of his plan.

    Comment explaining boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates situation, advising to dump the unfaithful boyfriend immediately.

    Screenshot of an online comment praising a response, related to boyfriend opens relationship gets no dates discussion.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only read this for the schadenfreude. Every time a guy wants this, they're already planning on cheating. And then it goes pear shaped and they come crying back. Meantime she is now dating others. And it ends in a break up. When will people learn to value what they have or break it up before putting them in a position like this.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Break up. Open relationships require trust and communication, even more so than closed ones. Opening this one just exposed the issues that were already there

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What tf was he doing with the phone? Is that a normal thing, snooping through each other's personal messages? Nope nope nope.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
