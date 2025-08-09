Man Parties The Night Before Meeting His Girlfriend’s Parents, Shows Up Hungover And Ruins Lunch

ADVERTISEMENT

First impressions can be extremely important. Especially when meeting someone that you really want to win over, you might put an immense amount of pressure onto the situation. Digging through your closet for hours choosing the right outfit, spending a pretty penny on flowers and a nice bottle of wine and eating about a dozen breath mints before saying hello.

However, if you don’t feel the need to put in effort to make a good first impression on someone, you might not care about them at all. One woman recently turned to Mumsnet for advice after her boyfriend behaved terribly when meeting her folks for the first time. Below, you’ll find all of the details about the uncomfortable lunch, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

Introducing your partner to your parents for the first time can be nerve-racking

Image credits: dasha11 (not the actual photo)

So this woman was horrified when her boyfriend showed up for lunch with her parents hungover and on his worst behavior

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MerryLeah

According to the American Psychological Association, first impressions count. “You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression,” James Uleman, PhD, a psychology professor at New York University, says. “In spite of the congeniality of many professional gatherings, judgments are being made and impressions formed all the time.”

Many factors play into a first impression, including how you shake someone’s hand, your posture, your clothing, your facial expressions and more. So how can you ensure that you’ll make a great first impression?

Well, it depends on whether you’re going on a first date, to a job interview or to meet your partner’s parents for the first time. But because of the topic of this story, we’ll focus on the last one.

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time can be a nerve-racking experience. Depending on what you know about them, you might be intimidated from the get-go. And if you truly love their son or daughter, you may be incredibly worried about the encounter going poorly.

So to make sure everything goes smoothly, Brides.com recommends communicating with your partner. Discuss any concerns you have and anything you’ll need to know to win their parents over. It’s also crucial to choose the right time and place. A neutral location will probably be best, but make sure it’s somewhere everyone will feel comfortable that won’t be too noisy or loud.

It’s always nice to ask your partner’s parents plenty of questions about themselves to get to know them better, but don’t be intrusive and be careful to avoid sensitive topics.

And at the end of the day, remember to just be yourself. People are drawn to authenticity, and they’ll know if you’re trying too hard to be someone you’re not.

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

Failing to put effort into a relationship is a huge red flag

Now, if you happen to make an unfortunate first impression, it might not be easy to overcome it. But Thriveworks has a few tips that may make the damage control easier. First of all, don’t panic. We’ve all been there, so just look forward and focus on how to correct the situation.

Follow up appropriately and sincerely, and let the initial bad impression go. There’s no need to dwell on it. Stay calm, and make sure that you put your best foot forward for your second impression. And hopefully, everyone will be willing to give you a second chance.

One of the biggest issues in this particular story, however, is that the man didn’t seem to care about meeting his girlfriend’s parents. He wasn’t concerned about partying the night before, and he didn’t go out of his way to try to impress her folks. Many readers pointed out that this is a huge red flag in the author’s relationship.

Marriage.com notes that making effort is crucial in any relationship, as it fosters trust and intimacy, enhances communication, promotes teamwork, builds resilience and increases satisfaction. If someone has made it clear that they don’t want to put effort into making their relationship work, especially when they’re only 6 months in, it might be time to cut them loose.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man deserves a second chance from his partner? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama right here.

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio (not the actual photo)

Readers gave the author a reality check, warning her that her boyfriend’s behavior is likely to only get worse

