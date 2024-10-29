Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Strangest Thing Happened": BF Tells GF Altitude Shift Made Him Gay So He Cheated With A Guy
Fails, Funny

“The Strangest Thing Happened”: BF Tells GF Altitude Shift Made Him Gay So He Cheated With A Guy

Everybody has come up with an excuse at least once in their lives. Most people do it to steer clear of specific situations or get away with things they’ve done. The idea behind making up such justifications is to simply avoid facing consequences. The problem is sometimes folks get a bit too creative with their excuses.

This is exactly what a man did when his girlfriend found out about his affair. Although he claimed to be straight, he had cheated with another man, so he came up with an incredible story to justify his actions.

More info: Reddit

Some people get up to all sorts of shenanigans on work trips that their partners know nothing about, and this guy took that to the extreme

Image credits: Visual Tag Mx / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s boyfriend of three years used to go to Utah a few times for work, and one time, his co-worker sent her a message saying that her boyfriend had an affair with another man

Image credits: Nicholas Swatz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She was shocked because her boyfriend had always identified as straight, but when she confronted him about it, he confirmed that he had slept with a man

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Things were even more shocking when he blamed his actions on Utah’s altitude, claiming that it suddenly turned him gay and that as soon as he returned, he was “back to being straight”

Image credits: CanItBeTrue-OrNot

The woman wanted to break up with her cheating boyfriend, but he said that it wasn’t his fault because the high altitude temporarily altered his brain chemistry

Try to think back to every excuse you’ve ever made up in your life; most likely, none of them can match up to this guy’s crazy story. That’s probably what his girlfriend thought, too, when he tried to justify his cheating. She didn’t believe that he’d have an affair with a man and honestly expected him to say the entire thing was nonsense.

Unfortunately for her, he confirmed that all of it happened but excused it away by blaming it on Utah’s altitude. His theory was that the high elevation suddenly made him gay and that it was also why he slept with a man. Even though he claimed to be confused by all of it, nobody was more confused than his girlfriend. 

Now, Utah is considered a high-altitude state since its average elevation is 6,100 feet above sea level. The cheating boyfriend’s justification was that such elevations can alter people’s brain chemistry and make them do things they would not normally do. He even got mad at his girlfriend for questioning him and said she shouldn’t blame him for something “medical and scientific” that he couldn’t control.

This is probably one of the greatest excuses ever given, and there’s a very tiny element of truth to the actual idea. High altitudes do sometimes have a powerful effect on people and can impact a person’s mood, behavior, and mental performance. Some folks become irritable, anxious, or withdrawn, but so far, there have been no reports of individuals accidentally becoming gay.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

No matter how much the boyfriend insists that people can turn gay just for a little bit, research shows that a person’s orientation cannot just change willy-nilly. There have, of course, been rare instances of sudden changes in attraction, like the case of a straight rugby player named Chris Birch, who had a stroke and then became a queer hairdresser. Those are exceptional circumstances!

The boyfriend’s ridiculous excuse for cheating had no scientific basis whatsoever, no matter how hard he tried to convince his partner otherwise. He also acted like she was being “rude and weird” for questioning him about his temporarily altered “brain chemistry.”

It’s obvious that he was trying to gaslight her and divert her attention from his affair. Experts say people who gaslight others often refuse to take responsibility for their actions and also manipulate the focus of discussions. This is exactly what the man was doing, and he did it so well that he made the poster question reality.

Scientists keep discovering new things about the universe and about life itself. We only hope they follow up on this man’s groundbreaking discovery of high altitudes turning people gay. Till then, we can only laugh at the absurdity of it all, which is exactly what folks did. 

How would you have reacted if you were in the poster’s shoes and someone told you a story like this?

People flooded the comments section with jokes about the poster’s boyfriend and told her that nothing like what he said was even possible

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I cannot be reading this correctly!?! Does the woman seriously think being gay can be triggered by something?! Goddàmn! What school did she go to that she doesn't know the very basics of being human? I'm sure next she's gonna be on here asking how she got pregnant. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Many men go through life with a little bit of themselves in the closet. Having sex with another guy once, or even once every few years, doesn't make him gay. If you want to insist on labels then he's most likely bi. It's also important to understand that in his mind this is not 'cheating'. There's quite likely no emotional attachment to this guy, it's just a physical desire, and many couples can learn to accept this. Not saying that she should in this case, but if he's honest with himself and any future partners about his needs then it can be possible to continue in that vein.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Gay, Bi, straight, necrophilia- he's a cheater, and he'll always be a cheater. He just enlarged his dating pool.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
