“The Strangest Thing Happened”: BF Tells GF Altitude Shift Made Him Gay So He Cheated With A Guy

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody has come up with an excuse at least once in their lives. Most people do it to steer clear of specific situations or get away with things they’ve done. The idea behind making up such justifications is to simply avoid facing consequences. The problem is sometimes folks get a bit too creative with their excuses.

This is exactly what a man did when his girlfriend found out about his affair. Although he claimed to be straight, he had cheated with another man, so he came up with an incredible story to justify his actions.

More info: Reddit

Some people get up to all sorts of shenanigans on work trips that their partners know nothing about, and this guy took that to the extreme

Share icon

Image credits: Visual Tag Mx / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s boyfriend of three years used to go to Utah a few times for work, and one time, his co-worker sent her a message saying that her boyfriend had an affair with another man

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Nicholas Swatz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She was shocked because her boyfriend had always identified as straight, but when she confronted him about it, he confirmed that he had slept with a man

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Things were even more shocking when he blamed his actions on Utah’s altitude, claiming that it suddenly turned him gay and that as soon as he returned, he was “back to being straight”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CanItBeTrue-OrNot

The woman wanted to break up with her cheating boyfriend, but he said that it wasn’t his fault because the high altitude temporarily altered his brain chemistry

Try to think back to every excuse you’ve ever made up in your life; most likely, none of them can match up to this guy’s crazy story. That’s probably what his girlfriend thought, too, when he tried to justify his cheating. She didn’t believe that he’d have an affair with a man and honestly expected him to say the entire thing was nonsense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for her, he confirmed that all of it happened but excused it away by blaming it on Utah’s altitude. His theory was that the high elevation suddenly made him gay and that it was also why he slept with a man. Even though he claimed to be confused by all of it, nobody was more confused than his girlfriend.

Now, Utah is considered a high-altitude state since its average elevation is 6,100 feet above sea level. The cheating boyfriend’s justification was that such elevations can alter people’s brain chemistry and make them do things they would not normally do. He even got mad at his girlfriend for questioning him and said she shouldn’t blame him for something “medical and scientific” that he couldn’t control.

This is probably one of the greatest excuses ever given, and there’s a very tiny element of truth to the actual idea. High altitudes do sometimes have a powerful effect on people and can impact a person’s mood, behavior, and mental performance. Some folks become irritable, anxious, or withdrawn, but so far, there have been no reports of individuals accidentally becoming gay.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

No matter how much the boyfriend insists that people can turn gay just for a little bit, research shows that a person’s orientation cannot just change willy-nilly. There have, of course, been rare instances of sudden changes in attraction, like the case of a straight rugby player named Chris Birch, who had a stroke and then became a queer hairdresser. Those are exceptional circumstances!

The boyfriend’s ridiculous excuse for cheating had no scientific basis whatsoever, no matter how hard he tried to convince his partner otherwise. He also acted like she was being “rude and weird” for questioning him about his temporarily altered “brain chemistry.”

It’s obvious that he was trying to gaslight her and divert her attention from his affair. Experts say people who gaslight others often refuse to take responsibility for their actions and also manipulate the focus of discussions. This is exactly what the man was doing, and he did it so well that he made the poster question reality.

Scientists keep discovering new things about the universe and about life itself. We only hope they follow up on this man’s groundbreaking discovery of high altitudes turning people gay. Till then, we can only laugh at the absurdity of it all, which is exactly what folks did.

ADVERTISEMENT

How would you have reacted if you were in the poster’s shoes and someone told you a story like this?

People flooded the comments section with jokes about the poster’s boyfriend and told her that nothing like what he said was even possible