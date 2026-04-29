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Dating outside your culture can open you up to new perspectives on people and the world. It helps you see things in a different light and broadens how you understand relationships. But it also comes with challenges you might not have been aware of.

An Italian woman who goes on Reddit by the nickname ThrowRAPerception135 moved to Canada a few years back and fell in love with a native Cree man there. But when he finally proposed to her and the couple began planning their happily-ever-after, his mother and other relatives stepped in, trying to block their marriage in the name of preserving his lineage.

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This woman couldn’t contain her happiness after her boyfriend finally proposed to her

Image credits: Brock Wegner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But his family, who never really liked her, objected to the engagement

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Image credits: Diego Llajaruna Gonzales / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Sinitta Leunen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRAPerception135

“Indigenous peoples” is a collective name for the original peoples of North America and their descendants.

The Canadian Constitution recognizes 3 groups of Indigenous peoples:

First Nations

Inuit

Métis

These are 3 distinct peoples with unique histories, languages, cultural practices, and spiritual beliefs.

According to the 2021 Census, more than 1.8 million people in Canada identify as Indigenous, or roughly 5% of the country’s total population.

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Cree are the most populous and widely distributed Indigenous peoples in Canada. Other words the Cree use to describe themselves include nehiyawak, nihithaw, nehinaw, and ininiw. Cree First Nations occupy territories in the Subarctic region from Alberta to Quebec, as well as portions of the Plains region in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

According to the census data, 223,745 people identify as having Cree ancestry and 86,475 speak Cree languages.

People had a lot to say after reading about the couple’s predicament

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