BF Breaks Up Without Warning, Blocks Contact, Then Claims He Was Waiting For Her To Fight For Him

It appears that breakups don’t even come with closure. There’s just a casual text, emotional confusion, and maybe a surprise plot twist. Welcome to modern love, where someone can ghost you, then cry when you move on.

Unfortunately, for today’s Original Poster (OP), her boyfriend of two years ended things over text, didn’t pick up her calls, until they met up and she started talking about future plans. What followed was emotional manipulation disguised as heartbreak, with just enough absurdity to make your therapist sigh.

Breakups are tough, but imagine getting a breakup text so vague it feels like a puzzle, only to find out later it was actually a secret “test”

The author’s boyfriend suddenly texted her that he was unhappy, and ended the relationship without much explanation

She tried to reach out, but he ignored her and insisted his breakup message was final

They eventually met up, and when she started talking about future plans, he became emotional, saying he was still in love and wanted her to chase him

He revealed the breakup was a “test” to see if she’d beg for him, leaving her confused

The OP and her boyfriend had been dating for two years when, out of nowhere, he texted that he wasn’t happy anymore. Naturally, she called him to talk, but he brushed her off with a vague promise to call back which he never did. When she followed up again, he hit her with a cold “I’m done.” For days, she wasn’t even sure if it was a real breakup.

She kept reaching out, trying to get a conversation going, hoping to clear the air, but every call and message was met with silence. Eventually, he confirmed that the brief text was his official breakup announcement.

Weeks later, the two decided to meet up and try being friends. During the catch-up, she shared her new plans which involved moving out of state, traveling, basically getting her life back on track. That’s when things got weird. The now ex suddenly burst into tears, asking how she could leave him like that as if she was the one who walked away in the first place.

And that was when he admitted he still loved her, and that the original breakup was just a “test” to see how much she cared. Apparently, she was supposed to show up, beg for him back, and fight for the relationship.

To better understand the psychological dynamics behind the boyfriend’s behavior, Bored Panda spoke to clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who shed light on the hidden motivations at play. According to her, expecting a partner to chase after you after initiating a breakup isn’t about love or reconciliation, it’s about something much more complex.

“This kind of behavior is less about romance and more about emotional insecurity,” she explained. “It’s like emotional hide-and-seek where they want to be sought out, wanted, but without being clear or honest.”

Rather than ending the relationship to move on, individuals may be subconsciously setting up a loyalty test, hoping their partner will beg, plead, or fight to prove their devotion. However, Madondo warned that this dynamic can quickly become toxic as “healthy relationships aren’t built on games. They’re built on clarity, communication, and mutual respect.”

We asked further about the psychology behind using tests or silence to gauge someone’s loyalty, and she revealed that these tactics often stem from unresolved emotional wounds, such as fear of abandonment or a lack of emotional security.

“Instead of directly asking for reassurance, the person may fall into emotionally manipulative patterns like setting traps to confirm they’re still loved,” Madondo said. “It’s a self-sabotaging defense mechanism designed to protect, but usually ends up damaging the trust they crave.”

However, what happens when someone who manipulated you like this tries to come back into your life? Madondo emphasized that self-respect and boundaries must come first. “You have every right to protect your peace. You’re allowed to do that, so never feel obligated to put yourself back into that position.” she said.

Before letting anyone back in, it’s important to ask yourself if you feel emotionally safe around them. If the answer is no, she advised keeping your response calm but firm. “Make it clear that the connection no longer feels healthy.” Madondo emphasized that it’s not selfish, but necessary for healing.

Netizens insisted that the OP was better off without her emotionally manipulative ex. They pointed out the red flags in his behavior, calling it mind games, psychological maltreatment, and a disturbing attempt to control the narrative. They also encouraged her to move forward confidently and cut all ties.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think there’s ever a situation where testing a partner like this is okay? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author’s now ex-boyfriend was delusional as this was real life, and not the movies

