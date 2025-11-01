Woman Called A Gold Digger For Wanting Fair Chores, Leaves Her Boyfriend As He Begs For Rent Money

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Men, at least in the US, are contributing to household chores more than ever. While that is a good step towards gender equality, women are still shouldering the majority of household activities. This not only costs them $6.4K every year in unpaid labor but can also have negative effects on their mental and physical health, relationship satisfaction, and career.
For a while, this couple did well splitting chores 50/50. That is, until the boyfriend got a pay increase. Then he quietly boycotted his share of housework, which the girlfriend didn’t like, so she dumped him in the blink of an eye.
Men are contributing to housework more, but still not as much as women
Young woman frustrated and walking away from boyfriend who is pleading outdoors, illustrating gold digger and rent money conflict.
While men are contributing to housework more than ever and even feel confident that they’re doing their fair share of chores, statistics show that women are still spending twice as much of their time doing chores, whether that’s cooking, cleaning, or doing yard work.
For women, this also often results in more work when having a male partner. A study by the Gender Equity Policy Institute found that married women do more housework than single women, while the amount of work for single and married men remains the same. Such a phenomenon could be explained by employment status, as the person earning more usually does less around the house. But even when women are the main breadwinners in their households, they still devote more time to domestic activities.
In fact, it’s been estimated that we owe women around $3.6 trillion a year in unpaid labor. But the cost of an unfair share of chores doesn’t only have materialistic effects. Those women who have a bigger share of chores report higher levels of depression, stress, relationship dissatisfaction, and burnout. This pulls them away from other priorities like career, well-being, and relationships.
So we can clearly see that the majority of men are falling behind on housework. But why is that?
Well, many have attempted to find the reason for it. Some say that men don’t see mess the same way that women do, but others argue that that’s very far from the truth. Another theory, which might be the most likely explanation, is that social expectations for men and women are different. Men are often less frowned upon for not keeping their spaces neat and tidy, while women are severely penalized for it. As a result, males aren’t as concerned with doing housework as women are.
Toxic masculinity also doesn’t help the case here, as it seems to convince men to do fewer chores than they should. Interestingly enough, a study has found that men especially avoid housework when they earn less money than their wives do.
“Fighting about housework is never fighting about housework”
Woman called a gold digger standing with arms crossed while boyfriend looks upset in a modern kitchen.
As you could’ve probably guessed, such an unfair share of housework becomes very clear in relationships, which often has a negative effect on them. Luckily, couples can take some steps to avoid their dirty dishes ruining their relationship.
Therapists first recommend recognizing that arguments about chores aren’t only about housework itself. “First, it is important to recognize that fighting about housework is never fighting about housework,” says Dr. Heather Z. Lyons, a licensed psychologist and couples counselor. “Through housework we communicate levels of importance in the relationship, we show our partners that we recognize them, uphold or challenge gender roles and connect.”
When a couple realizes that their quarrels about housework are more than that, then they can start a conversation to communicate their feelings and what triggers them.
“To begin to understand each other’s perspective, first recognize that you each have different thoughts on the matter and seek to understand your partner’s point of view,” says says Dr. Sharone Weltfreid, a licensed clinical psychologist. “Keep in mind that the way you broach the topic will impact the course of the conversation, [so approach it] with calm, care and openness. This is not about being right or winning an argument.”
Once both partners’ feelings are addressed, they should work on figuring out how to break the pattern of unfairly split chores.
“[Explain] that you want to work together to arrive at a plan for how chores will get done that works for you both,” says Weltfreid. In case it’s hard for the couple to get on the same page, Weltfreid urges them to clarify any misunderstandings.
From a more practical perspective, Sasha Mogensen, a professional organizer, recommends couples develop a housekeeping routine together to avoid any unwelcome arguments.
“I suggest that the couple sit down and create a chore chart and list the most important chores that need to be done each day or week,” says Mogensen. “Assign a day (and even a time) that this chore will be done; for example, the bathroom is cleaned on Saturday mornings or the dishwasher is loaded before bed each night. Display the chart somewhere [you] can both see it and check off the chores as they get done.”
Try to make it fun by having rewards for yourself after achieving them, something that can be done together. And don’t forget—teamwork makes the dream work, so tackle those boring chores as a team, and don’t let them get in between you!
The woman provided more information in the comments
Reddit user discusses being called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving boyfriend who begged for rent money.
Chat conversation discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend who begs for rent money.
Commenters discuss fair chore distribution and income proportions in a relationship accused of being a gold digger scenario.
Online discussion about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend over rent money.
Screenshot of an online forum discussion about rent, leases, and a woman called a gold digger for fair chores.
Text conversation about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores, leaving boyfriend as he begs for rent money.
Reddit users discuss a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while her boyfriend neglects responsibilities.
Others jumped in, sharing similar experiences
Woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores, leaves boyfriend who begs for rent money in relationship dispute.
Text excerpt showing a breakup over chores, highlighting a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores.
User comment on relationship challenges highlighting a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend.
Reddit user shares experience of being called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while boyfriend begged for rent money.
Reddit conversation about a woman labeled a gold digger for demanding fair chores while her boyfriend begs for rent money.
Comment about woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and ending relationship as boyfriend begs for rent money.
Text excerpt discussing a woman labeled a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend who begs for rent money.
Screenshot of a forum post describing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing being called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and equitable labor in relationships.
Overall, commenters were proud of the girlfriend for ending things
Reddit comments discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend.
Reddit discussion about women called gold diggers for wanting fair chores and relationships based on equal labor and respect.
Comment discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while her boyfriend begs for rent money.
Text excerpt discussing a woman called a gold digger over fair chores and rent money disputes with her boyfriend.
Screenshot of a discussion about fair chores and relationship partnership with a focus on trust and income-based splitting.
Comment discussing the irony of men calling women gold diggers when they have no gold to dig.
Woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores leaves her boyfriend who begs for rent money in a heated argument.
Comment praising a woman for leaving her boyfriend over unfair chores, highlighting a gold digger accusation and rent money arguments.
Comment saying congratulations she dodged a bullet as her boyfriend’s issues will continue growing, related to woman called a gold digger for fair chores.
Reddit user comments on gender roles and fairness related to woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores.
Comment about calling out a gold digger and realizing it sooner, reflecting on fair chores and relationship issues.
Comment stating concern about toxic ideologies and sympathy for boyfriend, related to woman called a gold digger and chores debate.
Comment discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend who begged for rent money.
Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone’s strong backbone in a relationship called a gold digger for fair chores.
Comment on a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores, highlighting her leaving her boyfriend as he begs for rent money.
Online comment discussing the irony of modern men calling a woman a gold digger for wanting fair chores.
Text discussing traditional marriage roles where the woman manages chores and finances, and the man provides rent money.
Text excerpt discussing gender roles and financial responsibility in relationships, mentioning gold digger accusations.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a woman who left her boyfriend after being called a gold digger for wanting fair chores.
Screenshot of a comment about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores and leaving her boyfriend over rent money.
Comment discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while her boyfriend struggles to pay rent.
Comment discussing a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores, leaving boyfriend as he begs for rent money.
Screenshot of a comment discussing men’s reluctance toward fair chores and household responsibilities in relationships.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman leaving her boyfriend for his entitlement and calling him a gold digger.
Screenshot of an online comment about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while her boyfriend begs for rent money.
Comment text on a white background discussing women called gold diggers for wanting fair chores in relationships.
Comment praising a woman’s strength and dignity as she stands firm against being called a gold digger over fair chores.
Comment about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores while her boyfriend begs for rent money.
Comment about a woman called a gold digger for wanting fair chores, leaving boyfriend who begs for rent money.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing fair chores and household contribution in relationships, related to gold digger debate.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing masculine ideals and expectations of traditional wives in relationships.
Hi, glad you swung by!
My name is Austėja, and in the past, I was a writer at Bored Panda. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups.
You can check them out below! I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed writing them:)
Hi, glad you swung by!
I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
