ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time can be stressful. You hope things go smoothly, or at the very least, that nothing too awkward happens. But when this Redditor brought her boyfriend home for a family weekend, things went sideways for a reason she never saw coming.

After staying at her parents’ house, the man was stunned to learn her family was wealthy and had a full meltdown over it. He accused her of lying about who she really was, while she insisted there was nothing to confess, since it was never her money to begin with.

Now, she is left wondering how to make sense of his reaction. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman took her boyfriend to meet her family for the first time

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But as soon as he realized they were wealthy, he had a complete meltdown

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the woman opened up a bit more about just how wealthy her family really was

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Salting_Romance

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, she also answered some of the questions readers had for her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many felt she had done nothing wrong and that the boyfriend’s reaction was entirely on him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, though, felt she had not been fully honest and could have better prepared him for what to expect when meeting her family

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought both of them could have handled the situation differently

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While a few believed neither was really to blame

ADVERTISEMENT