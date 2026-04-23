“His Attitude Did A Complete 180”: Guy Accuses GF Of Lying After Meeting Her Parents For The First Time
Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time can be stressful. You hope things go smoothly, or at the very least, that nothing too awkward happens. But when this Redditor brought her boyfriend home for a family weekend, things went sideways for a reason she never saw coming.
After staying at her parents’ house, the man was stunned to learn her family was wealthy and had a full meltdown over it. He accused her of lying about who she really was, while she insisted there was nothing to confess, since it was never her money to begin with.
Now, she is left wondering how to make sense of his reaction. Read the full story below.
The woman took her boyfriend to meet her family for the first time
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But as soon as he realized they were wealthy, he had a complete meltdown
Later, the woman opened up a bit more about just how wealthy her family really was
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Salting_Romance
In the comments, she also answered some of the questions readers had for her
Many felt she had done nothing wrong and that the boyfriend’s reaction was entirely on him
Others, though, felt she had not been fully honest and could have better prepared him for what to expect when meeting her family
Some thought both of them could have handled the situation differently
While a few believed neither was really to blame
I don't feel like blaming the boy. People who grew up in poor families are often wary of rich people, and for good reason. The two have been dating for six months; she should have mentioned her family's wealth earlier. Perhaps, in the months leading up to the meeting with her parents, she and her boyfriend discussed bills and tight budgets, and he thought they were on the same level. Then, he, who isn't used to a wealthy environment, finds himself catapulted into a wealthy home, with her parents even offering to help him: this can be experienced as humiliating. Furthermore, while it's admirable that the girl lives off her own earnings, it's clear that if she were in financial trouble, she wouldn't end up broke. In short, I see a certain hypocrisy on the girl's part, or a fear that a man might choose her for her family's money. Obviously, if the two love each other, they will overcome this inconvenience, but I fear that an imbalance due to their social difference will always remain.
Owning a number of hotels, but going camping while in vacation. Not choosing a luxury suite but staying in a tent with all its discomfort. I see here a well being but low profile family with much love for Nature and properly raising their child. The beef of BF is irrational.
It seems weird to not tell someone you grew up rich...like, what. What details was she saying when she was talking about her childhood, etc. Seems like is has to be omission on purpose if they've been together that long. Maybe just say it when you're bringing him to the house. I wouldn't huff about it like her bf, but I would be like eh w*f
I don't feel like blaming the boy. People who grew up in poor families are often wary of rich people, and for good reason. The two have been dating for six months; she should have mentioned her family's wealth earlier. Perhaps, in the months leading up to the meeting with her parents, she and her boyfriend discussed bills and tight budgets, and he thought they were on the same level. Then, he, who isn't used to a wealthy environment, finds himself catapulted into a wealthy home, with her parents even offering to help him: this can be experienced as humiliating. Furthermore, while it's admirable that the girl lives off her own earnings, it's clear that if she were in financial trouble, she wouldn't end up broke. In short, I see a certain hypocrisy on the girl's part, or a fear that a man might choose her for her family's money. Obviously, if the two love each other, they will overcome this inconvenience, but I fear that an imbalance due to their social difference will always remain.
Owning a number of hotels, but going camping while in vacation. Not choosing a luxury suite but staying in a tent with all its discomfort. I see here a well being but low profile family with much love for Nature and properly raising their child. The beef of BF is irrational.
It seems weird to not tell someone you grew up rich...like, what. What details was she saying when she was talking about her childhood, etc. Seems like is has to be omission on purpose if they've been together that long. Maybe just say it when you're bringing him to the house. I wouldn't huff about it like her bf, but I would be like eh w*f
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