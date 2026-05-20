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There are few things more dangerous in the workplace than a freshly promoted manager armed with buzzwords, a clipboard, and this strange belief that everyone else has been doing their jobs wrong for years. Truth is, entire companies have been brought to their knees by people who think adding paperwork magically creates productivity.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) worked as a lead technician and things were going smoothly at work until this one guy was promoted to director of operations. Suddenly, the director demanded that the perfectly-working operations be changed, and the OP decided to maliciously comply.

More info: Reddit

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We all love a good malicious compliance story where nobody is breaking the rules but somehow everything is still going completely off the rails

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author works in a heavy machinery repair shop where ordering parts used to be simple, with quick email approvals from management

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Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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A new director replaced the system with strict in-person paper approvals for every single purchase, no matter how small

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author then responded by submitting each item separately, overwhelming the director with dozens of forms and causing major delays in repair work

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The delays started affecting repairs, leading to missed deadlines, unhappy clients, and a critical emergency involving a $12 part that cannot be approved in time

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The CEO forced the director to return urgently to approve the part, and the policy was eventually reversed back to email approvals

Before the company hired the new director of operations, the OP explained that the repair shop he worked at had a simple system that actually worked. If he needed a part, he’d send an email to management, get approval, and place the order. However, the director believed the process was too relaxed.

Determined to crack down on unauthorized spending, he introduced a strict policy requiring every single purchase request to be submitted on a physical Form 402 with an ink signature from him personally. The OP warned him the policy would become a nightmare in a high-volume shop, but the director insisted he wanted to personally review every request. Instead of arguing further, the OP simply complied.

Rather than batching small supply needs together like he normally did, he submitted separate forms for absolutely everything. Because of this, the OP spent large chunks of the day walking back and forth to the director’s office waiting for approvals instead of repairing machinery. By the second day, the director was visibly irritated, but the real problems were only beginning.

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Repair jobs started falling behind because the OP physically couldn’t perform maintenance work while constantly chasing signatures. Soon, several major clients began calling the company asking why their machines weren’t being repaired on time. Now, a local plant experienced a massive overnight equipment failure involving a pump worth roughly $200,000.

The repair required only a $12 O-ring, but the director had already left for a networking dinner. The OP then told the client he couldn’t buy the part without physical approval from the director himself. The client called the CEO who contacted the director, asking him to go back to the office to sign the paperwork. Needless to say, the company issued a new memo restoring digital approvals for all purchases under $5,000.

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

What happened in the OP’s workplace actually reflects a much larger issue experts have warned companies about for years. Common Ground notes that excessive bureaucracy can seriously damage productivity, especially in fast-paced industries where workers depend on quick decisions and flexibility to keep operations moving.

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MaxGrip affirms this, explaining that too much “red tape” often slows workflows, wastes valuable time, and reduces motivation among employees. According to them, unplanned downtime in industrial operations can cost businesses anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour depending on the machinery involved.

Psychology Today also suggest that the director’s management style likely made the situation even worse. According to them, micromanagement often creates bottlenecks because employees spend more time seeking approvals and reporting small details than actually performing their jobs. Overly controlling leadership can also lower morale, reduce trust between workers and management, and slow down day-to-day operations.

Netizens found the situation hilarious and felt the director fully deserved the consequences of his own policy. They also praised the CEO for forcing him to return to the office personally. Do you have a similar story? Have you ever worked somewhere where getting approval for tiny things became a nightmare? We would love to hear from you!

Netizens pointed out that micromanaging simple purchases wastes time and damages workflow, while others applauded the author’s malicious compliance

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