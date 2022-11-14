Micromanaging Boss Turns A 10-Minute Task Into A 3-Day Project After His Employee Maliciously Complies With His Request

It’s far quicker and easier to do something you’re good at all by yourself than to teach someone else to do it for you. There are a lot of small tasks and tidbits related to your job that you probably wouldn’t even think about sharing info on with your colleagues because they seem completely obvious to you. You’ve got flow, you’re in the zone. Now try writing out every little nuance of what you do, Pandas! It’d be a nightmare.

Some bosses totally get that a single person with the right experience and contacts within the company can get a new employee online within the system lightning-quick. This, unfortunately, is a story about the exact opposite of this. We’re talking about full-on malicious compliance the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long while! A micromanaging boss accidentally turned a tiny ten-minute task (3 to 4 hours with travel) into a three-day project by trying to control his employee a tad too much.

Redditor u/SadowSon shared a wonderful tale of techno-revenge after their stubborn boss wouldn’t let them travel to one of their other offices to help set up a large bunch of new hires’ accounts. When their boss asked them to just write out the instructions for getting someone in the system, they expected half a page. What they got instead was 34 pages of techno-babble. Scroll down for the full story that is practically dripping with sweet, sweet revenge.

Nobody enjoys being micromanaged. Alas! Some bosses take pleasure in controlling every aspect of their workers’ day

Image credits: Bench Accounting (not the actual photo)

One employee shared how they followed their boss’ request to the letter to teach him a lesson he’ll never forget

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SadowSon

Generally speaking, you can tell if you’ve got a good manager by how they treat the employees below them, not just the corpos above them. Quality bosses support their team members and help build everyone up. Bad ones tear them down. Good bosses embrace transparency, independence, and growth. Bosses who make you wanna quit focus on controlling every aspect of your life and provide little-to-no opportunities for self-improvement and advancement within the company ranks.

A while back, Eddy, the Smith Professor of Equity & Inclusion at Queen’s University, shared his thoughts about management with Bored Panda. He pointed out that there are two main types of leadership. The first one is transactional. The second is transformational.

“Transactional leadership is based on exercising bureaucratic authority and legitimate power in the firm,” the professor explained that it’s a mode of leadership that relies on rewards and punishments to influence how employees behave.

On the flip side, you have transformational leaders who value idealized inspirational motivation, intellectual stimulation, and individualized consideration. Managers who embody this approach want to see their colleagues grow.

“In this regard, transformational leaders provide support and encouragement to employees. They tend to influence employee behaviors by positively motivating them. Good managers tend to practice a transformational style of leadership,” the professor told Bored Panda.

The author of the post answered a few people’s questions in the comments

Here’s what some internet users said after reading the viral post