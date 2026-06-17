Greedy Boss Pays Triple The Price After Star Employee Finally Finds His Worth

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Not everyone hates their job. In fact, some people find their work to be enjoyable, fulfilling, and exciting. But even that isn’t enough to stay loyal to a company, because if you can’t stand your boss, every day will be a struggle.

After repeatedly being denied a raise for years, one man finally reached his breaking point at work. And despite his boss’s claims that the company needed to save money, they ended up spending way more on hiring new workers. Below, you’ll find the full story that the employee’s teen posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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This person’s father has been a loyal employee for years

Image credits: fxquadro / Envato (not the actual photo)

But after repeatedly being denied a raise, he finally decided to branch out on his own

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Image credits: wirestock / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ShiggySimp_UwU

Employees feeling underappreciated is a widespread issue in the workplace

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When you first start working at a new company, there’s typically an unspoken rule that you have to prove your worth. You might want to go above and beyond every day to ensure that you’re adding value to the team and proving to your boss that you were the right choice.

After doing your best for a few years, though, you might expect something in return. After all, the vast majority of us aren’t working because we love it, but because we have to put food on the table and roofs over our heads. And if you haven’t ever received a raise, you might begin to wonder what the heck you’re still doing there.

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A 2022 study found that 58% of employees feel underappreciated at work. Meanwhile, two-thirds of employees say that they would strongly consider quitting if they felt unappreciated in the workplace. And even 54% of managers admit that it’s common for workers to quit because they lack recognition.

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Unsurprisingly, one of the best ways to tell employees that they are valued is by giving them a raise. And while it may not be possible to see a raise during your first year at a company, experts at Indeed recommend asking for a salary increase annually if you’ve been with the company for several years.

When employees take on more responsibilities, get promotions, or stay with the company for years, they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work. Not to mention the fact that salaries should be competitive and reflect the cost of living if the company wants to retain talent.

Offering a competitive salary and benefits is one of the best ways to retain talent

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, companies don’t always do what’s right for their workers, even if they are aware of the statistics. The Pew Research Center found that the majority of workers in the U.S. who quit a job in 2021 cited low pay as a major reason. Other significant reasons cited include no opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work.

Many employees who “revenge quit” in 2025 also noted that low salaries, a lack of raises, and feeling undervalued were their top motivators. The cost of living has gone up about 25% over the past five years, so it’s no surprise that workers are demanding more for their efforts.

Despite what companies may tell you, keeping employees satisfied isn’t rocket science. 77% of workers say that they feel loyal to their company when they are recognized for their hard work and accomplishments.

Zendesk explains that support, inclusion, and professional development opportunities are crucial to keeping employees happy. Competitive pay and benefits are significant factors, but workers also want a healthy work-life balance, their milestones to be celebrated, and flexible work schedules.

The world is rapidly changing, and it’s important for employers to get with the times. Or they’ll constantly be wasting time and money on bringing in new hires.

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We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this boss got what was coming to him? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can read another article from Bored Panda featuring similar workplace drama right here.

Later, the author responded to several readers and provided more background information

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Readers applauded the author’s father and noted that this is more common than they realize

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Some even shared similar stories of their own

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