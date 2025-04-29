Get Ready To Embrace Boredom! The Bored Panda Children’s Book Is Here!
Here at Bored Panda, creativity isn't just something we feature; it's woven into the fabric of who we are. Many of us are creators ourselves – artists, writers, photographers – and we deeply believe in the power of creative expression to teach us about ourselves and the world. So, you can understand why our team was buzzing when Mike Bender, the New York Times bestselling author and a creative mind behind Awkward Family Photos, reached out with an idea: a children's book centered around, you guessed it, a bored panda!
Meet Panda: A Modern Character for a Screen-Filled World
Aimed at children aged 4 to 8 (though author Mike Bender suspects adults will find it resonates, too!), the story introduces us to Panda. Like many of us, Panda is deeply connected to the online world via his trusty PandaPad. But what happens when the connection drops and the screens go dark?
Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon
Finding nothing left to do inside, Panda reluctantly ventures out for a walk. This is where his real adventure begins. He encounters a cast of creative critters in the forest – a porcupine painter, an owl photographer, and even a dung beetle sculptor – none of whom seem particularly bothered by the lack of digital distractions. Through them, Panda starts to wonder if maybe, just maybe, there's more to life than his devices.
Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon
Why Boredom Matters Now More Than Ever
"I feel very passionate about the theme of the book," Mike Bender shared with us. "We are living at a time when kids spend so much time on their devices and don’t allow themselves to be bored. I almost feel like boredom is becoming endangered, and so, in many ways, this book is about teaching my kids and others to see boredom as something positive."
Fittingly, the book launches on April 29th, marking the beginning of National Screen-Free Week in the U.S. – a perfect time to explore the joys beyond the screen.
We are incredibly proud of this collaboration and can't wait for families everywhere to join Panda on his journey from screen-time sedation to creative exploration. Prepare to discover the magic that can happen when we allow ourselves a little boredom!
Our book comes out TODAY! Order the adventure here on Amazon!
Our excitement for the "Bored Panda" book has us seeing pandas everywhere! It seems we're not alone in our love for these charming black-and-white bears. To celebrate the launch and our general panda obsession, we've put together a list of some of our absolute favorite panda-inspired products that are just too cute (or cool!) to resist...
This post may include affiliate links.
Let Your Feet Join The Adorable Black-And-White Fan Club With These Frankly Necessary Panda Socks Because Life's Too Short For Boring Ankles
Review: "Bought as part of a gift and they loved it." - Eric
Achieve Maximum Summer Lounging Goals With Minimum Actual Swimming Effort By Claiming An Adorable Inflatable Pool Panda As Your Designated Floating Throne, Because Honestly, Pandas Get It
Review: "My boys love playing with this Panda float! It's pretty big and sturdy." - Mabeline
Finally Achieve Peak 'Adorable Storage Solutions' Status By Corralling Your Miscellaneous Stuff Inside A Cute Panda Rope Basket Instead Of Just, You Know, Leaving It On The Floor Again
Review: "Perfect for my sons play area. I like it so I can say “put it in the panda basket”. Easy for him to help. The basket is sturdy and strong." - Ddanielle
Upgrade Your Basic Hand-Drying Situation To Something Exponentially Cuter With A Fluffy Panda Hand Towel That Might Make You Actually Want To Wash Your Hands More Often, Maybe
Review: "Cute towel! Nicely made!" - Amy
Help Disguise The Fact You Binged An Entire Season Last Night With A Quick Swipe Of The Tonymoly Panda Cool Eye Stick Because While Pandas Rock The Dark Circles, Maybe You Don't Have To
Review: "I absolutely love this product. It's great for puffy eyes and it has a really nice cooling effect. The scent is barely there, which I like since I have sensitive skin and I don't like to use any harsh products around my eyes." - Jess
Channel Your Inner Perpetually Tired Spirit Animal Via A Sleeping Panda Nightlight That Provides Just Enough Glow To Locate Your Phone Without Actually Waking You Up Properly
Review: "This thing was a big hit for the teenagers and young adults during our white elephant event. One of them loved it so much. I bought her one for her birthday." - Erika G
Warm Up Those Frozen Digits With Literal Pocket Pandas Thanks To These Rechargeable Panda Hand Warmers Which Are Basically The Definition Of Cozy Tech Combined With Questionable Cuteness Levels
Review: "LOVE these panda 🐼 hand warmers. Three different settings for heat. I am usually on #1 or 2 as full heat would be too much for me. Plus they are so cute. I intended to give these to my girls, but I kept them for myself. Will be ordering more for them and to gift when winter comes back!" - NT
Elevate Your Bathroom Counter From 'Boring' To 'Bear-Y Cute' Simply By Docking Your Toothbrush In A Ceramic Panda Toothbrush Holder Making Your Morning Routine Slightly Less Mundane
Review: "I'm really happy with this toothbrush holder. So cute and made well." - Moochie
Trade Your Doomscrolling Habit For Some Quality Block Time And Assemble A LEGO Panda Family Because These Little Plastic Bears Are Significantly Less Stressful Than Your Inbox
Review: "So cute and super easy to build." - Azaria B.
Make Your Afternoon Brew Exponentially More Adorable By Letting A Little Panda Tea Infuser Chill Out In Your Mug And Handle The Steeping Situation
Review: "This little guy will turn your tea mug into his own personal onsen! Just hang him on the side and pour the water over his back and he will deliver a delicious cup of tea! So easy to use! So cute!" - Ckimoo
Apparently Our Frayed Millennial Nerves Now Require Adorable Animal Guidance, So Try Following The Gentle Glow Of The Peaceful Panda Breathing Trainer Light To Remember How That Whole Inhale/Exhale Thing Is Supposed To Work When You're Stressed
Review: "This adorable panda lamp serves multiple purposes. It can be used as a night light lamp, meditation and guided breathing tool, cute decoration, and more! It has different lighting modes that you can cycle through depending on what your desired use is. I can think of plenty of creative ways to utilize this panda lamp. The attached pictures show the green, purple, and blue color modes - the color is quite bright and vibrant." - BookishTechie
Let Your Feet Live Their Best, Coziest, Most Ridiculously Cute Indoor Life Clad In Crochet Panda Slippers Which Are Basically The Official Footwear Of 'I Refuse To Adult Properly Today'
Review: "Just wanted some cute, comfy slippers to wear around the house." - Chris Baker
Stop Precariously Balancing Your Phone Against Your Half-Empty Coffee Mug During Video Calls And Let A Helpful Panda Phone Stand Lend Its Considerably Cuter Structural Support Instead
Review: "Well made solid statue. Perfect for Panda mascot at the school I work at. The kids love seeing and touching the statue and set him up kicking all kinds of things. Very well made and painted. Go PANDAS!" - Mark B
Finally Give Your Growing Pile Of Laundry Somewhere Cute To Reside Besides 'The Chair' With A Surprisingly Spacious Panda Laundry Hamper That Makes The Inevitable Chore Slightly Less Visually Offensive
Review: "Loved this for a baby laundry basket. Gave it as a gift for a baby shower and filled it with towels and clothes. Great quality." - Becca
Stop Fishing Your Rings Out From Under The Bed Like You're Panning For Gold By Simply Placing Them On A Cute Little Panda Ring Holder That Makes Sure They Stay Put While Looking Excessively Precious
Review: "This little panda is perfect for holding my rings at night. I’m really happy with this purchase." - Tiffany Blair
Ensure Nobody 'Accidentally' Swipes Your Emotional Support Beverage Carrier By Clearly Marking Your Territory On A Personalized Panda Tumbler Which Basically Screams 'Paws Off, This Iced Latte Belongs To Me'
Review: "Ordered for wife. She was very excited. Product was excellent. Highly recommend. Very good quality." - Abel F
Because A Regular Beige Bandage Is Just Sad, Distract Yourself From That Papercut Sting With These Extremely Cute Panda Bandages Turning Your 'Owie' Into An 'Aww'-Ie
Review: "My granddaughter loves these!!" - Ashlee R
Prepare For Adorable Overload In A Fuzzy Nesting-Doll Kind Of Situation Featuring A Panda Plush Stuffed In A Bamboo Because Apparently Even Stuffed Animals Need Cute Little Homes Now
Review: "This panda is soft and cuddly. You can put it inside the bamboo bag and carry it anywhere you like. I bought 4 so far." - Shopping girl
Gently Swipe Away The Day's Grime (Or That Stubborn Eyeliner) Inspired By A Panda's Favourite Snack Using These Surprisingly Soft Bamboo Face Wipes Which Are Way Less Abrasive Than Actual Bamboo, Promise
Review: "I really like these makeup remover wipes. I have sensitive skin and these wipes leave my skin feeling clean without irritating my face or leaving a sticky residue. I'm also sensitive to smells, but the scent is nice & light, not at all over powering. The wipes are effective - they're fairly thick and I generally only need one wipe to remove a full face of makeup although I do occasionally need to follow up with eye makeup remover when using certain products. Overall, good product and a great price. I will definitely buy again." - Begonia
Channel Your Inner Panda (Strictly The Eating-Bamboo Part, Less The Rolling-Down-Hills Part) During Your Next Takeout Feast Using These Bamboo Panda Utensils That Are Probably More Sustainable Than Your Usual Plastic Fork Situation
Review: "Got this for my mother - she loved it. Quality is good and the designs are beautiful." - leala23
Replace That Boring Old Body Pillow Collecting Dust With An Incredibly Long Stuffed Panda That Offers Superior Snuggles And Zero Judgment About Your Late-Night Snack Choices
Review: "Amazing as a gift! Became a long time companion! Great for the panda lover." - guy ibos