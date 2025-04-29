ADVERTISEMENT

Here at Bored Panda, creativity isn't just something we feature; it's woven into the fabric of who we are. Many of us are creators ourselves – artists, writers, photographers – and we deeply believe in the power of creative expression to teach us about ourselves and the world. So, you can understand why our team was buzzing when Mike Bender, the New York Times bestselling author and a creative mind behind Awkward Family Photos, reached out with an idea: a children's book centered around, you guessed it, a bored panda!

Meet Panda: A Modern Character for a Screen-Filled World

Aimed at children aged 4 to 8 (though author Mike Bender suspects adults will find it resonates, too!), the story introduces us to Panda. Like many of us, Panda is deeply connected to the online world via his trusty PandaPad. But what happens when the connection drops and the screens go dark?

Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon

Finding nothing left to do inside, Panda reluctantly ventures out for a walk. This is where his real adventure begins. He encounters a cast of creative critters in the forest – a porcupine painter, an owl photographer, and even a dung beetle sculptor – none of whom seem particularly bothered by the lack of digital distractions. Through them, Panda starts to wonder if maybe, just maybe, there's more to life than his devices.

Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon

Why Boredom Matters Now More Than Ever

"I feel very passionate about the theme of the book," Mike Bender shared with us. "We are living at a time when kids spend so much time on their devices and don’t allow themselves to be bored. I almost feel like boredom is becoming endangered, and so, in many ways, this book is about teaching my kids and others to see boredom as something positive."

Fittingly, the book launches on April 29th, marking the beginning of National Screen-Free Week in the U.S. – a perfect time to explore the joys beyond the screen.

We are incredibly proud of this collaboration and can't wait for families everywhere to join Panda on his journey from screen-time sedation to creative exploration. Prepare to discover the magic that can happen when we allow ourselves a little boredom!

