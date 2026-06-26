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Thrift shops are the hype that should have never been hyped. The hidden gem that should have stayed hidden. The diamond in the rough that — well, you get it. Thrifting wasn’t cool before, and maybe it should have stayed that way.

In fact, there are plenty of reasons why, but today’s story highlights one of the biggest problems with thrifting: the brand chase. Everyone is trying to get their hands on that one designer piece that will send their dopamine levels through the roof, and nothing will stand in their way — not even the fact that those pieces already belong to someone else.

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Nowadays, thrifting has become so popular that it no longer serves just those looking for good deals — everyone is in on it

Image credits: nicole_yank0 / TikTok

Nicole, a lady on TikTok, shared all about her most recent trip to Goodwill, where she hoped to find a hidden gem

An influencer known as @nicole_yank0 often posts videos of her daily life and adventures, but things weren’t quite as uneventful during her recent trip to her local Goodwill. When she first walked in, she wasn’t looking for anything in particular — just hoping to find a hidden gem. Alas, luck wasn’t on her side, and she couldn’t find anything that caught her eye.

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Still, she wandered over to the purses and bags aisle. While nothing there seemed interesting enough, what caught someone else’s attention was Nicole’s own purse: a Louis Vuitton Speedy in Damier, personalized with a Louis Vuitton keychain on the side, which retails for between $1,980 and $2,330.

Image credits: nicole_yank0 / TikTok

But sadly, she wasn’t as lucky, and all she found was an interesting-looking purse on an aisle, but then again, luck wasn’t on her side

Image credits: nicole_yank0 / TikTok

As she looked through the purse, an older customer came up to her, insisting she saw the purse first and planned to buy it

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So, while Nicole was minding her own business and checking out another purse in the aisle in hopes of finally finding that hidden gem, an older customer approached her and insisted that she had seen the purse first. Naturally, Nicole assumed the woman was talking about the purse she was holding. — the one from Goodwill. After all, it’s not like those kinds of arguments are uncommon.

But as the woman continued to insist on the purse, Nicole soon realized she wasn’t talking about a random item at all. Instead, she thought she’d found her own gem: Nicole’s Louis Vuitton Speedy in Damier with a keychain charm on the side. Just her luck. All she had to do was make sure this random entitled customer didn’t get it, but of course, the designer purse already had an owner: Nicole.

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Image credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr (not the actual photo)

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For a long while, Nicole thought the woman meant the purse she was holding, and while she still hadn’t decided if she’d get it, the woman’s attitude was still inappropriate

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But then, it hit her: the older lady actually meant to get the purse Nicole actually owned, a Louis Vuitton Speedy in Damier

Image credits: demanna / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Once she realized the woman had wanted her own personal bad all along, Nicole just left the situation altogether

Now, there isn’t exactly a policy for thrift shopping, but the general consensus seems to be: first-come, first-served. Had the bag been up for sale, Nicole had it in her hand — the first piece of evidence. After all, how can someone call dibs just by looking? Well, not that it matters, since the bag wasn’t even in any aisle in the first place, and the woman was blatantly lying.

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Nonetheless, the woman eventually stepped away when she saw the older lady becoming increasingly agitated about the purse. Apparently, she kept insisting she had seen it first and intended to buy it, and it was clear she had no intention of backing down without a fight, which wasn’t, at all, Nicole’s intention.

Image credits: Jonathan J. Castellon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And so, in the face of conflict, the influencer stepped away and, once finally in her car, recorded a video to tell us all about it. Experts do say that while dealing with confrontational people, it is always best to de-escalate the situation and physically leave, which is exactly what Nicole did. But if you were in her shoes, would you have simply stepped away, or would you have exposed the woman’s lies? Let us know!

Netizens were baffled at the woman’s entitlement and lies, and even suggested Nicole had sold it to her for a whopping amount

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