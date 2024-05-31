Man’s Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of His Wife, Boomer At The Store Says He’s Kidnapped Her
Some people seem to always be interested in other people’s business, whether it’s someone they know or have just met.
For this redditor, it was a random woman in a homeware store who started talking to him about his daughter, asking if he was babysitting the child. When he said “she’s my daughter”, the woman could not believe him and started yelling for security, just because the little one didn’t look much like her father.
Some individuals are keen on getting themselves involved in other people’s business
Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envato (not the actual photo)
An elderly woman couldn’t believe a child can look nothing like their parent, so she called security on this father
Image credits: Colin Maynard / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image source: RefrigeratorWide144
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts and discussed their own experiences in the comments
Yet another "Boomers are all bad" article. I think many of us have mentioned that this has become a slam against older people. I have seen similar behaviour in younger people but never once have I thought to tar them all with the same brush. Do better, Miglė Miliūtė, please.
My husband was questioned about our screaming toddler in his arms. She was well on the way to a full tantrum while at a shopping mall, so we agreed he take her for a walk to the car, and I would meet him there shortly. What's the problem with that? My husband and I are Caucasian and our daughter was adopted from China. Thankfully the "concerned" stranger accepted his explanation, but thinking about it afterwards he had no proof on him at all that he is her legal father. It's not like we have the adoption papers on us 24/7.
