Man’s Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of His Wife, Boomer At The Store Says He’s Kidnapped Her
Entitled People, Social Issues

Some people seem to always be interested in other people’s business, whether it’s someone they know or have just met.

For this redditor, it was a random woman in a homeware store who started talking to him about his daughter, asking if he was babysitting the child. When he said “she’s my daughter”, the woman could not believe him and started yelling for security, just because the little one didn’t look much like her father.

Some individuals are keen on getting themselves involved in other people’s business

Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envato (not the actual photo)

An elderly woman couldn’t believe a child can look nothing like their parent, so she called security on this father

Image credits: Colin Maynard / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image source: RefrigeratorWide144

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts and discussed their own experiences in the comments

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet another "Boomers are all bad" article. I think many of us have mentioned that this has become a slam against older people. I have seen similar behaviour in younger people but never once have I thought to tar them all with the same brush. Do better, Miglė Miliūtė, please.

rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband was questioned about our screaming toddler in his arms. She was well on the way to a full tantrum while at a shopping mall, so we agreed he take her for a walk to the car, and I would meet him there shortly. What's the problem with that? My husband and I are Caucasian and our daughter was adopted from China. Thankfully the "concerned" stranger accepted his explanation, but thinking about it afterwards he had no proof on him at all that he is her legal father. It's not like we have the adoption papers on us 24/7.

