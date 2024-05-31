Man’s Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of His Wife, Boomer At The Store Says He’s Kidnapped Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people seem to always be interested in other people’s business, whether it’s someone they know or have just met.

For this redditor, it was a random woman in a homeware store who started talking to him about his daughter, asking if he was babysitting the child. When he said “she’s my daughter”, the woman could not believe him and started yelling for security, just because the little one didn’t look much like her father.

Some individuals are keen on getting themselves involved in other people’s business

Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envato (not the actual photo)

An elderly woman couldn’t believe a child can look nothing like their parent, so she called security on this father

Image credits: Colin Maynard / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image source: RefrigeratorWide144

