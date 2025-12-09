Bloom Transfer With Gorgeous Color Combo: My Acrylic Pouring Technique

ADVERTISEMENT

Today I tried the Bloom transfer acrylic pouring technique for the first time. I used Cake lifter to do my Bloom on and then transfer it to an MDF board. My goal with this technique was to get more transparency and color blending with some stretch out lacing… And I did!

I still can improve, but I was really happy with the results.

Pillow: 1 part Titanium white, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol, and water to consistency

Colors: Pouring medium – 1 part JoSonja varnish, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol

Gold Yellow Hobain

Pebeo Iridescent Gold

Amsterdam Azo yellow medium and Red violet

I mixed 1 part paint to 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol and water to a consistency

Cell activator: 3 parts Ambre art Cell activator to 1 part paint (Titanium white, turquoise green, and oxide black).

