48 Before And After Pics Of Men Who Married A Black Woman
A man who posted photos of himself before and after meeting his wife accidentally sparked a trend called ‘Black wife effect.’ Now, hundreds of other spouses are sharing the transformations they went through after marrying a Black woman, celebrating the magic that these gorgeous boss ladies bring into relationships. Scroll down to check the couples that hopped on this trend for yourself below, and don’t forget to upvote the most stunning transformations!
At its core, the Black wife effect shows Black women’s influence and transformational abilities that they have over their partners, particularly when their spouse is of a different race.
In fact, according to RollingOut, reports confirm this. They suggest that white men in relationships with Black women often experience a boost in confidence, cultural awareness, and personal style. It's more than just appearance, haircuts, and new outfits.
TikTok user basicallybetsy2.0 proposed that the trend is just another example showing the nurturing nature of Black women.
“For me, when I’m watching the Black Wife Effect, what I’m thinking is that everything Black women touch they elevate. And that’s not just on a partner scale, that’s on a societal scale,” Betsy said.
“The fascinating thing is not that they look better, their style is better, but like you can visibly see their confidence get better. And that’s not like a physical change. That’s something of being properly cared for.”
However, some people find this trend problematic, as they believe it reinforces the harmful stereotype that Black women should be expected to take on roles that benefit others. Many Black women are then put under pressure to go above and beyond all the time just to be perceived as pretty, smart, or kind.
“That’s why when they exceed in these industries, when they exceed in these fields, when they exceed in these foundations, they do that because the standard is, exceed or not exist,” Betsy said.
This can be very exhausting. Not to mention all the other challenges they face being a minority. “For Black women, there is a felt responsibility to be the voice for everyone, because they are a minority representation, which, when added to the emotions felt from simply being in a majority male and/or white room and holding our own, is a lot to take on,” says Mandy Bynum Mc Laughlin, creator of the Race Equ(al)ity Index.
Betsy says that along with the appreciation that Black women are getting online, they also need support. This can manifest in white people taking notes from Black women and not using them for their abilities.
“It should be, let me try and take notes so I can be on the same level, or let me see what they do that really does it, you know what I mean?” Betsy says. “Like, a lot of times, people can appreciate what Black women do, but they don’t how to properly support us to keep doing it.”
There are ample ways we can show up for Black women. Helping them feel seen and safe by listening to them and believing them are just a few simple things that can have a great impact. Putting them in the center can make us realize just how much racism is being perpetuated without us even realizing it.
“This system is so ingrained into our culture that we don’t even realize how often we are perpetuating the harm that we think we are actively trying to undo,” says Bynum McLaughlin.
“It is unintentional, which is why white people who are working to be allies have to constantly be learning, listening, and decentering their own whiteness. If white people are the ones deciding what the most important allyship steps are instead of listening and acting on the feedback provided by women of color, the system is already set up to fail.”
The most important thing we can do for them is create the space for them to be comfortable being freely themselves. Let’s support them by showing up to their events, volunteering, educating ourselves, or simply listening to them without invalidating their experiences. This can help them more than we can understand or imagine.
I don't get what the black girls/women are imparting onto the men, as a whole. More facial hair sometimes, less facial hair sometimes, less weight sometimes, a different hairstyle? And some of the men look happier (IMO) in their "before" photos. So I don't see what the "black wife effect" is supposed to actually be. (And it's kinda funny that the "black wife/GF" seem to actually BE in a number of the "before" photos, which I REALLY don't understand...) It's also worth noting that a number of these are screenshots from the woman's TikTok video, so it makes me wonder what the husband/BF feels about it.
