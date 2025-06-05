ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s really easy to dismiss much of the past as a sort of horrible, dark age, the truth is that humans have always been humans. For every bizarre superstition, there were incredible inventions, for each bad idea, there was human ingenuity and innovation. So it can be worthwhile to look at some of the things our ancestors left behind.

We’ve gathered some interesting, cool and downright bizarre pictures of artifacts from across history. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.