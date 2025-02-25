ADVERTISEMENT

The European starling migrates to the UK over the winter from colder northern European countries, and flocks gather in huge numbers at historic roost sites across the country. From November to March, they draw crowds of captivated visitors. The artist and scientist Kathryn Cooper has spent the past eight years capturing them in her stop-motion pictures.

Using a unique technique called chronophotography, Kathryn creates stunning images of migrating birds. She takes multiple photos over time and then blends them into a single composite image. This method captures the movement patterns of the birds, showing their flight paths in a way the human eye can't normally see.

More info: kathryncooperwildlife.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Migrating birds forming intricate patterns in the sky, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #2

    Migrating birds create intricate flight patterns against a sunset sky, captured in a breathtaking photo by Kathryn Cooper.

    #3

    Migrating birds creating intricate patterns in the sky, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #4

    Migrating birds create stunning flight patterns in the sky, captured in a breathtaking photo by Kathryn Cooper.

    #5

    Migrating birds form intricate patterns in a cloudy sky, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #6

    Migrating birds form a dense cloud in the sky, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #7

    Migrating birds form a dense, swirling pattern in the sky at sunset, showcasing hidden flight paths captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #8

    Migrating birds create intricate flight patterns against a cloudy sky, captured by photographer Kathryn Cooper.

    #9

    Migrating birds' flight patterns captured in an artistic photo by Kathryn Cooper, showcasing their stunning motion.

    #10

    Migrating birds' flight patterns captured at dusk in a stunning photograph by Kathryn Cooper.

    #11

    Migrating birds form intricate flight patterns at sunset, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #12

    Migrating birds' flight patterns captured in Kathryn Cooper's breathtaking photo reveal intricate aerial designs.

    #13

    Migrating birds create stunning patterns in flight, captured beautifully by photographer Kathryn Cooper.

    #14

    Migrating birds create intricate flight patterns above clouds at sunset, captured expertly by Kathryn Cooper.

    #15

    Migrating birds' flight patterns captured against a sunset sky, showcasing Kathryn Cooper's breathtaking photography.

    #16

    Migrating birds forming intricate patterns in the sky above silhouetted reeds.

    #17

    Migrating birds create intricate flight patterns against a sunset sky, showcasing breathtaking photography by Kathryn Cooper.

    #18

    Migrating birds create intricate flight patterns in the sky, captured by Kathryn Cooper.

    #19

    Migrating birds in intricate flight patterns by Kathryn Cooper, resembling a swirling wave against a white background.

    #20

    Migrating birds forming stunning patterns in the sky at sunset, showcasing hidden flight paths captured by Kathryn Cooper.

