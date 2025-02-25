ADVERTISEMENT

The European starling migrates to the UK over the winter from colder northern European countries, and flocks gather in huge numbers at historic roost sites across the country. From November to March, they draw crowds of captivated visitors. The artist and scientist Kathryn Cooper has spent the past eight years capturing them in her stop-motion pictures.

Using a unique technique called chronophotography, Kathryn creates stunning images of migrating birds. She takes multiple photos over time and then blends them into a single composite image. This method captures the movement patterns of the birds, showing their flight paths in a way the human eye can't normally see.

