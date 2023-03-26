Belize abounds with natural beauty, from the world-renowned Blue Hole to the second-largest barrier reef in the world to rainforest, rivers, mountains, and mangroves. It is a real feast for the eyes!

In addition to these marvels, Belize is a mecca for birdwatchers and bird photographers with over 600 species of birds living or passing through the territory. Anything from game birds, wading birds, songbirds, raptors, and many more can be seen. Some of them stay in Belize year-round while others winter in the country or pass through when migrating. While you can see birds throughout the year, the best time to visit is from December to April when the migratory birds pass through. Lookout for the keel-billed toucan, Belize’s national bird!

All photos ©Aurore Shirley

More info: Instagram | my-store-creator-spring.com