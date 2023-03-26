Belize abounds with natural beauty, from the world-renowned Blue Hole to the second-largest barrier reef in the world to rainforest, rivers, mountains, and mangroves. It is a real feast for the eyes!

In addition to these marvels, Belize is a mecca for birdwatchers and bird photographers with over 600 species of birds living or passing through the territory. Anything from game birds, wading birds, songbirds, raptors, and many more can be seen. Some of them stay in Belize year-round while others winter in the country or pass through when migrating. While you can see birds throughout the year, the best time to visit is from December to April when the migratory birds pass through. Lookout for the keel-billed toucan, Belize’s national bird!

#1

Yellow-Crowned Night Heron (Nyctanassa Violacea), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
The Belize Audubon Society (BAS), established in 1969, co-manages several protected areas including the world-famous Blue Hole Natural Monument, Half Moon Caye Natural Monument, Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary. They work tirelessly to protect, educate, manage, and research protected areas and are a fantastic resource for tourists interested in birdwatching. They will tell you when and where to go to see the various species of birds and will be happy to help you identify particularly tricky specimens.
#2

Great Blue Heron (Ardea Herodias), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#3

Juvenile Great Blue Heron (Ardea Herodias), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
I first met some of the team members from the BAS when I went to the Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary located in Crooked Tree village, in the north of the country. The BAS provided me with a map highlighting the best locations in the area to spot birds. The staff was very friendly, as were the rest of the villagers. I had the most pleasant stay at the Bird’s Eye View Lodge, an ideal location, it turns out, since you are exactly where the boat tours start. I suggest going on the first available tour, which starts at 6 am, to catch the birds as they wake up and start to eat. I had a marvelous time and got to see many birds I had never seen before. Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary is not the only place to see exquisite birds, but it is a great place to start and you can check out Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary in the Stann Creek district in south-central Belize as well as the ever-popular Ambergris Caye for more birdwatching!
#4

Tropical Mockingbird (Mimus Gilvus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#5

Snowy Egret (Egretta Thula), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#6

Northern Jacana (Jacana Spinosa), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#7

Fork-Tailed Flycatchers (Tyrannus Savana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#8

Green Heron (Butorides Virescens), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#9

Great Egret (Ardea Alba), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#10

Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#11

Keel-Billed Toucan (Ramphastos Sulfuratus), ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#12

Immature Black-Crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax Nycticorax), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#13

Black-Collard Hawk (Busarellus Nigricollis), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#14

Bare-Throated Tiger Heron (Tigrisoma Mexicanum), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#15

Great Kiskadee (Pitangus Sulphuratus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#16

Orchard Oriole (Icterus Spurius), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#17

Brown Pelican (Pelecanus Occidentalis), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#18

Green Kingfisher (Chloroceryle Americana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#19

Reddish Egret (Egretta Rufescens), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#20

Turkey Vulture (Cathartes Aura), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#21

Little Blue Heron (Egretta Caerulea), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#22

Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#23

Limpkin (Aramus Guarauna), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#24

Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus Obscurus), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#25

Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#26

American White Ibis (Eudocimus Albus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#27

Roseate Spoonbill (Platalea Ajaja), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#28

Black-Necked Stilt (Himantopus Mexicanus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#29

White Morph Great Blue Heron (A. H. Occidentalis), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#30

Wood Storks (Mycteria Americana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
#31

American Pygmy Kingfisher (Chloroceryle Aenea), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

Aurore Shirley
