I photograph birds in a studio, which is set up in nature. My own photographic methods are at the center of my work. A key point when photographing birds is the proximity. I work together with scientists, who study birds and capture them with mist nets. My studio is close to the mist nets out in nature. After the photo shoot, I can easily release the birds simply by opening the studio netting that connects the studio to the camera.

I started photographing the Birds series in 2014 in Finland. The main shooting location has been the ornithological station in a nature reserve in the outer Hankoniemi archipelago. Recently I have also worked in other research stations in Italy, in Lake Baikal region in Russia and in Costa Rica.

More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Upupa Epops

Upupa Epops

Report

7points
Sanna Kannisto
POST

My work is linked to the tradition of staged photography, portraiture and to the still-life tradition in visual art. I try to plan everything, for example, the branches and the lighting, so that I don’t have to change the setting during the shoot. As I photograph, I mostly remain calm in my place and react to what the bird is doing. Working with live birds is exciting and surprising. They are intelligent, mysterious creatures. The gaze of the animal is important in the images. I look at the bird and the bird looks at me. My images are both sharp and documentary, but at the same time theatrical and dreamlike. Photography – to me – is a powerful tool to show things. My aim is to work on a large scale so that people can see the birds like they never have seen them before. Images are full of details and visual enjoyment.
#2

Chloroceryle Americana

Chloroceryle Americana

Report

6points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#3

Ochre-Bellied Flycatcher

Ochre-Bellied Flycatcher

Report

6points
Sanna Kannisto
POST

My work has long been influenced by my collaboration with scientists and my interest in observing nature. I’m fascinated by biodiversity and I want to highlight that in my work. The species I’m photographing are all suffering some form of endangerment. I'm concerned about the state of nature and about the decline of bird and insect species. 
#4

Sardinian Warbler

Sardinian Warbler

Report

6points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#5

Ficedula Hypoleuca (The European Pied Flycatcher)

Ficedula Hypoleuca (The European Pied Flycatcher)

Report

6points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#6

Days Of Departure

Days Of Departure

Report

5points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#7

Euphonia Imitates

Euphonia Imitates

Report

5points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#8

Sense Of Wonder

Sense Of Wonder

Report

5points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#9

Sporophila Corvina (The Variable Seedeater)

Sporophila Corvina (The Variable Seedeater)

Report

5points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#10

Bombycilla Garrulus

Bombycilla Garrulus

Report

4points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#11

Winds Blow South

Winds Blow South

Report

3points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#12

Carduelis Carduelis

Carduelis Carduelis

Report

3points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#13

Warm Front

Warm Front

Report

2points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#14

Freezing Rain

Freezing Rain

Report

2points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#15

Golden-Crowned Spadebill

Golden-Crowned Spadebill

Report

2points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#16

Sylvia Communis

Sylvia Communis

Report

2points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#17

Cyanocompsa Cyanoides

Cyanocompsa Cyanoides

Report

1point
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#18

Muscicapa Striata

Muscicapa Striata

Report

1point
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#19

Silent Spring

Silent Spring

Report

1point
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#20

Spring Plumage (Eurasian Blue Tit)

Spring Plumage (Eurasian Blue Tit)

Report

1point
Sanna Kannisto
POST
Someone_from_the_Netherlands
Someone_from_the_Netherlands
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you have a wallpaper size of this picture, I love it (for instance 3840x1080, or 1920x1080)?

0
0points
reply
#21

Sunflower

Sunflower

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#22

Strong Breeze From North East

Strong Breeze From North East

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#23

Motacillla Flava (Yellow Wagtail)

Motacillla Flava (Yellow Wagtail)

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Phoenicurus Phoenicurus

Phoenicurus Phoenicurus

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#25

Gentle Breeze From North-West

Gentle Breeze From North-West

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#26

Wood Warbler

Wood Warbler

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST
#27

Phylloscopus Collybita

Phylloscopus Collybita

Report

0points
Sanna Kannisto
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!