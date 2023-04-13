I photograph birds in a studio, which is set up in nature. My own photographic methods are at the center of my work. A key point when photographing birds is the proximity. I work together with scientists, who study birds and capture them with mist nets. My studio is close to the mist nets out in nature. After the photo shoot, I can easily release the birds simply by opening the studio netting that connects the studio to the camera.

I started photographing the Birds series in 2014 in Finland. The main shooting location has been the ornithological station in a nature reserve in the outer Hankoniemi archipelago. Recently I have also worked in other research stations in Italy, in Lake Baikal region in Russia and in Costa Rica.

More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram | youtube.com