I photograph birds in a studio, which is set up in nature. My own photographic methods are at the center of my work. A key point when photographing birds is the proximity. I work together with scientists, who study birds and capture them with mist nets. My studio is close to the mist nets out in nature. After the photo shoot, I can easily release the birds simply by opening the studio netting that connects the studio to the camera.
I started photographing the Birds series in 2014 in Finland. The main shooting location has been the ornithological station in a nature reserve in the outer Hankoniemi archipelago. Recently I have also worked in other research stations in Italy, in Lake Baikal region in Russia and in Costa Rica.
Upupa Epops
My work is linked to the tradition of staged photography, portraiture and to the still-life tradition in visual art. I try to plan everything, for example, the branches and the lighting, so that I don’t have to change the setting during the shoot. As I photograph, I mostly remain calm in my place and react to what the bird is doing. Working with live birds is exciting and surprising. They are intelligent, mysterious creatures. The gaze of the animal is important in the images. I look at the bird and the bird looks at me. My images are both sharp and documentary, but at the same time theatrical and dreamlike. Photography – to me – is a powerful tool to show things. My aim is to work on a large scale so that people can see the birds like they never have seen them before. Images are full of details and visual enjoyment.
Chloroceryle Americana
Ochre-Bellied Flycatcher
My work has long been influenced by my collaboration with scientists and my interest in observing nature. I’m fascinated by biodiversity and I want to highlight that in my work. The species I’m photographing are all suffering some form of endangerment. I'm concerned about the state of nature and about the decline of bird and insect species.
Sardinian Warbler
Ficedula Hypoleuca (The European Pied Flycatcher)
Days Of Departure
Euphonia Imitates
Sense Of Wonder
Sporophila Corvina (The Variable Seedeater)
Bombycilla Garrulus
Winds Blow South
Carduelis Carduelis
Warm Front
Freezing Rain
Golden-Crowned Spadebill
Sylvia Communis
Cyanocompsa Cyanoides
Muscicapa Striata
Silent Spring
Spring Plumage (Eurasian Blue Tit)
