We love discovering wildlife, but birds seem to be in a category all of their own, endlessly fascinating us with their behaviors and unique lives.

Jose Manuel Grandío, a Spanish wildlife photographer, has dedicated over two decades to capturing the majestic world of birds. His stunning images offer us a rare glimpse into their lives, all while maintaining a deep respect for their natural habitats and behaviors. Grandío’s work tells quiet, captivating stories of these winged creatures, taking us from the familiar landscapes of Spain to the wild terrains of Scotland, Norway, and beyond.

Scroll down to discover a selection of Jose’s best photos we prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | josemanuelgrandio.com