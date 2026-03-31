“Are You Smarter Than A Highschooler?”: Try To Score 25/29 On This Biology Vocabulary Quiz
You probably learned most of these terms back in school – things like DNA, mitochondria, or photosynthesis. They sounded familiar then, but the real question is… how much of it actually stuck?
This quiz is the perfect spot to find it out. We pulled together 29 biology terms, from basic cell structures to bigger ideas like ecosystems and evolution.
So, it’s time to prove yourself – let’s start!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Fayette Reynolds M.S.
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Everyone knows the mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, and not any of the answers that BP provided us on this quiz.
"Are you smarter than a high schooler?" Dude! At this point, first graders are smarter than I am! (one stroke later and *lots* of stuff is missing!)
Everyone knows the mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, and not any of the answers that BP provided us on this quiz.
"Are you smarter than a high schooler?" Dude! At this point, first graders are smarter than I am! (one stroke later and *lots* of stuff is missing!)
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