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“Are You Smarter Than A Highschooler?”: Try To Score 25/29 On This Biology Vocabulary Quiz
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“Are You Smarter Than A Highschooler?”: Try To Score 25/29 On This Biology Vocabulary Quiz

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You probably learned most of these terms back in school – things like DNA, mitochondria, or photosynthesis. They sounded familiar then, but the real question is… how much of it actually stuck?

This quiz is the perfect spot to find it out. We pulled together 29 biology terms, from basic cell structures to bigger ideas like ecosystems and evolution.

So, it’s time to prove yourself – let’s start!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Microscopic view of plant cells highlighting biology vocabulary relevant for highschooler science quizzes.

    Image credits: Fayette Reynolds M.S.

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    Gerda K.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone knows the mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, and not any of the answers that BP provided us on this quiz.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Are you smarter than a high schooler?" Dude! At this point, first graders are smarter than I am! (one stroke later and *lots* of stuff is missing!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couple wrong, some of this terminology was certainly not around when I went to school, nor in common use in the medical.pharmaceutical field I worked in for many years. Why do kids need to know about Eukarytes and Ribosomes anyway?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone knows the mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, and not any of the answers that BP provided us on this quiz.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Are you smarter than a high schooler?" Dude! At this point, first graders are smarter than I am! (one stroke later and *lots* of stuff is missing!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couple wrong, some of this terminology was certainly not around when I went to school, nor in common use in the medical.pharmaceutical field I worked in for many years. Why do kids need to know about Eukarytes and Ribosomes anyway?

    0
    0points
    reply
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