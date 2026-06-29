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AI Has Already Axed 8% Of Jobs Worldwide And Bill Gates Says Only 4 Careers Are Actually Safe
Bill Gates, wearing glasses and a blue sweater, discussing AI impact on jobs and safe careers.
Economy & Labor, Society

AI Has Already Axed 8% Of Jobs Worldwide And Bill Gates Says Only 4 Careers Are Actually Safe

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At some point over the last few years, the conversation stopped being “will AI take some jobs?” and became “which jobs is AI not going to take?” This is a subtle but deeply unsettling shift. The robots are not coming; they are already here, they already have your colleague’s job, and according to investment bank Morgan Stanley, eight percent of jobs worldwide have already gone.

So when Bill Gates, one of the men most responsible for putting a computer on every desk in the world, warns us that most of us will eventually be replaceable, it is probably worth listening. He did leave four jobs off the list. Probably not yours, though.

RELATED:

    AI is here, and the big question on everyone’s lips is “whose job is safe?”

    Bill Gates discusses AI's impact on jobs and safe careers, with his book visible.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

    Bill Gates put a computer in every home, so who better to tell people what the future might look like

    Gates has been making the rounds on this topic, and the picture he paints is not exactly comforting. Speaking on a podcast with Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, he explained that his thinking was that most jobs that involve making things, moving things or growing food will, in his view, eventually become “solved problems.” Meaning AI and robotics will handle them better than humans can.

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    But he does carve out some exceptions, and the reasoning behind them is interesting. “We’re not going to have robots play cricket,” he said. “That’s boring. We’ll reserve that just for the humans, even if the robots could be way, way better.” He also pointed to nurses and psychiatrists as roles that society might choose to keep.

    “We might artificially ignore the fact that the machines can substitute for some of that,” he said. “It’ll really get down to the core of human instinct.” He also mentioned coders, biologists, and energy workers as relatively safe bets, though not everyone in the tech world agrees with that last one.

    Man coding at a computer, representing jobs safe from AI's impact.

    Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Gates explained that jobs are a problem that needs to be solved, and basically, only four jobs are safe

    The irony of Bill Gates naming coding as one of the safe jobs is that Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, has argued almost the exact opposite. Huang believes we should stop telling kids to learn to code entirely, on the basis that AI is rapidly replacing programming languages with plain human language prompts, effectively making everyone capable of doing what a coder does.

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    Then there is Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, who told the Financial Times that white-collar work is around 18 months away from feeling the full impact of AI. Which means the conversation has moved from “will it happen” to “it is basically already happening.”

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took a slightly softer line, suggesting AI should function as an enhancer to existing staff rather than a replacement. “We need to find something useful for AI,” he said, which is 10% reassuring and 90% an overly optimistic spin on a very uncomfortable situation.

    Two programmers working on multiple screens, illustrating AI-safe careers in tech.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    He thinks people in biology, energy workers, coders, and athletes are all pretty certain of jobs in the future

    While the debate about AI’s future impact plays out in podcasts and op-eds, the present is already doing its own talking. Morgan Stanley estimates that AI has already accounted for the loss of 8% of jobs globally. Google laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit following voluntary buyout offers earlier in the year, with the company citing a need to become “more nimble.”

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    Scientist in a lab examining plants under a microscope, a job safe from AI.

    Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Experts say physical labor is the way of the future as well as people who provide a human touch like medical workers and pilots

    In January 2023, Alphabet had already cut 12,000 jobs, 6% of its entire global workforce. Meta laid off around 5% of its lowest performers in January while simultaneously fast-tracking the hiring of machine learning engineers, a sentence that tells you everything you need to know about where the money is going.

    Two engineers in hard hats observing wind turbines, showcasing careers safe from AI job displacement.

    Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Big tech companies have already started with massive layoffs over the last few months, each one saying they are simply trying to streamline their operations

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    Amazon has cut roles across multiple units, including communications. Apple eliminated around 100 positions in its digital services group. And Microsoft trimmed 650 jobs in its Xbox unit. The companies building the AI are also the companies replacing their staff with it. Make of that what you will.

    A woman drawing at a desk, surrounded by plants. AI has already axed jobs worldwide, but some careers are safe.

    Image credits: ninavartanava / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Gates said that although machines might be able to take over most jobs soon, we will still choose as a society to go the old-school route

    Not everything is doom and gloom, though. Skilled trades are looking remarkably secure right now. Electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians can breathe a sigh of relief, as there is already a severe labour shortage in these fields that is only going to get more pronounced as fewer young people train for them. If you know how to fix a boiler, you are probably fine.

    Bill Gates speaking into a microphone. He discusses AI's impact on jobs worldwide and safe careers.

    Image credits: POLITICO / YouTube

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    Clinical healthcare similarly relies on physical presence, split-second judgment, and the kind of hands-on care that a machine simply cannot replicate. Mental health professionals are in an equally strong position because the entire foundation of therapy is human empathy and interpersonal trust, two things AI can simulate but cannot genuinely provide.

    Judges and commercial pilots remain firmly in the human column, given that ethical accountability and safety-critical emergencies require a person who can actually be held responsible. And at the creative end of the spectrum, the people who will survive are the ones who understand cultural context, taste, and genuine human intent well enough to direct it.

    The robots are coming for the spreadsheets. They are considerably less interested in your pipes.

    Do you think you have an AI-proof job? Tell us what it is in the comments!

    People in the comments helped ease the anxiety a little bit and added tons of other jobs that they think could be immune to the AI revolution

    A social media comment about a robot in a toddler room. AI has axed jobs worldwide, but some careers are safe.

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    A social media comment about robots refusing to move a piano. AI has axed jobs worldwide, but some careers are safe.

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    A social media comment telling AI to get a stripped bolt. AI has axed jobs worldwide, but some careers are safe.

    A social media comment from a user suggesting hairdressers and barbers are safe careers from AI jobs being axed.

    A social media comment from a user stating that AI cannot perform their job in a mental health ward, highlighting safe careers.

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    A social media comment with laughing emojis about AI dealing with drunks, emphasizing safe careers from jobs axed by AI.

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    A social media comment suggesting AI jobs can be used for filling potholes, hinting at AI's impact on employment.

    A social media comment quoting Bill Gates on the transformational impact of AI on jobs worldwide over 10 years.

    A social media comment asking when AI will clean a chicken coop, reflecting job displacement concerns.

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    A social media comment questioning how robots will regulate alcohol sales and consumption, concerning AI and jobs.

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    A social media comment from a developer using AI as a tool for generating code, discussing AI's role in careers.

    A social media comment suggesting turning off computers to focus on things that breathe, implying a break from AI's impact on jobs.

    A social media comment sarcastically wishing AI good luck teaching people to drive, relating to AI affecting careers.

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    A social media comment asking if AI will wash, dry, and groom dogs, suggesting careers are safe from AI.

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    A social media comment questioning if AI can shower elderly people, highlighting jobs safe from AI.

    A social media comment stating that not even AI will want to be a painter, discussing careers safe from AI.

    A social media comment from a 'Top fan' about handyman jobs surviving AI, emphasizing safe careers.

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    A social media comment expressing worry if AI can prewire houses or install home media, regarding safe careers.

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    A social media comment asking AI to make a pizza, discussing the impact of AI on jobs.

    A social media comment about AI fixing a heirloom ring, referencing AI and safe careers.

    A social media comment listing careers safe from AI, including binman, gardener, hairdresser, and chef.

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    A social media comment expressing concern about AI washing houses, related to AI and job impact.

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    A social media comment questioning if Martial Arts teachers are at risk from AI, discussing safe careers.

    A social media comment discusses how AI cannot fully replace jobs like self-checkout assistance, highlighting AI's impact on jobs.

    A social media comment asks if AI can do professional landscaping, questioning AI's job capabilities.

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    A social media comment questions if AI can be a midwife and deliver a child, discussing AI's limits in jobs.

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    A social media comment challenges AI to handle feral cats for veterinary procedures, highlighting safe careers from AI.

    A social media comment suggests AI won't replace dogwalkers or loving petsitters, emphasizing jobs safe from AI.

    A chat message stating doubt that AI will work in nursing homes soon, impacting jobs and careers.

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    Louise Pieterse

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    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

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    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

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    What do you think ?
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    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, so AI will handle the management and art, so humans can do the backbreaking labor? Sounds exactly like the f*****g future we were promised.

    2
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The movie “Metropolis” will turn out to be prophetic instead of fantasy, even the part where the wealthy all get to live and play in the sun while the workers suffer underground.

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    User avatar
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    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, so AI will handle the management and art, so humans can do the backbreaking labor? Sounds exactly like the f*****g future we were promised.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The movie “Metropolis” will turn out to be prophetic instead of fantasy, even the part where the wealthy all get to live and play in the sun while the workers suffer underground.

    1
    1point
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