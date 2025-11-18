Polyamorous Woman Makes A Pass At Taken Guy, Kicks Up A Fuss When His GF Confronts Her
When I first heard of polyamorous relationships, I quickly realized that it’s not for me, but hey, that’s just my thinking, and not applicable to others. After all, it’s a free world and everyone is allowed to do whatever they want, and live happy lives, right?
Even though this couple was in a polyamorous relationship, the man’s girlfriend tried to go after his sister-in-law’s boyfriend. The woman snapped at her, but she lied about the whole conflict, which sparked unnecessary drama within this family. Read on to find out how it all concluded!
More info: Reddit
Just because a person is polyamorous doesn’t mean they make it their whole personality and enforce it on others
Image credits: business_stock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster’s elder sister and her fiancé are in a polyamorous relationship, but his girlfriend makes it her whole personality, wanting to be the center of attention
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: Aminaashfaq / Freepik (not the actual photo)
During her sister’s wedding, the poster noticed that her brother-in-law’s girlfriend (Sally) had cornered her boyfriend, and she was flirting with him
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The furious poster shut her down instantly, but Sally went and lied to her boyfriend about the whole thing, and he asked the poster to apologize to her
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Obviously, she refused to apologize, so they all set up a call to understand the whole story from Sally, and her retelling of it was very messy
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: dotshock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
All her lies were finally revealed as she kept jumbling up her own story constantly, and everyone realized that the poster was telling the truth
Image credits: anonymous
Although the brother-in-law apologized to the poster, she was shocked that he was still choosing to stay with Sally and not break up with her
Today’s story is quite complicated as the original poster (OP) tells us about her family feud. The thing is, her elder sister and her fiancé are in a polyamorous relationship, but she doesn’t really like her brother-in-law’s girlfriend. This woman, Sally, likes to be the center of attention, has made polyamory her whole personality, and looks down on those who aren’t.
However, it was not until the couple’s wedding that she took things to the next level by flirting with OP’s boyfriend. Obviously, she was furious as she saw that Sally had nearly cornered him, and the socially anxious guy was relieved when the poster came to his rescue. She told her to back off from him and find someone single.
Well, she felt that was the end, but little did she know that Sally would just spark more drama. A couple of days later, OP got a call from her brother-in-law, asking her to apologize to his girlfriend. She immediately refused as she was not at fault. However, she quickly realized that Sally had turned the narrative to her favor and lied about the whole thing, where OP came off as the villain.
To clear out the misunderstanding, they all decided to have a proper conversation and confront the man’s girlfriend. Well, soon enough, her lies came undone as everyone realized that her story didn’t match what she had said before. OP’s brother-in-law apologized to her about all the drama, but she was shocked that he still didn’t break up with toxic Sally.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The truth is that polyamory is more popular than most people realize. In fact, a study has revealed that one in nine Americans has been in a polyamorous relationship, and one in six would like to try one. While it may be gaining popularity, that doesn’t mean that everyone should be forced into it or looked down upon if they refuse. That’s just acting entitled, don’t you think?
Folks pointed out that it’s only right if it’s consensual, but Sally crossed all boundaries by trying to push it on a monogamous man. They claimed that her actions were predatory and quite unethical, so the poster was within her rights to call her out. However, instead of admitting her mistake, the woman manipulated the whole situation, which sparked unnecessary drama within the family.
Research suggests that manipulative people use deception, coercion, and trickery to get what they want just to maintain power in relationships. Moreover, experts also warn that it is basically a tool used by someone who is undergoing mental health issues. It seems like a lot is happening with Sally that we don’t know about, but that in no way justifies her behavior.
Just like the poster, even netizens were shocked that the man chose not to break up with her, despite knowing how she behaved and what she did. Well, I just hope the poster didn’t have to deal with her after all the toxic shenanigans. If you were in her shoes, what would you do? We would love to hear from you, so don’t hesitate to jot down your thoughts in the comments!
Folks were aghast at Sally’s “predatory behavior”, and they all agreed that she needed to apologize to the poster’s boyfriend as well
Whatever they may be it's not Polyamorous, which, using the current definition, is more than two people sharing a relationship. This is just two people each with other partners as well, absolutely not the same thing...... . . . . . . As for the rest of the story, well, not really worthy of comment, TBH.
Whatever they may be it's not Polyamorous, which, using the current definition, is more than two people sharing a relationship. This is just two people each with other partners as well, absolutely not the same thing...... . . . . . . As for the rest of the story, well, not really worthy of comment, TBH.
22
1