Cocky PE Teacher Mocks “Weak” Student, Ends Up Gasping For Air As Teen Smokes Him On A Bike Ride

Many great minds have repeatedly said that the teaching profession is one of the most important in our world. After all, it is the teachers, their skills, and their communication that largely determine how successful the next generation will be in life, and how well they will instill in them a love of learning.

But, alas, all this has little connection to reality. It often turns out that teachers, on the contrary, do everything to ensure that their students remember their school years as a nightmare. However, sometimes even the most entitled and rude teachers actually have to taste their own medicine. As it happened in the story from the user u/matijago, our today’s narrator.

Some school teachers, alas, tend to overuse their powers – and the author of the post actually had to face such a teacher at high school

That man, a former soccer player, was a PE teacher, and he made himself a habit of mocking the slow kids, the author recalls

The author had a heart surgery as a kid so he was banned from heavy physical exertions – and the teacher made him his favorite mockery target

However, the teen was an avid cyclist – and he got a perfect moment to take a revenge at the teacher when he once challenged the students to have a bicycle race with him

The teacher had no chance to win this race, and the author even forced him to vomit at the finish

The story told by the Original Poster (OP) happened about ten years ago, when he was a 17-year-old high-schooler. The author was diagnosed with congenital heart disease right after birth and had a surgery as a child. As a result, our hero was strictly prohibited from any physical activity involving intense, immediate exertion.

At the same time, the OP, thin and wiry, was very resilient and had been passionate about cycling since childhood. No, he wasn’t planning on a professional career, but he could certainly call himself a decent amateur. However, no one at school knew about this – neither his classmates nor their PE teacher.

This guy, a former soccer player, was quite rude and made a habit of mocking slow kids at his lessons – and our hero was among his favorite targets. It got to the point that the original poster began seriously considering various sorts of petty revenge – and soon, an excellent opportunity came.

On Sports Day, the whole class was supposed to take a bus trip to a nearby hill – about 10 miles along a road with a fairly steep climb at the end – and the PE teacher asked if anyone would like to ride with him on bikes. That’s when the author’s finest hour arrived! After all, this was the very same route he’d ridden dozens of times during his training!

They met early in the morning – a thin, resilient teen on a light road bike and a still-athletic, but already gaining weight, man in his ‘30s on a standard mountain bike. The teacher had no chance to win the race – but our hero pushed his opponent so hard that, barely reaching the top, he just vomited in front of the class. After that, the OP recalls, the teacher didn’t bother him with his puns and digs any more…

Of course, road cycling, especially in the mountains, is a completely separate category of cycling – it’s no wonder the Tour de France race has a separate category called “Mountain King.” Furthermore, a road racing bike on such a course would have roughly the same advantage over a regular mountain bike as an F1 car has over a taxi.

Well, it’s believed that cycling can often be beneficial for people with cardiac issues. Of course, within reasonable limits and with doctor approval. “Most children who have relatively simple cardiac defects and who have had a good outcome after catheter or surgical repair can participate in at least some, if not all, activities,” this dedicated article at Heart.org claims.

Some experts, however, note that mountain biking could be quite dangerous in certain situations. “If you enjoy cycling, you should also start slowly,” the Rush quotes Melissa Tracy, MD. “You may need to avoid mountain biking because it puts more stress on your heart.” However, if the author’s doctors cleared mountain biking, then everything is indeed fine.

As for the lesson the author taught his rude teacher, people in the comments – especially those familiar with the specifics of cycling – only expressed admiration for the author’s petty revenge concept and its brilliant execution. It’s also interesting that some people also recalled similar experiences from their own lives in the comments. So have you, our dear readers, ever experienced something similar too?

People in the comments mostly praised the author for making up such a brilliant revenge plan – and executing it perfectly

