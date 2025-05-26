22 Biggest Shark Tank Success Stories That You Might Now Have Known About
Shark Tank. It's the place where dreams are pitched, deals are made (or heartbreakingly lost), and sometimes, just sometimes, a product emerges that's so clever, so useful, or so darn comfy that it completely takes over the world. We've all seen those episodes where you just know an idea is going to be huge, and then BAM, a few months later, it's everywhere. These aren't just fleeting fads; they're testaments to ingenuity meeting opportunity.
So, we're celebrating those brilliant sparks that got the Sharks' attention and then went on to conquer our homes, solve our weird little problems, or just make life a bit more awesome. This list is packed with those very items. You've probably nodded along recognizing a fair few – because their success is that big – but seeing them all together really highlights the incredible innovation that came out of that tank.
The Most Discerning Member Of Your Household (Your Dog, Obviously) Can Now Enjoy A Tiny, Personal Lawn Indoors With A Fresh Patch Real Grass Patch For Dogs
Review: "Fresh patch has been a total lifesaver!! We live on the 4th floor of a condo and just got a puppy! Potty training would have been a complete nightmare without it! It’s been so easy to wake up in the middle of the night and bring him on the balcony to relieve himself instead of having to go alllll the way downstairs. Our Goldendoodle puppy Prince LOVES using his fresh patch! When the fresh patch died we needed a temporary solution so we bought sod from a store and it just wasn’t as convenient or fresh!! Nothing compares!" - fashpup
It can be a temporal solution If you live under circumstances like those mentioned above or for a dog with a broken leg. But having a stubborn doggie like mine it is no alternative to a walk outside as she cannot do her number one's and two's in her living space. That includes our flat, the garden and the street in front of the house. So much fun if she has diarrhea... But do I really buy it? Building it can't be that hard.
Figuring Out What Foods Are Secretly Mad At Your Stomach Gets A Whole Lot Easier With The Shark Tank Success Story, The 5strands Food Intolerance Test
Review: "I recently tried the 5Strands Food Intolerance Test and found it easy and helpful. Collecting a hair sample was quick and painless. The results came back fast and showed I had intolerances to many foods I regularly eat. The detailed report made it easy to know which foods to avoid. Since changing my diet, I feel much better. I highly recommend the 5Strands Food Intolerance Test for anyone wanting to understand their food sensitivities and improve their diet." - Katerina
Every Last Bit Of That Delicious Peanut Butter Or Fancy Face Cream Will Surrender To The Mighty Scraping Power Of The Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set
Review: "Works great for those bottles with narrow necks." - Margaret
Giving Mosquito Bites The 'Suck It' Treatment Just Became A Very Real, Very Satisfying Option With The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
Review: "Worth every penny. This is a great tool. I’m allergic to bee stings (not anaphylactic) and the area swells and itches. I was stung recently and had minimal swelling due to using this tool. You need to use it asap when stung or bitten." - J. Gregory
Feeling Fresh After Nature Calls, Even When You're Miles From A Bidet, Is The Whole Point Of These Dude Wipes
Review: "I have been using this product for a long time because the paper can be degraded and will not clog the sewer when thrown into the toilet. The paper can come into direct contact with the skin and there is no obvious alcohol irritation, which is very good." - Rogers
Most of them are non-degradeble even if the package says so. And dispite that, there is a plastic bag, scents, chemicals.... Not very environment friendly.
That Constant, "Now Where Did I Put My Darn Glasses?" Mystery Finally Gets Solved With A Clever Readerest Eyeglasses Holder
Review: "I bought the 2 pack so I have 1 for each work shirt. So far I'm very happy with these magnetic glasses holders. I like them better than the old lady chain. These are more modern. I would highly recommend them to anyone." - Susan E Olges
That Annoying Slide Your Glasses Do Down Your Nose, Especially When You're Trying To Look Smart, Is Officially Over With A Dab Of Nerdwax
Review: "This product worked for me. I've read reviews in which others didn't achieve any success with results. I'm just here to say that I have. My lenses are thick and it pulls my frames down. Nerdwax stopped my slipping issue. I gave it a few days before writing a review and it gave consistent positive results. At work, at home, with or without makeup.on my skin-it holds up. Now, some days I need to reapply so I keep one in my purse. I recommend this product." - Shannon Goodwin
Feeling that entrepreneurial spirit (or just the urge to buy everything)? It's pretty inspiring to see how these once little ideas became such massive hits. From kitchen helpers to comfort enhancers, the Sharks clearly knew a winner when they saw one. But hold onto your wallets, because the parade of ingenious and successful products isn't over yet.
Your Dog's Outdoor Adventures Just Got A Whole Lot More Hydrated (And Less Messy For You) Thanks To The Shark Tank-Approved Springer Dog Water Bottle
Review: "Great product! Great for our hikes or going to the dog park. I’m able to attach it to my backpack with the carabiner that come with it. Holds a reasonable amount of water for a day hike. Easy to use transport, clean and no leaks." - Mackenzie Vartanian
Forget Bubble Wrap, The Most Satisfying Pop You'll Experience This Week Might Just Be Opening One Of These Lovepop Everyday Pop-Up Cards
Review: "This is the best made pop-up card I have ever given. Very thoughtful craftsmanship. The motif is very cute, and the construction is beyond 5 stars. Most pop-ups look good from some directions, but from others all you see is a lots of parallel slices. With this card, the volcanos are solid all the way around. The pop-up palm trees are a great bonus. The island is nicely rendered, a real South Pacific feel. The sentiment card is tucked into a slot on the base. I’ll be looking first for this company in the future." - Hephaestus
Becoming A Human Marshmallow Of Ultimate Coziness Is Now A Readily Achievable Life Goal Thanks To The Comfy Wearbale Blanket
Review: "This is literally the best purchase I have ever made in my entire life. I wear it all the time. It holds heat so well that I don’t have to turn the heat up in the winter at all and it’s big enough that I can curl up inside without feeling cramped or trapped so warm and cozy and such an incredible product." - Amazon Customer
The Tiny, Annoying Hairs That Inevitably Cover Your Bathroom Sink After A Trim Will Now Be Neatly Contained By The Ingenious Beard King Beard Bib Apron
Review: "My husband is in love with this thing. Our guest bathroom sink has a high frequency of clogging so he bought this to make clean up easier. He said it works so great that he can use it while full dressed under the cape. The suction cups stick to the mirror easily." - ReviewMistress
Those Slightly Cringey But Hilariously Revealing Conversations You Secretly Crave Are Just A Few Cards Away With The Hella Awkward Card Game
Review: "I absolutely love playing this game with old and new friends. In a time when society feels unbearably fraught with tribal tension, Hella Awkward provides a great way to connect with people in a deep, meaningful, and lasting way. Some of the questions are fun, some are serious, and some bring up topics that are embarrassing yet fun to talk about - that's what makes this game so great. It's a perfect gift for friends for any occasion!" - Karma
Your Hands Can Finally Stop Auditioning For The Role Of 'Strangled By Plastic Bags' Thanks To The Shark Tank-Backed Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier
Review: "Excellent product! Carrying heavy grocery bags do not leave marks on my fingers anymore! Very durable and soft to touch! Very easy to handle and to use! I add 2 bags on each side and it's like not carrying anything at all. Worth every penny!" - Mario
Those Tragic, Middle-Only Brownie Pieces Are Now A Thing Of The Past When You Bake With The Legendary Baker's Edge Brownie Pan
Review: "I have never in my life ( I am a 64 yr old man) made brownies, cake,cupcake.... baking of deserts/snacks. I saw this pan & wanted to give it a try. This pan worked out great & the brownies with the little spatula that came with it cuts them perfectly. My first effort was a success. They tasted great & shared them with a few neighbors who ate up the whole pan. So in 2 days I made two batches of brownies with this pan. As you can see the brownies came out after I cut them beautifully & not sticking & falling apart. I think the next get together I will make these brownies to take there. Easy & cheap." - Roger Brown
If you're not already impressed by the sheer brainpower and hustle behind these products, you might be a Shark yourself. These items didn't just get a deal; they went on to become staples in countless homes. We're nearing the end of our showcase of Tank triumphs, with just a few more brilliant success stories that prove a great idea can truly go the distance.
Those Perilous Journeys For Your Fast-Food Dipping Sauces Are Now A Thing Of The Past Thanks To The Shark Tank-Approved Saucemoto Dip Clip
Review: "I’m obsessed. I have ADHD and always manage to lose stuff. This is especially problematic when the “lost stuff” is a messy, open sauce packet. :) With Saucemoto, that problem is solved. Everyone who rides in my car asks about these!" - Aurora
The Grimy Truth About Your Phone's Germ Situation Can Be Zapped Away With The Surprisingly Satisfying Phonesoap UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
Review: "Very nice value for the money. Sturdy. Sanitizes. Save on wipes." - Lily
That Bermuda Triangle Between Your Car Seats Where Phones And Fries Go To Disappear Is Finally Sealed Off Thanks To The Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler
Review: "Fits perfectly! Will enjoy not hearing my husband complain about always dropping his phone down into that awful gap!" - Stacey T.
Elevating Your Bathroom Experience, Literally, Is The Whole Deal With The Legendary Squatty Potty
Review: "Works perfectly. Makes using the bathroom much easier. I like that it fits right up against the toilet when it is not in use." - Emily Atkins
Your Feet Are About To Experience A Level Of Sock-Related Bliss They Truly Deserve With A Pair Of Bombas Ankle Socks
Review: "This brand is the very best. Much more affordable than actual site These socks will last a very long time and many wears before noticing any wear or tear. Definitely a cushioned sock that helps for running or standing long periods. Secure arch area that is supportive and comforting." - Dawn Cox
Giving Yourself A Salon-Worthy Trim At Home (Without Ending Up Looking Like You Lost A Fight With A Lawnmower) Is Actually Possible With The Creaclip Hair Cutting Tool
Review: "Made my boyfriend confident in giving me a trim and better than the ponytail and chop method for trimming. Been cutting my hair myself for years, as I don’t trust hair dressers and the fact that they take off way too much which makes it impossible to grow your hair out. Plus I no longer need my hair styled with layers, I prefer a blunt cut so my braids are thick." - GEC
Your Late-Night Noodle Cravings Can Be Satisfied In Record Time Without Dirtying A Single Pot Thanks To The Rapid Ramen Cooker
Review: "They work really well. I'm happy with them. Easy to use and clean." - Meagan Young
Cleaning Tough Messes While Maintaining A Surprisingly Cheerful Disposition Is Basically The Job Description For The Scrub Daddy
Review: "Love Scrub Daddy Sponges. They work much better than ordinary sponges and do not hold odors. They seem to be long lasting and durable. This was not my first purchase of these sponges and the last one lasted for months." - Lin Buford