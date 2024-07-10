Common sayings are a big part of culture . We frequently hear aphorisms that aim to teach us a general rule of thumb for life in different scenarios. In particular, our grandmothers and parents repeat some sentences continuously throughout our lives. Proverbs , phrases, and aphorisms can hold some essential truth in them, but have you ever reflected upon their real meaning and value? Sometimes our experiences can refute a commonly repeated phrase entirely. Today's story covers some of the most untrue things that people have heard throughout their lives, including aphorisms. More Info: Reddit

#1 "It is not in our budget this year to give raises"



Said months after the company reports RECORD profits and a massive raise for the CEO.

#2 “Looks don’t matter”. Besides from having actual powers, being attractive is a goddamn superpower.





#3 "Money doesn't bring happiness."



F**k outta here, miss me with that dumb s**t.

As far as I'm concerned money means financial freedom, who wouldn't be happier knowing you ain't gotta worry about paying bills no more.

Generally speaking, idioms come from cultural powerhouses, such as religion, literature, and folk stories. Good examples of idioms originating from religion are the sayings "Turn the other cheek" or "An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth" as both of these come from a religious background. Interestingly, the same aphorisms and idioms are often present across cultures and languages. Some sayings are essentially the same between different tongues. Research on language universals suggests that even though the words in which we communicate a thought vary, the meaning itself is the same. For example "Solve two problems with one solution" becomes "One arrow with two birds" in Nepali, or "to catch two flies with one trap" in German.

#4 “Take your problem to HR.”



HR is not your friend. They can and will protect the company first.

#5 “This isn’t just work, we are a family here”.





#6 “She’s harmless. Just ignore her.”

No, she’s not harmless. She is a vindictive b***h who will do the same to anyone she comes in contact with.

Some sayings, such as "Don't give up," can be quite inspiring to hear the first time. But the reality is that sometimes you need to give up on something to re-orientate yourself on a better path. The difficulty is in recognizing when you should let something go, whether it's a goal you have, an ambition, or a relationship. It all comes down to introspection and a rational assessment of your circumstances. It's hard to give up on something that might be special to you, or something that you worked hard on, but it can be proven to be necessary. Talking about rationality, Sunk cost fallacy is a great thing to be aware of too. It helps you to spot if you're in a prison of your endeavor, amongst other things. Logical fallacies are cool on their own as they can vastly improve the robustness of your arguments, and the ability to spot any weak spots in other people's rhetoric as well.

#7 A book claiming how to win the lottery 😂.





#8 The people that thought you can't wear face masks because of "mask breath" and how bad it was for your dental hygiene (or whatever they called it).

ADVERTISEMENT





#9 The biggest load of b******t I've ever heard? That the Earth is flat. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, some people still cling to this absurd belief.

Other things that people were immediately skeptical of include even scientific theories which are often repeated in media channels, not only mundane catchphrases. The flat Earth theory was popularized in the 2010s, covered in Physics World. There was even an attempt to raise money to prove that the Earth is flat, with a goal of $200k, later upped to $1M, over the GoFundMe platform. However, there's no real evidence that the goal was met. Due to the popularization of the flat Earth theory, the believers hold a national conference for it in North Carolina. The so-called 'flat-Earthers' discuss the theory, and hold educational seminars. However, scientists have strong opinions on the theory and consider it entirely disproven centuries ago. As covered in this Astronomy article, to make the flat Earth argument coherent, you need to believe in a global (pun intended) conspiracy of people faking scientific evidence.

#10 "You're a good worker!" *gets assigned more responsibility for same pay.

Lastly, aphorisms, sayings, and idioms can become cliches over time. Most cliches once were quite powerful words, but as time passes and we hear them repeatedly, they lose value and the impact they once had. Do you know any idioms that are timeless classics for you? Is there any saying that makes you roll your eyes? Let us know in the comments below.

#11 "Don't give up". Sometimes it is necessary to cut your losses and start anew. Don't fall for the sunk cost fallacy.

#12 Trickle Down Economics.

#13 We are a nation of laws, and no one is above the law.

#14 "Corporations are people."



Except they're practically immortal, have more rights than actual people, limitless resources, and never have to serve prison sentences for breaking the law.

#15 “Your call is very important to us” while being on hold for an hour.

#16 Turn the other cheek. My parents were big on that and it did nothing for me but make me a doormat until I had enough and learned to stand up for myself.

#17 New study shows consuming ____ x times a day may reduce your risk of cancer by as much as x%.

#18 I once interviewed a guy for a sales role and mentioned we were looking for someone to sell in South Africa (not the job he came for), and he came out with all sorts of BS about how well he knew the market and then named dropped several politicians before coming out with the line "I walk with Mandela, and have access to everyone".



Strange how he looked blank when I said what did he think of Madiba.

#19 There’s more than one way to skin a cat. Why is this a phrase?? It weirds me out every time someone says it.

#20 Supply-side economics is good for everyone.

#21 "The only true thing in the entire world is my holy book written centuries ago by religious fanatics on a particular landmass who weren't even present for the events they narrate. Don't believe your senses, your friends, your experience, your "science" or "facts" or "logic." Don't believe _anything_ except what I say that my book says is true.".





#22 Clean Coal.

#23 Most conspiracy theories. As a project manager I can attest there is no way in hell that "they" could pull off half the conspiracies and not blab about it. Seriously the projects I've worked on are challenging at best. LOL.

#24 “I’m just an honest person.”



No, you’re an *unpleasant person* with nothing nice to say.

#25 That I can't sue over a misdiagnosis that cost me my leg. It was more than my leg. It was my freedom, independence, ability to work and defend myself. Apparently necrotizing fasciitis is hard to diagnose.



This was during covid and I talked to a Dr through a tablet. I waited for 20 hours with a high fever and no trauma. They said I had a sprained ankle.

#26 "Pull yourself up by your bootstraps" as our country holds folks in poverty and certain Electeds brainwash them into keep voting for more of the same. .

#27 That the big division in the world is left vs right when it has always been rich vs poor.

#28 “Being gay is a choice.”

Self explanatory, way more people would choose to be gay!



Happy pride month y’all! :D.

#29 The government as a whole cares about its people. This pretty much goes for most countries, not just America.

#30 God wanted it that way.



F**k off with all that.