Redditor ‘ WattAtWork ’ has recently started a discussion about lies among members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community. They asked them what has been the biggest lie they’ve ever fallen for, and fellow netizens shared all sorts of stories, ranging from funny to pretty upsetting, and everything in between. If you want to see what kind of webs netizens have found themselves trapped in, scroll down to find their answers on the list below to find out.

Few people would likely say they enjoy being lied to, however many have arguably been deceived in one way or another. And while some lies might seem difficult to believe, others can be surprisingly convincing, especially if the liar is skilled enough not to start laughing at the worst possible time.

#1 'I'm not having an affair, I think I'm asexual'.



-- My ex Wife who certainly was having an affair, and not in the slightest bit asexual.

#2 "We value you as our employee and the people working here are most important to us".

#3 That getting a Masters in a STEM field would get me a great salary job!

#4 "You're gonna scare the fish away shut up".

#5 That each second between lightning and thunder is a mile. It was in my 3rd year of my physics degree before I learned my entire life was a lie. It's 5 seconds per mile btw.

#6 If you work hard and save you can own the American dream.

#7 That suppressing your feelings makes you a "man.".

#8 If you tell me the truth I won't get mad.

#9 Decaf removed caffeine from my body



ETA: yall I know what it is, I believed decaf was a way to remove caffeine from the human body. BELIEVED.

#10 Don’t remember the biggest lie, but my dad has a bald spot and when I was a kid he told me and my siblings that he got it from going to bed while chewing gum and they had to cut it out the next day



You bet your a*s none of us ever went to bed with gum after that.

#11 My sister convinced me that I was adopted.

#12 That a fat guy in a red suit travelled the entire world in one night in a sleigh pulled by magic flying reindeer delivering presents to all the good kids. But only the good kids, bad kids can get bent. And he knows who is who because he's *always watching*.

#13 Going to college will guarantee your future success.

#14 "He's just a friend, it doesn't mean anything. ".

#15 Life is easier after you grow up.

#16 I ignored my studies because I thought the world is gonna end in 2012.

#17 Once as a child they told me that in GTA Vice City there is a secret code for winter to appear, and I even wrote it on a piece of paper, and for a long time I thought that I was simply entering the cheat code incorrectly...

#18 I got told I love you by a girl I had a crush on once but apparently she loved everyone else too.

#19 Ex wife telling me how disgusting cheaters are and how they are succumb of the earth. Guess why I am divorced.

#20 That focusing on education, rather than on developing social skills and meaningful connections, will be enough to lead a fulfilling and prosperous life.



Thanks mom, you had the best intentions.

#21 “I’ll pay you back.”

$9000 in the hole later… still haven’t been paid back.

#22 "Click this link for free ROBUX".

#23 I believed that whole s**t of “if you both have braces and u kiss they’ll get stuck together” until i actually kissed someone with braces and they were like “u know that’s fake right”.

#24 That a seven foot tall rabbit would break into my house during the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, and leave eggs everywhere.



We’d go to the mall to see the Easter bunny and my mom would be all “that’s who leaves the eggs in our house!” Scared me so much tbh.

#25 "we support a healthy work life balance"



Btw manditory overtime everyday this week.

#26 I was catfished for like a year because i was young and stupid.

#27 When I was a kid, we would often drive a town over to visit my cousins. One of the roads passed through some ponds, one of which had a perculiar looking branch that had fallen over.



I always noticed it, would point it out to everyone in the car, and one day my dad said it was a “crocomigator” as a joke since we had just watched some Crocodile Dundee before heading out.



In my head it made sense, I knew how alligators could lay dormant for months at a time with a low heart rate, so the fact it wouldnt move just meant he was hibernating.



Years go by, parents split, my dad passes away, still look out for this crocimigator, get to high school, still looking out at the pond to look at this fallen tree not really remembering why.



Then one day, I am like 19, my mom, brother and I are driving on the same road, I instinctively check the pond and its not there. The memories flooded back and I say “god damn it”.



My mom asked me whats wrong and it took me a bit to stop laughing, but I explained the story of the “crocomigator” and we all laughed at how silly looking log in the water and my dad managed to trick me for years.

#28 When I was a kid, my siblings convinced me that Medusa lived in our attic.

#29 I convinced my sister that the word "Mormon" was a very bad word. I was 11.