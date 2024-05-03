ADVERTISEMENT

Few people would likely say they enjoy being lied to, however many have arguably been deceived in one way or another. And while some lies might seem difficult to believe, others can be surprisingly convincing, especially if the liar is skilled enough not to start laughing at the worst possible time.

Redditor ‘WattAtWork’ has recently started a discussion about lies among members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community. They asked them what has been the biggest lie they’ve ever fallen for, and fellow netizens shared all sorts of stories, ranging from funny to pretty upsetting, and everything in between. If you want to see what kind of webs netizens have found themselves trapped in, scroll down to find their answers on the list below to find out.

#1

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For 'I'm not having an affair, I think I'm asexual'.

-- My ex Wife who certainly was having an affair, and not in the slightest bit asexual.

Copytechguy , SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#2

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For "We value you as our employee and the people working here are most important to us".

c_bolt , Product School/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#3

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That getting a Masters in a STEM field would get me a great salary job!

Alternative_Cash_736 , Gül Işık/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

vmblessing
Verena
Verena
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MINT in German, Beta-vakken in Dutch. Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics. Well, the chances of getting handed such a job on a golden plate without any activities from your side are pretty much low. But during that Master, students do usually meet potential employers. During internships, on fairs, visits to companies... It also depends on your specific field and knowledge and your plans for your life.

#4

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For "You're gonna scare the fish away shut up".

Nemoty_animates06 , Aarón Blanco Tejedor/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#5

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That each second between lightning and thunder is a mile. It was in my 3rd year of my physics degree before I learned my entire life was a lie. It's 5 seconds per mile btw.

Stampede_the_Hippos , Frank Cone/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#6

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For If you work hard and save you can own the American dream.

solitaire4now , LinkedIn Sales Navigator/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That suppressing your feelings makes you a "man.".

IGNISFATUUSES , Brett Sayles/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

juliechevron
Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you know it's a lie now. Lots of people don't. Good for you.

#8

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For If you tell me the truth I won't get mad.

Justanotherkiwi21 , August de Richelieu/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#9

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Decaf removed caffeine from my body

ETA: yall I know what it is, I believed decaf was a way to remove caffeine from the human body. BELIEVED.

RoyalInfernoASR , Samer Daboul/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#10

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Don’t remember the biggest lie, but my dad has a bald spot and when I was a kid he told me and my siblings that he got it from going to bed while chewing gum and they had to cut it out the next day

You bet your a*s none of us ever went to bed with gum after that.

Brianthepartyanimal , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

layla-bakerthomas
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why on earth would you go to bed with chewing gum in the first place?!

#11

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For My sister convinced me that I was adopted.

Illusion-M , Vika Glitter/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

rachel-pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cruel b***h. The appropriate rebike might be "well at least they really chose to have me", but that's hard for a kid to come up with.

#12

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That a fat guy in a red suit travelled the entire world in one night in a sleigh pulled by magic flying reindeer delivering presents to all the good kids. But only the good kids, bad kids can get bent. And he knows who is who because he's *always watching*.

sev45day , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You want to keep on getting a stocking filled with presents? Smile, nod and pretend you still believe.

#13

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Going to college will guarantee your future success.

DowntownRundown , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#14

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For "He's just a friend, it doesn't mean anything. ".

SnepButts , Samson Katt/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

garethbouwmeester
SupaCab
SupaCab
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This hits home hard for me, being gas-lit for a year does wonders for your mental health.

#15

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Life is easier after you grow up.

Main-Ad-9287 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#16

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For I ignored my studies because I thought the world is gonna end in 2012.

wagdy-fouad75 Report

#17

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Once as a child they told me that in GTA Vice City there is a secret code for winter to appear, and I even wrote it on a piece of paper, and for a long time I thought that I was simply entering the cheat code incorrectly...

ColorfulGarland , Rockstar Games/Youtube Report

#18

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For I got told I love you by a girl I had a crush on once but apparently she loved everyone else too.

DabNbeyondNormalUse , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For Ex wife telling me how disgusting cheaters are and how they are succumb of the earth. Guess why I am divorced.

lost_with_no_hope , Gary Barnes/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#20

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That focusing on education, rather than on developing social skills and meaningful connections, will be enough to lead a fulfilling and prosperous life.

Thanks mom, you had the best intentions.

Mind101 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#21

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For “I’ll pay you back.”
$9000 in the hole later… still haven’t been paid back.

Gl00myL3tt3rhead , Karolina Grabowska/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For "Click this link for free ROBUX".

AceLamina , Vojtech Okenka/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For I believed that whole s**t of “if you both have braces and u kiss they’ll get stuck together” until i actually kissed someone with braces and they were like “u know that’s fake right”.

Zealousideal-Soup429 , Budgeron Bach/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#24

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For That a seven foot tall rabbit would break into my house during the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, and leave eggs everywhere.

We’d go to the mall to see the Easter bunny and my mom would be all “that’s who leaves the eggs in our house!” Scared me so much tbh.

justinothernerd , Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

rachel-pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But Easter bunny is totally shy, that's why you must not disturb him...so clearly, that thing at the mall was fake.

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For "we support a healthy work life balance"

Btw manditory overtime everyday this week.

Fenix_Pony , Marc Mueller/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

rachel-pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Healthy for the grow of our profits, of course...oh you thought it was about you?!?

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For I was catfished for like a year because i was young and stupid.

Any_Complex_3502 , Leah Newhouse/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#27

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For When I was a kid, we would often drive a town over to visit my cousins. One of the roads passed through some ponds, one of which had a perculiar looking branch that had fallen over.

I always noticed it, would point it out to everyone in the car, and one day my dad said it was a “crocomigator” as a joke since we had just watched some Crocodile Dundee before heading out.

In my head it made sense, I knew how alligators could lay dormant for months at a time with a low heart rate, so the fact it wouldnt move just meant he was hibernating.

Years go by, parents split, my dad passes away, still look out for this crocimigator, get to high school, still looking out at the pond to look at this fallen tree not really remembering why.

Then one day, I am like 19, my mom, brother and I are driving on the same road, I instinctively check the pond and its not there. The memories flooded back and I say “god damn it”.

My mom asked me whats wrong and it took me a bit to stop laughing, but I explained the story of the “crocomigator” and we all laughed at how silly looking log in the water and my dad managed to trick me for years.

Wajina_Sloth , Alfo Medeiros/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#28

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For When I was a kid, my siblings convinced me that Medusa lived in our attic.

Free-Industry701 , Jeswin Thomas/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#29

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For I convinced my sister that the word "Mormon" was a very bad word. I was 11.

Zestyclose_Ad8755 , Matheus Bertelli/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#30

30 People Reveal What's The Biggest Lie They’ve Fallen For “Would you like to buy a magazine subscription?”.

BoogieSmools , Gül Işık/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

