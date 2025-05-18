Former United States president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his personal office announced today, May 18.
The statement read, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.
“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” it continued, which meant the disease had already begun to spread to his bones.
- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
- Biden’s prostate cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management despite its aggressive nature.
- The cancer was detected during a routine physical exam after Biden experienced increasing urinary symptoms.
Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer
Image credits: Mario Tama / Getty
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” it added.
Now, Biden — who is currently 82 — and his family are currently “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
According to Page Six, doctors first discovered the “small nodule” on Biden’s prostate earlier in May when they were conducting a physical exam.
Image credits: Win McNamee / Getty
A spokesperson told ABC News last week, “In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation.”
As written by Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is as it sounds: the rapid growth of cells that start in the prostate, which is found right below the bladder and a part of the male reproductive system.
This type of cancer is one of the most common. It is usually found relatively early and grows slowly, which means many people diagnosed are eventually cured.
The “aggressive” cancer had already begun to spread to his bones
Image credits: joebiden
Treatments for the illness include surgery, radiation therapy, or merely watching the prostate cancer closely to see if it grows.
Since Biden’s sickness seems to be spreading, it can be more difficult to find a cure but there are still a variety of treatments available — both to slow the growth and drag out one’s life expectancy, or to stop it altogether.
For well over a year now, concerns have been raised among the American people regarding Biden’s physical health, with countless people on social media posting moments where the former president was completely zoned out at important events.
This worry was heightened even more after his debate performance against Trump from 2024.
Image credits: joebiden
Image credits: joebiden
His longtime physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor told The Post in July of that year that the former president’s health was “excellent.” Earlier, he assured the public Biden was “fit to serve” another four years in office after the 82-year-old underwent a routine examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
On July 21, 2024, Biden then withdrew from the presidential race, saying from the Oval Office it was a “defense of democracy.”
The news of Biden’s cancer diagnosis comes after the allegations that the Biden administration and allies have deliberately hidden the former president’s physical and mental decline from the public eye.
Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty
Axios reporter Alex Thompson and CNN host Jake Tapper wrote in their new book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again on how Biden’s assistants had potentially discussed getting him a wheelchair if a second term was on the horizon.
“Biden’s physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” was one of the excerpts from the book.
However, a spokesperson for Biden hit back at the authors saying, “Evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity” and said the Democrat was still “a very effective president.”
Those on social media poured into the comments to send well wishes to the former president
Image credits: b_connerton
Image credits: DaveCollins_88
Image credits: PoliticalMav
Image credits: Bravo_Dolls
Image credits: craigandersonj
Image credits: 1nfinit3xo
Image credits: AndrewCFollett
Image credits: zackystudios17
Image credits: SthrnMomNGram
Image credits: AndrewTalbotUSA
Image credits: xoxochimptown
Image credits: huggable63191
My dad had bladder cancer. They removed his bladder and prostate gland. 10 years later he was experiencing a lot of back pain and went repeatedly for at least a year to a chiropractor to try to help it. Finally, he got diagnosed with bone cancer. Apparently, the initial surgery did not get all of the prostate, which became cancerous, and he was never tested for PSA since, you know, he didn't have a prostate. The prostate cancer got to his bones. He died an agonizing death a year later. I hope Biden's diagnosis is early enough that it can be treated. So sorry to hear this news. 😥
Counting down the time until tRump makes one of his typical crass comments.
And it won't be a question of if he does it, but when he does it.Load More Replies...
My dad had bladder cancer. They removed his bladder and prostate gland. 10 years later he was experiencing a lot of back pain and went repeatedly for at least a year to a chiropractor to try to help it. Finally, he got diagnosed with bone cancer. Apparently, the initial surgery did not get all of the prostate, which became cancerous, and he was never tested for PSA since, you know, he didn't have a prostate. The prostate cancer got to his bones. He died an agonizing death a year later. I hope Biden's diagnosis is early enough that it can be treated. So sorry to hear this news. 😥
Counting down the time until tRump makes one of his typical crass comments.
And it won't be a question of if he does it, but when he does it.Load More Replies...
34
4