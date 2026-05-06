“Better Than Iron Man”: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Sets New Marvel Record With Shocking Finale Twist

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with a finale fans didn’t see coming, and it’s already breaking records.

Despite a mixed response to earlier episodes, the explosive showdown between Daredevil and Kingpin has reignited hype around the MCU series. The twist-packed ending not only earned rave reactions but also drew bold comparisons to Iron Man.

Highlights ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 finale shocks fans with a bold courtroom twist.

The episode earned a record-breaking IMDb rating, topping previous MCU series.

The finale also sparked viral debate, with fans comparing it to 2008’s ‘Iron Man.’

With record ratings and a viral fan response, the Man Without Fear may have just reclaimed his spot as Marvel’s top TV hero.

Here’s a breakdown of the shocking finale, the game-changing twist, and what it means for the future of the MCU.

Spoilers ahead!

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale ending, explained

Image credits: Disney+

In the Season 2 finale, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) defends Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), who is on trial for vigilantism. When Mayor Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), is called to the stand, Murdock seizes the opportunity to expose his crimes.

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In court, Murdock reveals he is Daredevil and demonstrates his abilities to prove Fisk’s criminal involvement.

Image credits: Disney+

The case is dismissed, triggering an all-out clash between Daredevil and Fisk’s supporters.

Overwhelmed by a mob, Fisk is forced to accept a deal with the attorney general to avoid prosecution, sending him into exile. Meanwhile, Murdock is arrested for vigilantism and sent to prison.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale sets a new ratings record

Image credits: Disney+

The episode received generally positive reactions from fans, earning it a 9.6/10 rating on IMDb.

It became the highest-rated episode of any MCU series, surpassing the Loki Season 2 finale (9.5/10). The score also matches the Season 3 finale of the original Daredevil series, making it the joint best-rated episode of Cox’s turn as the Marvel hero.

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On X, fans reacted with shock as Murdock publicly revealed his identity to defeat Fisk. Viewers compared the moment to Iron Man, where Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark famously revealed his identity to the world.

Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

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Some argued that Daredevil: Born Again handled the reveal even better, calling it a return to form after earlier criticism.

“With no recency bias, and I am 100% got bad nostalgia fever, this identity reveal is better than Iron Man’s,” one viewer said.

Another wrote, “This is up there with Tony Stark revealing himself as Iron Man, I’m not even joking.”

“It was the best scene of the season, that courtroom scene, I PASSED OUT,” a third person commented.

Will Daredevil: Born Again return for Season 3?

Image credits: Disney+

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After the finale saw Murdock imprisoned, many fans wondered where the story could go next. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long as production on Season 3 is already underway.

Season 3 was formally announced in September 2025, with Cox and D’Onofrio announced to reprise their roles. By October 2025, the writers’ room had started work on the new episodes.

Filming began in March 2026, and it is expected to conclude in July. The third season is expected to premiere sometime in March 2027.

Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones, alongside Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist. This has fueled speculation that the third season will serve as a loose follow-up to Netflix’s Defenders saga.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.