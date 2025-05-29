ADVERTISEMENT

Shakespeare once said that we shouldn't worry too much about names... And that a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. But he clearly didn't live in the digital age. Nowadays, Romeo and Juliet might be using their WiFi names to send secret love letters to each other. Or perhaps their families would be issuing passive aggressive jabs or veiled threats via their networks' monikers. "A plague o' both your houses." "Parting is such sweet sorrow."

People have been getting ultra creative and quite hilarious when choosing names for their WiFi networks. They're wearing their "digital t-shirts" loud and proud. Using slogans, puns, messages and jokes as a type extension of their personality. Whether it's to shut up Mike's dog next door, or not-so-subtly remind mom (yet again) what the wifi is called, netizens are are silently judging, trolling or amusing anyone within range.

Someone once asked, "What is the best name you've seen for wifi?" and the internet went wild. No less than 15,000 people came to the comments to share the good, the bad, the ugly and downright funny and clever quips they've seen or heard of. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you wait for that next page to load.

#1

Partially eaten toasted sandwich on a white plate next to a laptop with cables, illustrating creative and hilarious Wifi names. Bunch of French students in my appartment block had named theirs Oui-Fi.

Rutgerman95 , charlesdeluvio/unsplash Report

Scrolling through this list has brought me to the conclusion that while I've always considered myself a fairly creative person, I must actually be quite boring. Visit my home and you won't even need to ask, "What's the wifi called?" It's simple and straightforward: "Robyn Home." But that will probably soon change now that I've been re-booted to think outside of the router.

According to experts, your network name says a lot more about you than you might realize. Digital media and communications guru, Amber Burton, likens the naming of our networks to a “digital T-shirt.”

Burton says the names we choose send a message about our identities on our own terms. “It’s all woven into the fabric of how we choose to present and represent ourselves,” she told the Guardian.
    #2

    Dimly lit bathroom with toilet and sink, illustrating one of the most creative and hilarious wifi names humorously displayed. Bathroom cam 1.

    hiiimadam , Jadon Barnes/unsplash Report

    #3

    Two illuminated router buttons showing power and wifi signals, representing creative wifi names. Super slow.

    When I hovered over the wifi button in Windows, the pop-up said "Super slow Internet Access". I thought that was pretty cool.

    JokerGotham_Deserves , Iain Watson/flickr Report

    Witty WiFi names are nothing new. Ask digital marketer, Federico Prandi. Around ten years ago, he launched something called The Berlin Wi-Fi Project. It's an interactive map of dozens of WiFi names across Germany's capital city.

    "On the train home after a night out I was fidgeting with my phone and landed by chance on the list of available Wi-Fi networks," Prandi wrote on his blog.

    It became apparent to him that there was more to people's network names than meets the eye. "I looked at the names changing as the train was speeding through the city. They were messages in bottles addressed to the universe as much as to a downstair neighbor," he said.
    #4

    Three soft tacos filled with seasoned chicken, corn, tomatoes, and green onions, illustrating creative and hilarious wifi names. Password is Taco

    The password was not Taco.

    babyfarmer , montatip lilitsanong/unsplash Report

    #5

    Close-up of a face with red eyes and a colorful moth covering the mouth, inspiring creative and hilarious WiFi names. One of my neighbors uses "Silence of the LANs.".

    anon , Amazon MGM Studios Report

    Prandi was intrigued. And after the train ride, he kept a note of every WiFi name he spotted across Berlin. "Some were home-design/">funny, others inscrutable," he says. "Every uneventful square in Charlottenburg or residential street in Wedding held a secret, a code I wanted to decipher."

    Wu-Tang LAN, No Such Agency, Autopsy Suite, Osama Bin Laggin’, Winternet is coming, Laser Ninja Drachen Liga, I come from a LAN down under, La Kosher Nostra, Drop it like hotspot, Absurdistan are just some of the gems Prandi came across.
    #6

    Woman with blonde hair sitting on stairs using laptop and smiling while browsing creative and hilarious wifi names online Mine is "Mom! It's this one!".

    DrDudeManJones , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Prandi says his favorite WiFi names are the ones that broadcast something to the neighbours: ‘Please play the violin at a lower volume’, ‘It’s too loud by the convenient store” and ‘Your children are sh*t’.

    He says he also came across some seemingly secret interactions. And it appeared people were communicating with each other via their network names. See! What did we say about modern-day Romeo and Juliet a bit earlier?

    "I want to believe there’s a platonic, wireless flirting going on there,” the project creator said of one "router interaction" he spotted in his own neighborhood.
    #7

    Illuminated cross-shaped decoration with bright white lights glowing in a dark setting, creative WiFi name inspiration concept. There used to be a church on the downstairs level of a shopping area in my town. The wifi was called "Jesus is the Answer". So the wine bar on the upper level named their WiFi "Wine is the Answer".

    slytherinkatniss , Bear/unsplash Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would of set up two Wi-Fis. The fist one is "What is the Question?" and the second would be named "What TF is Hernandez's first name?". The "TF" is there to in that they go in order when displayed alphabetically.

    #8

    Woman wearing an FBI vest talking on phone in an office with colorful blurred notes, illustrating creative and hilarious wifi names. FBI Surveillance Van 1.

    -notJohnThough- , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    isabella avatar
    Isabella
    Isabella
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend of mine had the name of his motorhome's WI-FI changed by his son, to "MI5 mobile unit". It must have been fun driving around UK.

    #9

    Someone named their Wifi "Kelsey it's This One"
    I got a low signal so I gigured they lived down the street.
    So I named my wifi "Kelsey its This One"
    Kelsey would only get a low signal and no access. This confused Kelsey because shortly thereafter the wifi changed to "NO Kelsey it's here"
    So I changed it to match.
    We did this for a while.
    "Kelsey strong signal wifi"
    "Kelsey try now"
    "Kelsey needs wifi stop"
    "Kelsey choose this one what the f**k"
    "Att123"

    And then I changed my wifi to
    "Kelsey it's THIS ONE"

    I don't think Kelsey had a good wifi year.

    BeaversandDucks2015 Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't her phone reconnect automatically once she's been logged in?

    #10

    Close-up of a dog looking intently at a door in low light, illustrating creative and hilarious wifi names concept. My brothers neighbour has a dog that won't stop yipping. One of his other neighbours has their WiFi named "Shut your d**n dog up Dwayne!".

    DirtyBalm , Deval Dayal/unsplash Report

    #11

    Children exploring tall grass outdoors, showcasing creativity and playfulness, related to most creative and hilarious wifi names. My current one is "You kids get off my LAN".

    Sparks_MD , Andy Quezada/unsplash Report

    #12

    As an Aussie

    I come from the LAN down under.

    Rndomguytf Report

    #13

    Boat cabin interior with steering wheel and controls, capturing a creative and humorous wifi name concept. "Titanic Synching"

    I live on a boat.

    zipwow , Ali Kazal/unsplash Report

    #14

    Man proposing to woman outdoors on a sunny day, capturing a creative and hilarious moment related to wifi names. "WillYouBeMyWifi" and previously "WifiAmHome".

    70snostalgia , Envy Creative/unsplash Report

    #15

    Young woman working on a laptop at a wooden desk, exploring creative and hilarious wifi names for inspiration. My sister's name is Eileen so her wifi is called WiFileen which is pretty neat I think.

    hiddenstar13 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash Report

    #16

    Person holding phone near a white wifi router with antennas on a desk, illustrating creative and hilarious wifi names. I use "YerAWifiHarry" at my place.

    DonMare , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #17

    Dobby's Sock.

    _PM_ME_YOUR_MELONS Report

    #18

    Medieval warrior dressed in fur cloak in a fortress setting, illustrating creative and hilarious WiFi name inspiration. Winternet is coming.

    FanWh0re , HBO Entertainment Report

    #19

    Dutchie here. Saw a WiFi named: Michiel de Router.

    moimana Report

    #20

    WiFi network named Totally legit WiFi shown connected and secured, illustrating creative and hilarious WiFi names. CIA Data Collection Tower.

    PowErBuTt01 , Mika Baumeister/unsplash Report

    #21

    Close-up portrait of a man with a mustache, illustrating creativity and humor in naming wifi networks. Martin Router King.

    Redditor_From_Italy , Nobel Foundation Report

    #22

    Gay married couple here. We named ours "Which one of you is the wifi?" in honor of every time we get asked that at barbecues.

    KLGAviation , Zahra Omer/unsplash Report

    #23

    The Wi-Fi at my local YMCA is aptly titled "The Y-Fi".

    cat_ball Report

    #24

    The Ping in the North.

    SlimDongUn Report

    #25

    Woman looking puzzled at laptop screen, researching creative and hilarious wifi names at a wooden table. My neighbor's is named GoAwayDave. I really want to know what Dave did to deserve such infamy.

    _stayhydrated , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #26

    Woman in a light gray blazer engaging with a laptop, smiling while discussing creative and hilarious wifi names. “Everyday I’m Buffering”.

    anon , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #27

    One of my neighbours has Gluten-Free Fair Trade WiFi.

    Axver Report

    #28

    Mine is LAN of Green Gables. I live with my sister. If anyone knows of any red headed orphans, let us know.

    iunderstoodthatrfrnc Report

    #29

    A friends brother had "Riders of RoLAN". I always enjoyed that one.

    helloiam404 Report

    #30

    Child wearing colorful butterfly wings indoors, symbolizing creativity and playful wifi names ideas. Wi believe I can Fi.

    ikawnimais , Kelly Sikkema/unsplash Report

    #31

    "Abraham Linksys" was pretty cute.

    anon Report

    #32

    Two office workers in a meeting room, illustrating creative and hilarious names people have given their wifi networks. That's What She SSID.

    atrocities , NBC Report

    #33

    Anime characters in a dramatic scene representing creative and hilarious wifi names inspired by unique pop culture styles. WiFu


    We're a bunch of weebs.

    Remirii , Branden Skeli/unsplash Report

    #34

    It hurts when IP.

    fabfabfab Report

    #35

    Jonathan_Livingston_Signal.

    anon Report

    #36

    Bill Wi the Science Fi.

    j4kefr0mstat3farm Report

    #37

    Sign with creative WiFi symbol and text offering free WiFi inside a beachside restaurant with fork and knife icons. I named mine "free wifi." The best part is, i am next to several businesses that offer free wifi. I am not sorry.

    simrobert2001 , Bernard Hermant/unsplash Report

    #38

    My favorite so far is RCMP Surveillance Moose.

    deezmcgee Report

    #39

    Connecto Patronum.

    anon Report

    #40

    My dad named his wifi "aliens from outerspace" so that his computer says now connected to aliens from outerspace when it connects to wifi.

    jgiacobbe Report

    #41

    Used to live in a building and three people had the following names:
    "Not the NSA"
    "Seriously not the NSA"
    "Might be the NSA".

    SaintGomes Report

    #42

    I live within range of a White Castle so I named the network 'White Castle Wifi'. The employees still have no clue why they keep getting asked for the password.

    megangershey Report

    #43

    A friend of mine named his WiFi PimpDaddy. I happened to work with his neighbour and she figured out we knew each other. One day she asked why he called his WiFi PimpDaddy. I had no idea, but I mentioned to him that she had asked. The next day she came in and said "He's renamed his WiFi to Nosy Neighbour!".

    TheSump Report

    #44

    "Not a M**h Lab" and their neighbors, "Definitely a M**h Lab.".

    wesanity Report

    #45

    Freeloaders and Igotchufam were some of the greatest I've seen.

    (Both didn't have a password)

    Edit: Found one of them next to a Starbucks in Manhattan.

    InternetBull Report

    #46

    RCMP Surveillance Horse.

    lucariomaster2 Report

    #47

    Our dorms at school have Ethernet but don't allow us to use routers. To get around it, we named our router Orville's MacBook Pro.

    anon Report

    #48

    I live in the heart of a Mormon community in Utah. There’s a network in my neighborhood that’s called “Joseph Smith made it up”

    Expert trolling.

    xraig88 Report

    #49

    My network is named Joe's Crab Shack, and we live nowhere near one. We can hear every new neighbor get excited that a Joe's must be right around the corner because the signal is so strong. Year 3 of this and it still hasn't been any less entertaining. I live a block from a university, so there's an endless stream of new neighbors.

    whisker-bis Report

    #50

    Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo Wi-Fi.

    SenorMouse Report

    #51

    Jesus Christ VEVO.

    NotSpicyEnough Report

    #52

    In my old apartment building the neighbors rarely spoke but there were four Harry Potter themed WiFi names. Someone made theirs "Hogwarts" so I made mine "Voldemort" and my guest access "Death Eaters". Soon after someone had "Beauxbaton" and after FBATFT someone made "Grindelwald".

    allthehoesjockin Report

    #53

    Don't do it, she's not your WiFi!

    wallstaples42 Report

    #54

    2 girls 1 WiFi.

    tarheelblue69 Report

    #55

    One of the wifi names here in this apartment block is Darude_LANstorm.

    Pubert-wtf-its-taken Report

    #56

    My neighbors have had ALANDOWNBYTHERIVER for sometime now.

    Zaldin89 Report

    #57

    Wifive!

    NorthernVashishta Report

    #58

    A Chinese restaurant in my town has "tasty cats ching chong".

    thrustingreatbacon Report

    #59

    Pong Lenis.

    CaliKingHockey Report

    #60

    A Network Orange.

    gammachild Report

    #61

    Once saw wifi next to a funeral home called "I smell dead people".

    1_of_2chainz Report

    #62

    My girlfriend named ours "Troy and Abed in the Modem" and the password was c00lcoolcoolcool.

    subwayprophecy Report

    #63

    I named mine "I don't know"
    Passwoord: "icantrememberbutiknowitslong"


    Friend: what's yer wifi?
    Me:I don't know

    (He quickly figures that one out)

    Friend: what's the password?
    Me: "icantrememberbutiknowitslong"
    Friend: what? Really!?.....oh wait...is it literally
    "icantrememberbutiknowitslong"?

    WhyNotZoidbergMaybe Report

    #64

    This might be /r/hailcorporate material, but there is this company called CEX and their networks are "Unprotected CEX" and "Protected CEX"

    TenNinetythree Report

    #65

    Paperback Router.

    mattopia1 Report

    #66

    TroyAndAbedInTheModem.

    BourbonBaccarat Report

    #67

    Router? I Hardly Know 'Er.

    idleactivist Report

    #68

    Wififofum.

    NorthernVashishta Report

    #69

    Ours is "ourwifi" and the password is "ourwifipassword"

    Makes for funny exchanges with friends coming over when they ask.

    MisterWonka Report

    #70

    Panic at the Cisco.

    Razorshroud Report

    #71

    A 5GHz network named 5 Gigs of Hurt

    A friend had a hotspot called Internet Hot Tub.

    Michaeldim1 Report

    #72

    Mine is "WIFI when you can walk".

    damnawesome Report

    #73

    Wu Tang Lan.

    Meatcutterman Report

    #74

    I use Free Public Wifi for my guest network. Most of my friends seem hesitant to use it for some reason.

    Kelsenellenelvial Report

    #75

    Mine is Hilary Clintons Private Network.

    TheGoodJudgeHolden Report

    #76

    I have 2 from my Marine Corps days-

    Therapistsnextdoor

    (Someone in the barracks set that up. That one got the attention of the battalion commander.)

    SCIF hotspot (Stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. No personal electronics allowed in there.) Someone set that up in the barracks next to the SCIF. The chain of command lost their minds over that one.

    heat_it_and_beat_it Report

    #77

    Day LAN fighter of the Night LAN.

    IF_I_WERE_ALIVE Report

    #78

    Pretty fly for a wifi.

    anon Report

    #79

    My ssid is 404_Network_unavilable.

    Chances_Classpath Report

    #80

    Locked Out - Pay Your S**t (used for an apparently rented wifi, where the person renting did refuse to pay.).

    BenjB83 Report

    #81

    Lived in an apartment building once. Someone had a wifi signal named "we can hear you having s*x" few weeks later I checked again and there was another named "we can hear you NOT having s*x".

    anon Report

    #82

    Friendly Neighborhood Spider-LAN is what I changed mine to.

    colorlessmage Report

    #83

    I have 2 routers, the 2nd one is basically just an extender so it's named Wifiagra.

    jeggo Report

    #84

    Before my boyfriend and I moved out of his moms house, someone broke into our house, and despite there being other valuables to steal that were more easily accessible, stole our router of all things.

    Later, when we got a new router, he named it "Please Dont Steal My Router".

    anon Report

    #85

    Free packet sniffing.

    Comrade_Oligvy Report

    #86

    Mine.

    "OweYouNothing"

    Our old apartment, when we first moved in, there was an open wifi. Used it for months. Finally he got wise. Locked it. Changed it to "YouOweMeMoney".


    So we finally got ours hooked up.

    Fromhe Report

    #87

    My mates is "Searching..." and the password is "I don't know"... great fun at parties!

    "What's the wifi?"
    "Searching!"
    "What's the password?"
    "I don't know!"
    *confused look*.

    TahnGee Report

    #88

    I was in an Amish part of Pennsylvania and one of the wifi names was 'My Amish parents don't know'.

    PestoQuesto Report

    #89

    'Ask next door'.... In a beach bar in a row of beach bars on Koh Rong island, Cambodia. Saw at least about four people fall for it in about half an hour.

    Vulture1980 Report

    #90

    A couple of years ago, I had a router that supported 8 separate networks. So, I named one of them "ISIS Recruitment Office, [my town]" and the other 7 "NSA_SURVEILLANCE_VAN_XY", where X and Y were random digits.

    DiaperBatteries Report

    #91

    'Will connect for free beer'.

    din35h Report

    #92

    I saw this once at my friends house " lady at number 34 is having an affair".

    slaveo Report

    #93

    My sister has 3 different networks setup on her router. They're all metal song references. DOWNLOAD with the sickness, the WAN that feeds, and LAN of confusion.

    OaTn Report

    #94

    Ours is "AmercasNextTopModem.".

    MisterAlaska Report

    #95

    When I was setting up my new router at my university dorms, you needed to register it with IT using wi-fi. Problem was that there was no school provided Wi-fi in those dorms (too remote). Then some glorious person had their router set up as "thepasswordispassword" with a password as password. God bless that person for allowing me to set up my router.

    Tuesday_dog Report

    #96

    Named one for a customer " Marty mcwifly".

    vometcomet Report

    #97

    My parents' wifi is the LAN Before Time.

    cinderosee Report

    #98

    Nikola TesLAN.

    Smj87 Report

    #99

    "I got you"

    Open network.

    Barack-YoMama Report

    #100

    BillWiTheScienceFi

    Alternatively

    Hillary Clinternet.

    captainmarcus1 Report

    #101

    Mine is "Mos Eisley Cantina".

    Graybeard Report

    #102

    Drop it like its hotspot.

    Dodecasaurus Report

    #103

    A friend of mine has "Landalf the grey".

    abbadon420 Report

    #104

    Mine is Gilligan's iLAN.

    anon Report

