Someone once asked , "What is the best name you've seen for wifi?" and the internet went wild. No less than 15,000 people came to the comments to share the good, the bad, the ugly and downright funny and clever quips they've seen or heard of. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you wait for that next page to load.

People have been getting ultra creative and quite hilarious when choosing names for their WiFi networks. They're wearing their "digital t-shirts" loud and proud. Using slogans, puns, messages and jokes as a type extension of their personality. Whether it's to shut up Mike's dog next door, or not-so-subtly remind mom (yet again) what the wifi is called, netizens are are silently judging, trolling or amusing anyone within range.

Shakespeare once said that we shouldn't worry too much about names... And that a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. But he clearly didn't live in the digital age. Nowadays, Romeo and Juliet might be using their WiFi names to send secret love letters to each other. Or perhaps their families would be issuing passive aggressive jabs or veiled threats via their networks' monikers. "A plague o' both your houses." "Parting is such sweet sorrow."

#1 Bunch of French students in my appartment block had named theirs Oui-Fi.

Scrolling through this list has brought me to the conclusion that while I've always considered myself a fairly creative person, I must actually be quite boring. Visit my home and you won't even need to ask, "What's the wifi called?" It's simple and straightforward: "Robyn Home." But that will probably soon change now that I've been re-booted to think outside of the router. According to experts, your network name says a lot more about you than you might realize. Digital media and communications guru, Amber Burton, likens the naming of our networks to a “digital T-shirt.” Burton says the names we choose send a message about our identities on our own terms. “It’s all woven into the fabric of how we choose to present and represent ourselves,” she told the Guardian.

#2 Bathroom cam 1.

#3 Super slow.



When I hovered over the wifi button in Windows, the pop-up said "Super slow Internet Access". I thought that was pretty cool.

Witty WiFi names are nothing new. Ask digital marketer, Federico Prandi. Around ten years ago, he launched something called The Berlin Wi-Fi Project. It's an interactive map of dozens of WiFi names across Germany's capital city. "On the train home after a night out I was fidgeting with my phone and landed by chance on the list of available Wi-Fi networks," Prandi wrote on his blog. It became apparent to him that there was more to people's network names than meets the eye. "I looked at the names changing as the train was speeding through the city. They were messages in bottles addressed to the universe as much as to a downstair neighbor," he said.

#4 Password is Taco



The password was not Taco.

#5 One of my neighbors uses "Silence of the LANs.".

Prandi was intrigued. And after the train ride, he kept a note of every WiFi name he spotted across Berlin. "Some were home-design/">funny, others inscrutable," he says. "Every uneventful square in Charlottenburg or residential street in Wedding held a secret, a code I wanted to decipher." Wu-Tang LAN, No Such Agency, Autopsy Suite, Osama Bin Laggin’, Winternet is coming, Laser Ninja Drachen Liga, I come from a LAN down under, La Kosher Nostra, Drop it like hotspot, Absurdistan are just some of the gems Prandi came across.

#6 Mine is "Mom! It's this one!".

Prandi says his favorite WiFi names are the ones that broadcast something to the neighbours: ‘Please play the violin at a lower volume’, ‘It’s too loud by the convenient store” and ‘Your children are sh*t’. He says he also came across some seemingly secret interactions. And it appeared people were communicating with each other via their network names. See! What did we say about modern-day Romeo and Juliet a bit earlier? "I want to believe there’s a platonic, wireless flirting going on there,” the project creator said of one "router interaction" he spotted in his own neighborhood.

#7 There used to be a church on the downstairs level of a shopping area in my town. The wifi was called "Jesus is the Answer". So the wine bar on the upper level named their WiFi "Wine is the Answer".

#8 FBI Surveillance Van 1.

#9 Someone named their Wifi "Kelsey it's This One"

I got a low signal so I gigured they lived down the street.

So I named my wifi "Kelsey its This One"

Kelsey would only get a low signal and no access. This confused Kelsey because shortly thereafter the wifi changed to "NO Kelsey it's here"

So I changed it to match.

We did this for a while.

"Kelsey strong signal wifi"

"Kelsey try now"

"Kelsey needs wifi stop"

"Kelsey choose this one what the f**k"

"Att123"



And then I changed my wifi to

"Kelsey it's THIS ONE"



I don't think Kelsey had a good wifi year.

#10 My brothers neighbour has a dog that won't stop yipping. One of his other neighbours has their WiFi named "Shut your d**n dog up Dwayne!".

#11 My current one is "You kids get off my LAN".

#12 As an Aussie



I come from the LAN down under.

#13 "Titanic Synching"



I live on a boat.

#14 "WillYouBeMyWifi" and previously "WifiAmHome".

#15 My sister's name is Eileen so her wifi is called WiFileen which is pretty neat I think.

#16 I use "YerAWifiHarry" at my place.

#17 Dobby's Sock.

#18 Winternet is coming.

#19 Dutchie here. Saw a WiFi named: Michiel de Router.

#20 CIA Data Collection Tower.

#21 Martin Router King.

#22 Gay married couple here. We named ours "Which one of you is the wifi?" in honor of every time we get asked that at barbecues.

#23 The Wi-Fi at my local YMCA is aptly titled "The Y-Fi".

#24 The Ping in the North.

#25 My neighbor's is named GoAwayDave. I really want to know what Dave did to deserve such infamy.

#26 “Everyday I’m Buffering”.

#27 One of my neighbours has Gluten-Free Fair Trade WiFi.

#28 Mine is LAN of Green Gables. I live with my sister. If anyone knows of any red headed orphans, let us know.

#29 A friends brother had "Riders of RoLAN". I always enjoyed that one.

#30 Wi believe I can Fi.

#31 "Abraham Linksys" was pretty cute.

#32 That's What She SSID.

#33 WiFu





We're a bunch of weebs.

#34 It hurts when IP.

#35 Jonathan_Livingston_Signal.

#36 Bill Wi the Science Fi.

#37 I named mine "free wifi." The best part is, i am next to several businesses that offer free wifi. I am not sorry.

#38 My favorite so far is RCMP Surveillance Moose.

#39 Connecto Patronum.

#40 My dad named his wifi "aliens from outerspace" so that his computer says now connected to aliens from outerspace when it connects to wifi.

#41 Used to live in a building and three people had the following names:

"Not the NSA"

"Seriously not the NSA"

"Might be the NSA".

#42 I live within range of a White Castle so I named the network 'White Castle Wifi'. The employees still have no clue why they keep getting asked for the password.

#43 A friend of mine named his WiFi PimpDaddy. I happened to work with his neighbour and she figured out we knew each other. One day she asked why he called his WiFi PimpDaddy. I had no idea, but I mentioned to him that she had asked. The next day she came in and said "He's renamed his WiFi to Nosy Neighbour!".

#44 "Not a M**h Lab" and their neighbors, "Definitely a M**h Lab.".

#45 Freeloaders and Igotchufam were some of the greatest I've seen.



(Both didn't have a password)



Edit: Found one of them next to a Starbucks in Manhattan.

#46 RCMP Surveillance Horse.

#47 Our dorms at school have Ethernet but don't allow us to use routers. To get around it, we named our router Orville's MacBook Pro.

#48 I live in the heart of a Mormon community in Utah. There’s a network in my neighborhood that’s called “Joseph Smith made it up”



Expert trolling.

#49 My network is named Joe's Crab Shack, and we live nowhere near one. We can hear every new neighbor get excited that a Joe's must be right around the corner because the signal is so strong. Year 3 of this and it still hasn't been any less entertaining. I live a block from a university, so there's an endless stream of new neighbors.

#50 Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo Wi-Fi.

#51 Jesus Christ VEVO.

#52 In my old apartment building the neighbors rarely spoke but there were four Harry Potter themed WiFi names. Someone made theirs "Hogwarts" so I made mine "Voldemort" and my guest access "Death Eaters". Soon after someone had "Beauxbaton" and after FBATFT someone made "Grindelwald".

#53 Don't do it, she's not your WiFi!

#54 2 girls 1 WiFi.

#55 One of the wifi names here in this apartment block is Darude_LANstorm.

#56 My neighbors have had ALANDOWNBYTHERIVER for sometime now.

#57 Wifive!

#58 A Chinese restaurant in my town has "tasty cats ching chong".

#59 Pong Lenis.

#60 A Network Orange.

#61 Once saw wifi next to a funeral home called "I smell dead people".

#62 My girlfriend named ours "Troy and Abed in the Modem" and the password was c00lcoolcoolcool.

#63 I named mine "I don't know"

Passwoord: "icantrememberbutiknowitslong"





Friend: what's yer wifi?

Me:I don't know



(He quickly figures that one out)



Friend: what's the password?

Me: "icantrememberbutiknowitslong"

Friend: what? Really!?.....oh wait...is it literally

"icantrememberbutiknowitslong"?

#64 This might be /r/hailcorporate material, but there is this company called CEX and their networks are "Unprotected CEX" and "Protected CEX"

#65 Paperback Router.

#66 TroyAndAbedInTheModem.

#67 Router? I Hardly Know 'Er.

#68 Wififofum.

#69 Ours is "ourwifi" and the password is "ourwifipassword"



Makes for funny exchanges with friends coming over when they ask.

#70 Panic at the Cisco.

#71 A 5GHz network named 5 Gigs of Hurt



A friend had a hotspot called Internet Hot Tub.

#72 Mine is "WIFI when you can walk".

#73 Wu Tang Lan.

#74 I use Free Public Wifi for my guest network. Most of my friends seem hesitant to use it for some reason.

#75 Mine is Hilary Clintons Private Network.

#76 I have 2 from my Marine Corps days-



Therapistsnextdoor



(Someone in the barracks set that up. That one got the attention of the battalion commander.)



SCIF hotspot (Stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. No personal electronics allowed in there.) Someone set that up in the barracks next to the SCIF. The chain of command lost their minds over that one.

#77 Day LAN fighter of the Night LAN.

#78 Pretty fly for a wifi.

#79 My ssid is 404_Network_unavilable.

#80 Locked Out - Pay Your S**t (used for an apparently rented wifi, where the person renting did refuse to pay.).

#81 Lived in an apartment building once. Someone had a wifi signal named "we can hear you having s*x" few weeks later I checked again and there was another named "we can hear you NOT having s*x".

#82 Friendly Neighborhood Spider-LAN is what I changed mine to.

#83 I have 2 routers, the 2nd one is basically just an extender so it's named Wifiagra.

#84 Before my boyfriend and I moved out of his moms house, someone broke into our house, and despite there being other valuables to steal that were more easily accessible, stole our router of all things.



Later, when we got a new router, he named it "Please Dont Steal My Router".

#85 Free packet sniffing.

#86 Mine.



"OweYouNothing"



Our old apartment, when we first moved in, there was an open wifi. Used it for months. Finally he got wise. Locked it. Changed it to "YouOweMeMoney".





So we finally got ours hooked up.

#87 My mates is "Searching..." and the password is "I don't know"... great fun at parties!



"What's the wifi?"

"Searching!"

"What's the password?"

"I don't know!"

*confused look*.

#88 I was in an Amish part of Pennsylvania and one of the wifi names was 'My Amish parents don't know'.

#89 'Ask next door'.... In a beach bar in a row of beach bars on Koh Rong island, Cambodia. Saw at least about four people fall for it in about half an hour.

#90 A couple of years ago, I had a router that supported 8 separate networks. So, I named one of them "ISIS Recruitment Office, [my town]" and the other 7 "NSA_SURVEILLANCE_VAN_XY", where X and Y were random digits.

#91 'Will connect for free beer'.

#92 I saw this once at my friends house " lady at number 34 is having an affair".

#93 My sister has 3 different networks setup on her router. They're all metal song references. DOWNLOAD with the sickness, the WAN that feeds, and LAN of confusion.

#94 Ours is "AmercasNextTopModem.".

#95 When I was setting up my new router at my university dorms, you needed to register it with IT using wi-fi. Problem was that there was no school provided Wi-fi in those dorms (too remote). Then some glorious person had their router set up as "thepasswordispassword" with a password as password. God bless that person for allowing me to set up my router.

#96 Named one for a customer " Marty mcwifly".

#97 My parents' wifi is the LAN Before Time.

#98 Nikola TesLAN.

#99 "I got you"



Open network.

#100 BillWiTheScienceFi



Alternatively



Hillary Clinternet.

#101 Mine is "Mos Eisley Cantina".

#102 Drop it like its hotspot.

#103 A friend of mine has "Landalf the grey".