The internet is full of traveling tips, tricks, hacks, secrets, and advice. Some of them are super helpful, some are nonsense, and others are just… hilarious. We gathered 35 of the latter, shared by people on various platforms worldwide. From asking cops about top-notch restaurants to reviewing the Magic Mushrooms in Bali, we can’t say they’re useless. Actually, some of them are shockingly good.

Let’s dive down to it.

#1

No One Likes These Guys…

#2

Does Becoming A Dad Oneself Work?

#3

And If There Are No Cops Around, Just Call 911

#4

We All Have Our Ways, I Guess?

#5

The Advice Is Very Legit, But The La-La Land Got Us There

#6

Are We Having Fun Or Learning Physics Here?

#7

Hoo-Kay

#8

Stop With The Hate

#9

Or Enjoy The Prison All-Inclusive

#10

Why?! Some Reasoning, Please

#11

Amen

#12

That's The Best One? Someone Hates People

#13

#makeyellowgreatagain

#14

Sherlock, Is This You?

#15

And No One Mentions Kidnapping Here, Okay…

#16

That Must Have Been One Unpleasant Experience

#17

Wild Guess: This Guy Hates Nike

#18

Who Said Stealing Is Not A Hack?

#19

Everything Tastes Better When You’re High

#20

Facts Are Facts

#21

Bring Over Some Coke & Rum - Who Wants A Cuba Libre?!

#22

And Then Understand The Upgrade Costs $20

#23

American Airlines Only Have The 2nd Type

#24

Au Secours! Elle Va Avoir Un Bébé!

#25

So That’s What We Forgot!

#26

These Two Go Together Very Well

#27

But By Anyone Else - You’re Welcome

#28

Never!

#29

Yeah, Give Them Some Time Off

#30

Goodbye, My Lover, Goodbye, My Friend

#31

Don’t Be A Dumbo

#32

Okay, Okay, Won’t! Chill

