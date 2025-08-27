When Redditors MajorInstruction2522 and yves_san_lorenzo asked people to share their best street smart advice, the responses came flooding in. Here are some of the most useful tips—you never know when they might come in handy.

Those are all wonderful skills and impressive achievements. But being book smart, as valuable as it is, won’t always help in situations that call for a different kind of intelligence— street smarts . That’s the kind of knowledge that can get you out of trouble and, in some cases, even save your life.

Maybe you have a master’s degree. Maybe you’re about to attend a science conference in another city. Perhaps you’re a lover of literature and French philosophy, a natural at picking up languages , or blessed with an incredible memory.

#1 Walk like you mean business. Head straight, shoulders back and confident pace. Never stop for anyone you don't know and stay aware of your surroundings.

#2 As someone who grew up in a country with very high crime stats, this is something my mom taught me when I started going out on my own:



Watch out for men, and if you notice something is off, CROSS THE STREET. I have no idea how many times this advice has saved me.



While it is true that some people get offended, your safety >>> their feelings.

#3 Men don't ask strange women to help them moving or lifting something, they ask other men. If a strange man asks you to help him move something, get away quickly.

#4 If someone approaches you asking for money, gas, whatever, act annoyed and be short with them: “I’m working”



If you’re at a gas pump: “this isn’t my car, I’m working”



If you’re in a store: “this isn’t my credit card, I’m working”



If you’re asked for change: “I got nothing, I’m working”



Working for what? For who? F**k if I know, but it has yet to fail me. Be annoyed. Be short. I’M WORKING HERE! I’M BUSY! THIS ISN’T MY TIME OR MONEY!

#5 For parents - teach our kids that adults your kids do not know have no business asking kids for help or assistance of any kind. Get away fast.

#6 Just act like you belong there.. nothing else will get you in more trouble than looking like a tourist in somebody else's Hood / neighborhood.

#7 If a situation doesn't feel right...it ain't right. Leave.



You'll know. It's like a wave that overcomes you. Just leave. Cross the street. Turn the car around. Walk out the door you came in. Somethings about to happen.

#8 Never go to a secondary location. And if you do, try and throw em off their rhythm.

#9 If people try to mug you with a knife, give them everything you have.



Things are replaceable. You are too, but you might want to live.

#10 Pay attention to your surroundings.

#11 Your gut feeling/instinct is your brain processing information faster than you can consciously perceive it. All of a sudden get a bad feeling about a situation, get out.

#12 Don’t be distracted, keep your earbuds out. Don’t be on your phone while walking somewhere shady. Be alert.

#13 No matter how bad you want to don't trust anybody.

#14 You don't owe people anything. You dont owe them explanations, courtesy, etc. People that are out to scam or take advantage of you are looking for an easy mark, so make it clear that you are not one. You don't have to be rude, tough or aggressive, but you do need to be firm and keep moving. You don't have to listen their story, you don't need to explain your answer. No excuses, no qualifications of the no, just no goodbye ignore anything else that gets said and keep on walking.

#15 Practice the phrase "I don't have any money".

#16 If you’re walking home late at night DONT WEAR HEADPHONES. Always be aware of your surroundings especially when it’s dark out.

#17 If you ever come to NYC, walk fast. Take the normal speed you walk now, and walk 50% faster or move out of the way. They don’t take kindly to slow walkers.

#18 Don't stare.

#19 If someone approaches you and asks what time it is don’t pull out your phone and tell them. Just say you don’t know.

#20 If you see something going down, get moving. Don't stand there and watch unless you're willing to become a part of it. DO NOT pull your phone and and start recording. Get somewhere safe then decide what to do.

#21 If you're a woman: dress like a man. Hoodie, baggie clothes, hat etc. It helps ward off the street harassment a tiny bit.

#22 Nobody will watch your back for you like you.

#23 Don’t start s**t.

#24 Trust your instincts. If it feels weird or off, it is. Move out. Leave. Act like you know nothing about anything. You don't know your friends even.



Believe nothing you hear and only half of what you see. Everything is a scam. Everyone wants something from you.



Nothing in this world is free. Everything has a price attached to it.



Mind your own business.



Keep your mouth shut. You don't know anything. You didn't see anything. Gossip will get you hurt.



If you are being robbed give it to them.



Always attack first. If it appears that someone is planning on harming you, 100% of the time act first. If you can't get away become a rage demon and attack with viciousness. Rip, tear, bite, claw.



Above all else, don't be in the streets. Avoid that life at all costs. I lived in one of the worst hoods as a teen in Tampa. I stayed inside. I saw people fight and die. Going to school was dangerous but I kept to myself.

#25 For your own sanity, learn not to make eye contact.

#26 You kids get yourselves a money clip. You can get these at any haberdashery. You put a $50 dollar in the money clip. Then, when a guy flashes a blade, you go, “You want my money? Go get it!”.

#27 If your city has two major languages, you should learn basic communications in your non-primary language. Just being able to tell someone "please", "thank you", "I dont speak ____.", "where is the bathroom?" Will all help you immensely.

#28 Don't accept drinks from people you do not know.



Never leave your drinks unattended.



If someone puts anything in your drink, like a straw, don’t drink it.

#29 I always lived in big cities and I used to travel a ton for work. I have so much experience of scary and weird situations with creepy, entitled men. Married business dudes on work trips are the pushiest. Trust your gut. Don’t be afraid to do things like cross the street or walk into a store etc. if a man is making you uncomfortable.



If a man persists in trying to talk to you after you’ve ignored him or if he’s doing things like gesturing for you to take out your AirPods don’t be afraid to shout “LEAVE ME ALONE”. Other people nearby will stop to look, some might start filming. I’ve used this before. It really gets people’s attention. I used to worry about making a scene but not any more.



You don’t owe anyone your attention or your politeness, especially not random men who come up to you on the street, in coffee shops etc.



The most imported thing is to trust your gut.

#30 I’m the street smartest of all. My tip: don’t be a d**k.

#31 If you don’t belong somewhere assume people will know that.



Don’t get into a fight but if you do, fighting fair is for loosers.

#32 Don't turn right from the left lane.

#33 If someone approaches you and says they lost their wallet/phone, DO NOT reach for your wallet or phone. This is most likely a pickpocketer/thief and by you checking your pocket or bag where your phone/wallet is you have just told them where you keep it. Just say you can't help in a calm but assertive tone and move on.



If someone is causing a commotion, it more than likely is a distraction for a crime they are committing (like stealing from you).



If someone is talking out loud/playing loud music/seems mentally ill, they are most likely looking for confrontation or a fight. Mind your own business.

#34 The thing about street fights…



…the street always wins.

#35 Parking is never free.

#36 A locked car does not deter a thief. Keep that baby as empty as possible!



A couple days ago, I saw a purse left in the passenger seat in broad daylight. That is a terrible idea!!!

#37 Jesus christ lol why is everyone here treating "big city" as a synonym for "urban area abandoned by the law full of crack houses and gang wars" - I live in Germany, all of my friends and colleagues live or work in dense urban areas, and I know exacly 0 people who have ever been a victim of random crime or muggings. I know it's more dangerous in the US, but even there usually the bigger the city is, the safer it is in the city center - it's the half-abandoned cities (Detroit, Gary) and outskirts (South Chicago) without enough funding for police that you need to be careful about, but I wouldn't call those areas a "big city"







I would say learn the public transit system (speak with a local if you can) before making a decision on where you'll live, because a 10 minute walk to the nearest train/bus stop sucks to live with daily. A good connection to public transit is a huge quality of life improvement - in my opinion more important than any other quality of your apartment (size, appliances, noise level, ect.).

#38 Review maps and bus routes. You want to be familiar with how to get around. And don’t “look like a tourist” - prolonged gaping at skyscrapers / landmarks. They make you a target for people looking to commit crimes.

#39 Know where you’re going. Move with intent and purpose. If you are lost or don’t know where you are going, go to a place where you can figure it out. Do not wander aimlessly.

#40 Just keep walking, never give them your eye contact.

#41 If you're in a new city/new part of town and you don't know your way around, it's way better to have one earbud in with google maps quietly telling you where to turn and giving you cues rather than walking with your head down looking at the map and stopping with your phone every few feet. If people think you're a tourist/you're lost/you're uncomfortable in your surroundings, it's easier for things to go south imo.

#42 Considering I grew up in and near ghettos... I'd say I have some advice that goes for both.



1. Stay alert. Don't walk around with earbuds in or phone out.



2. Don't draw attention to yourself. This could be actions or clothing.



3. Move with purpose.



4. Don't be lost.



5. Keep any valuables out of sight, such as a purse.



6. Keep a concealed weapon, like pepper spray or a gun.



7. Be respectful. If a guy hits on you, don't immediately attack his pride, especially if he's with a group of friends... You could get jumped or worse. There's a time and place to be offended, and being alone and outnumbered isn't it.

#43 Practice your f**k off voice. I’m very short and have curly hair - I couldn’t intimidate a Yorkie. But I can make my voice big and loud and tough sounding, which draws attention and makes whoever I’m speaking to back off a bit.



If you have to get physical, use the heel of your hand, and strike them just in front of the ear, as hard as you can. This can mess with the person’s balance, and cause some disorientation. It isn’t a finishing move - it’s an opportunity to run.



I’ve found them both to be effective.

#44 I see a lot of comments that say to watch out for strange men but you should also be aware that it’s common now for women and children to look distressed and ask for help to lure you somewhere. You’re more likely to help someone in distress because you’re a woman. Empathy is a great quality - but don’t trust anyone. If you’re genuinely concerned for someone asking for help randomly on the street, call the police and keep moving.



Unrelated, but always wear shoes you can run in if you’re alone. Sneakers or boots.



Lastly, I agree with the comments that say to look annoyed or to walk with a purpose. You’re a more high risk target if you look like you’ll put up a fight and likely will be left alone.

#45 No man (as in a stranger) needs your help. Ever. A man asking a woman for help is only ever up to no good (think ted bundy asking women to help him put something in his car). A normal dude does not approach a random woman for help because they KNOW it’s off.

#46 My fiancé suggests that if you've got to walk somewhere, text someone trusted before you leave where you're going and the route you're taking, so if you disappear they have a solid starting point to look for you.



My sister is also an escort living in LA and someone attempted to mug her one night. She said go feral, most guys are weenies and aren't as prepared to put up with a fight as you would think.

#47 Trust your gut. If you feel like something is wrong and you don't know why, don't dismiss that feeling. Something is wrong. You just haven't pieced together all of the little things that you observed that made you react that way. It may be your automatic inclination to talk yourself out of it because listening to your gut likely requires you to change your plan or behavior (don't get out of your car when you're about to open the door, don't give that guy your number when he's been nothing but friendly) over a feeling that's "probably nothing."



Never choose politeness over trusting your intuition. There are far worse things than being rude or aggressive with someone who is raising your internal alarm. If your dog randomly "doesn't like" someone, YOU know there's something wrong with that person. Your dog is picking up what you're not acknowledging, from you.

#48 Watch their hands. It is a view into their thinking and actions.

#49 I don’t live in a bad neighborhood, but I live in a major city with regular crime. The city I live in is also heavily gentrified and newcomers assume it’s safe here. Here are some tips:



1. If you’re parking on the street, never leave anything visible in your car, doesn’t matter what it is. Empty bag? Someone might think there’s something valuable in it.



2. Don’t walk around late at night with headphones on and your phone out. All it takes is one dude on a bike to ride by and swipe your phone.



3. If there’s a group of sketchy looking people walking towards you and there’s nobody else around, get out of there. The worst thing you can do in this situation is assume everyone has good intentions.



4. Beware of obvious scams. Major cities that have been gentrified breed scams. For example, someone knocks on your door and says they’re looking for a missing iPhone and its location pinged to your apartment. Don’t let them in.



5. If you own an expensive dog breed, only walk them in populated areas. People will target desirable breeds and literally steal them from people on the street.

#50 Look both ways.

#51 If you're following Google Maps, firstly,

1. Use your headphones so that your phone is not blasting out instructions for everyone around to hear (which is an immediate way of broadcasting to everyone around you "I'm a tourist and not familiar with this area!").

2. Secondly LOOK AT THE ROUTE IN ADVANCE. Don't just blindly follow Google Maps! The App will take you the quickest route but not necessarily the safest walking route to your destination (and you don't want to blindly follow it down any dark alleyways or dodgy neighbourhood roads).

3. Thirdly, don't make it look like you are following Google Maps by constantly or regularly looking at it by having the map screen out all the time. Instead, be mindful of who is behind you/around you when you look at it and when you do look at it, stand to the side with it and pretend that you're looking at/answering a text.

4. Even if you're lost or aren't confident about your directions, walk with confidence as it will make you look like you belong in the area better.

#52 I don’t care if you are the overlord of marital arts, or if you can get a guy to tap out in 0.4 seconds, or if you’re literally the strongest person in the world. If someone on the street wants to fight you, assume they’re carrying a weapon and gtfo of there.

#53 1) Don't ever try to look manly, people get pissed when you're in their turf and try to act like the big guy.

2) Don't act scared, look confident but not arrogant

3)Dont go to a neighborhood for the first time alone . Go with a friend whose from there.

#54 Don't stop and talk to anyone that looks like a monk, has pamphlets, or mixtapes. You will be conned out of $20 easily, if you are naive.

#55 You don't owe strangers any of your time.

#56 If you ever go to West Africa, do not leave important valuables sitting in the open in your home. Every night, make sure your rooms are locked. Keep all valuables HIDDEN. You will get robbed. Hiding them in a drawer won’t help. *they will steal your drawer while they hold you at machete point*



This is only about 5% of west Africa. We are super friendly people. Okok maybe 20%.



Source: west African living in USA. Aunties have been robbed.

#57 I was born in South Africa. There we carry our phones and wallets in our bras. We have an old phone and an empty purse in our bags. They won’t believe you if you say you have nothing, but if you have a handbag, they’ll be gone before they realise it’s worthless.

#58 If attacked, do everything in your power to not be taken to a secondary location. If they’re going to k**l you, make them do it in the street.

#59 If a random person on the street starts talking to you...don't even look at them...just keep walking.

#60 Know where the closest McDonalds is.

#61 Getting lost is part of how you learn where everything is.



I have found so many great FREE parking areas and hidden scenic gems just because I was convinced I knew where I was going but got lost anyway.

#62 Learn how to not take up any more space than necssary. Everybody’s crammed together. Don’t be the a*****e that makes it even more uncomfortable for others.

#63 Mind your own freekin business.

#64 Watch the shadows. If someone is walking past you going the opposite direction, make sure they keep walking past you. I also use store windows to watch.

#65 Trust your gut. There’s old pilots and bold pilots but not both.

#66 I've led a pretty insulated life, but I have a friend from New York City and she says "Always know where you are and who's around you, and if you're alone make sure somebody trusted knows too."



Bonus: If someone tries to talk to you or interrupt you as your walking, put on your best annoyed face and say "I got s--t to do!" (Yes, she insists, you have to swear.).

#67 If you think they are going to attack you and you can't outrun then, be crazier than they are.



My mom had me and my brother with her when this guy started following us. Me and my brother were like one and three (me). She locked us in the car in which someone blocked her in. She couldn't leave the spot but what she could do was lock us in the car, turn right on her heels, smile at the man and take her car keys. She started walking towards them with a wide grin, making stabbing motions towards him. He had a knife. He had the advantage even if not physically (my mom's one in twenty women who have the strength of an average man and back then she was fresh out of the navy.) And he ran. My mom simply took us back into the store and waited for security. That was it. Look crazier. And always carry a weapon ready to fight for your life.

#68 1. Never stay seated or shrink away when someone crowds you. Jump up, push away, move decisively. Say you have to go, have to get to the bathroom, just move. Shove at him and say loudly "let me OUT!"



2. Be ready to yell, make noise, ring doorbells, use a personal siren alarm, call him a creep over and over and just keep getting louder and louder. You don't need to keep quiet to avoid disrupting others. They should WANT to help make you safe. People want a safe community. They can't have one if dangerous men aren't called out. They can't know to help you if you don't make noise.



3. If someone is in your home unwanted, has come into your dorm room and won't leave when you want them to, then *it's not your safe home anymore.* If you stay there with them, you are less safe. **Get out!** Get outside where they can't control you. Right away. As soon as you can. Stand up, say you have to pee, and walk out of the house, then run. Leave them in the house, it's not your home while they are in it, your body is your only home at that moment, and you have to get it away from someone who wants to do you harm.



Everything can be dealt with after you get out. Staying will get you hurt.

#69 -Get the Noonlight app if you can. It's free and can be very useful. When you open it, you hold your thumb on the large center button until you are safe. When you let go you have ten seconds to enter a code and if you don't get it entered, the police are dispatched to your phone's location. This could be used to not only help you on the street but in Ubers and Lyfts. I've had drivers refuse to let me out of their car, just kept driving, and I really wish I had this app at the time.



-I don't know if this is a good one but it's a big rule for me because I walk everywhere alone and it's usually at night. If you're walking alone and a man/men are walking behind you, just walk to the side and let them pass so that they are in front. If they don't mean harm they won't care but be stern if he/they hesitate - which is usually where I flash my pepper spray or buzz my taser. This has definitely saved me in situations where I was being closely followed.

#70 What helped me the most was fighting guys. I took martial arts classes with a bunch of dudes, and they did NOT go easy on me.



The smarts didn't come from learning how to fight. The smarts came from having men fight me and realizing *I did not stand a chance*.



I could spend years training martial arts, but ultimately, a man will always be several times stronger and can break my bones or k**l me with one blow.



I used to think I was invincible, and that I could hold my own against an attacker. I don't think that anymore. It's kept me from getting into some bad situations.



Also, avoid males. Solitary males, groups of males, whatever. I had a scary incident when a group of males pursued me and my daughter at a public park, and a couple intervened and helped me out. If I see males hanging out in a place they don't belong, loitering in general, whatever, I leave.

#71 Cardio. You want to be able to run far and fast. Go for the eyes and throat if that fails. No phone out. Look around, check over your shoulder. Know what is going on. Also stay away from pulling out your wallet. Have your money (preferably card) out separate so you can pull it out instead of your whole purse.

#72 This is for some of my disabled peeps, from a fellow disabled lady: if you are fairly mobile but still need a mobility aid like crutches or a cane, remember they can be a weapon too if you're in dire straits.



And if you're not all that mobile, then you can still use them as weapons in the extreme case of having your life threatened.



If it's within your possibilities, make sure to hold that cane or crutch in a way that shows people that you're not afraid to break it over someone's head.



**Bonus tip**: when you find yourself screaming 'EXCUSE ME!' at the top of your lungs and people still won't move to let you pass, gently (GENTLY!) prod them with your cane. Proceed to watch their angry looks turn to bitter silence as they see what they're being poked with. Most people don't want to be the a*****e yelling at the disabled person. Enjoy how the crowd parts for you :).

#73 I’m a guy but I got tips from the ghetto. Use the windows on buildings opposite side of the street to look behind you. Don’t look anyone in the eyes, keep your gaze shifting but forward. Don’t look over shoulder or do anything that comes off as paranoid. A lot of the comments about direct face, focus, looking like you’ve got a bad attitude or a fight in you is good. Obviously no headphones in. Not sure if any of what I said is helpful but I just remember growing up if you looked at ppl or over your shoulder if you’re being followed you were often more likely to get jumped.

#74 I carry an old outdated cellphone which I am ready to hand over if I am mugged.

#75 A dude would never ask a random woman to help him carry something heavy; so if he does, its a trap.

#76 Never walk in public on your phone and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

#77 I spent time on the streets in my late teens and 20s.



Trust your gut. If your gut, your instincts are signaling danger, listen.



It's not paranoia.

#78 PUT DOWN YOUR PHONE! Seriously, put it down. No photos (you look like a tourist) no staring at it (you're not paying attention to your surroundings) and no earbuds with music playing (you can often hear issues coming or following you). Put the distraction box away. (Also, a really nice phone out can signal you have money or are worth robbing.)



Keep a hand resting on your purse, it's harder to grab. Keep anything really important in your front pocket or bra or shoe where it's harder to steal.





Walk with a purpose. Don't wander around, stop to stare at store windows etc. Don't make a lot of eye contact. Do not stop for conversations with strangers, it's often a way to size uf you have cash etc.



Let go of your need to "be nice." I'm serious for most women it takes some practice we're socialized to always be nice and friendly. Stop. Practice being rude, ignoring people and walking away when they need help or directions. As someone else posted, be respectful if a guy stops you, you don't want a fight, but you don't want to be having a 10 min conversation with everyone you meet. Resting b***h face helps.



Practice with whatever weapon you carry, and get yourself mentally used to the idea you might have to harm someone with it. People often freeze because they don't want to hurt someone else, if you can't, don't carry that weapon. It will end up being used against you.



Don't get involved in drama. Fights between friends or neighbors in bad sections of town can get violent, especially if d***s are involved. Don't take sides or hang out with people who always have issues if you can help it. It will spill over to your life eventually. Especially stay away from people buying/selling d***s, it doesn't matter if you're doing them, youn can get caught in the crossfire (or raid) too easily. Never start a fight, you dont know who has friends where.



Don't take, eat or drink anything you didn't prepare or isn't sealed.



Carry a small amount of cash, less than $20. You're less likely to be robbed and if you do pull out a few ones for something it's better than a high end credit card. Looking broke helps every time.



Don't dress to attact attention. No high end clothes worth stealing. And save the feminist speil about how you should be allowed to wear whatever you want for philosophy class. Walking through bad neighborhoods isn't the time or place for it. If there are known gangs in the area avoid their colors /logos (I accidentally wore red to a dive bar full of men wearing a rival gangs color one night. Luckily they laughed it off, I was young and pretty and one knew me enough to vouch I wasn't in a gang.)



Remember your goal in bad places is to survive. It's not to be right or win an argument or to teach cat callers respect for women. Your end goal is not dying, anything else is secondary.



Edit: The key to a lot of this stuff is practice. Most people have to practice acting like they don't care about someone asking for help, or being catcalled or walking with purpose. It's not something most people can just pull out of no where. Practice in low stakes settings like walking the dog by your house or in a mall.

#79 If you get a taxi/Uber/lyft to your hotel - don’t say that’s where you are staying. If they ask, you’re meeting a friend, co-worker, etc there.



Also when you check into the hotel ask that they put a note on file not to give a key replacement to anyone else without calling you first. I had a situation where my ex-husband (then husband) and I were attending his brothers wedding. I got a room under my name only for the girls to use to get ready in. After we left he needed to get something from the room and went to the front desk and said “my wife is staying here - can I get a key? We have the same credit card, I can show you”. I asked him if they even compared cc numbers and he said they just glanced at it and then gave him the key. I was horrified. He obviously had no bad intentions but made me think how easy it could have been for a stalker or an a****r to take advantage of this.

#80 Lock your car door as soon as you get inside and close it. My dad was a cop and told me the easiest way to make yourself a victim is to sit in a car with your doors unlocked. Someone can slide into the passenger or back seat in a quick second and attempt to car jack you. Or they can yank the door open and pull you out; you're sitting and off balance and much easier to surprise.



I don't even sit in my own driveway with the door unlocked.

#81 I used to live in Philly, a bunch of trashy teenagers were harassing me, throwing garbage and I ran into a store. I had my 6 month old son strapped in the baby bjorn. If it wasnt for him I would have fought those little bastards



I carry bear spray, wasp but it is best to just walk angry, and not make eye contact. I still get racist a******s bothering me living in the sticks but I got to get groceries, move on.

