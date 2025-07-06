26 Wildly Popular Things From Prime Day 2024 That People Are Still Obsessed With
Prime Day is the sacred time of year when we collectively abandon all financial restraint and doomscroll for deals with the focus of a brain surgeon. It’s a competitive sport, a cultural phenomenon, and the one time it’s socially acceptable to have 17 different tabs open for things you didn’t know existed five minutes ago. With the main event rocketing our way from July 8th to 11th, the time for preparation is now. You wouldn't run a marathon without training, so why would you go into Prime Day without a game plan?
Consider this your official pre-game analysis. We’ve done the heavy lifting and scouted the field, rounding up the 26 absolute best-selling products from Prime Day 2024. These are the items that flew off the digital shelves, the gadgets that flooded TikTok, and the must-haves that people are probably still bragging about. Think of it as a highlight reel to help you build your 2025 wishlist, ensuring you’re ready to click ‘add to cart’ with championship-level confidence.
This post may include affiliate links.
Now Your Plants Can Photosynthesize During The Day And Throw Their Own Moody Little Rave At Night With A Solar Light Plant Stand
Review: "Look at the circle of light it cast around it. It has shelves for plants and it has 2 per order. Great quality and great price. Would be super cute in any setting. For those summer nights." - STEPHANIE NELMS
The Daily Game Of Tetris In Your Cookware Cabinet Is Officially Over Thanks To These Non-Stick Pots And Pans With A Detachable Handle
Review: "I’m in love with this set!! Nothing sticks, it’s so lightweight and it’s so convenient to store! I love the detachable handles. And it’s soo easy to clean!" - Sara hurtado
A Portable Travel Kettle Is The Emotional Support Companion For Anyone Who Refuses To Start Their Day With Lukewarm Disappointment
Review: "This product is exactly what I needed to go with a pour over collapsible coffee filter. I travel for work often and hate the in room coffee makers at most hotels. This now goes with me on every trip! Perfect! Thank you!" - Kristina Bressler
When Your Culinary Skills Go From Chef To Arsonist, An Emergency Fire Blanket Is Your Very Calm, Very Quiet First Responder
Review: "I purchased this blanket on Nov 30. Little did I know, 4 weeks later, I would need it. I was grilling (outside fortunately) and encountered a raging grease fire. I would not have been able to control the fire. I threw the blanket over the grill and it contained the fire and put it out. Unfortunately, my chicken didn't make out too well. I can't recommend this product enough." - K-Flash
Now You Can Debate Your Relatives At Family Gatherings With Cited Sources Thanks To Systematic Theology, Second Edition: An Introduction To Biblical Doctrine
Review: "I cannot say enough good things about this book. I love reading through it and think that it is an amazing asset that all Christians should read. Highly recommend!." - Marla
Tell The Dead Skin On Your Feet "Thank U, Next" With Some Callus Remover Gel
Review: "I never leave a review but this product’s quality and result inspired me to do so. This is my husband’s feet, love the results! I left the product on for 15 minutes due to how bad his feet were. They are now so soft! Definitely you get value for money with product! Buy it now and save hundreds at the nail salon!" - Mel&Mels
The Power To Never Say 'When' Is Finally In Your Hands With A Rotary Cheese Grater
Review: "I bought this after seeing it used by several video cooking shows that I watch. I was tired of grating my knuckles with my hand held graters and this looked perfect. I chose this brand bc I noticed the name, and it had great reveiws and a great price. I love it." - Kathy Norton
Your Shower Concerts Just Found Their Production Budget With A Mini JBL Speaker
Review: "I'm really glad I gave in and just got a JBL band speaker. After seeing them around so often on Amazon but not in real life, I was skeptical. But after getting my JBL Go 3 my friend showed me hers and she loves it. I picked the 3 because the 4 doesn't have little texture line/feet on the bottom to stand up right according to other reciews. It feels like a quality item with about a pound+ of weight to it and the weave seems extremely durable-- like this thing could *probably* take more than a couple falls to the outside ground and still be good to go. The bass sound is more than I expected something this size could handle, the sound is clear and it can get far louder than you'd expect something this size could go too." - J. H.
Is your wishlist already groaning under the weight of all these potential new purchases? Good. We're about halfway through, and by now, you should be getting a clear picture of what makes a product a true Prime Day legend. It's all about solving those little everyday annoyances you've just accepted as part of life. From getting your home in order to making self-care a little more luxurious, the next items are here to continue the glow-up.
That Sad Desk Salad Is About To Get So Jealous Of Your Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Electric Lunch Box
Review: "I can not boast about this enough! It is perfect for my work lunches. Plug it in and when it's time, my food is hot and ready! It's also the perfect size! Holds quite a bit. I ordered 2 more for Christmas gifts." - RonaldJohnston
A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner Is The Only Witness You Need To Help You Get Away With That Red Wine Spill
Review: "I bought this to use on a spot on the carpet at my house and it ended up being a staple in my home. I just recently used it on my couch and the stains were removed in less than 30 seconds. It is light weight and easy to transport and can also be used in the car! It comes with several attachments and a sample cleaner that works great on tough stains." - Ashley Goehrig
An Electric Window Vacuum Squeegee Will Have You Singing "To The Window, To The Wall" Until You Realize There Are No Drips Running Down At All
Review: "Before and after pics. It’s so satisfying to vacuum all that dirty water up and the results are clearly evident. It’s like before glasses and after I put my glasses on 🤣. Trust me you need this. So worth the $" - Amber Toomey
A Socket Extender With Surge Protector Is Basically The Oprah Of Electricity Giving Everyone An Outlet
Review: "This outlet extender perfectly fits my need for office and home use. I'm tired of traditional power strip with cable. This one stays on top of existing wall outlet plate with one screw securing it on." - Tom
Get Ready For Your Skin To Have A Bigger Comeback Story Than Jennifer Coolidge With A Retinol Body Lotion & Face Moisturizer
Review: "Theirs is the best I have ever tried. I found I can apply it very generously twice a day and within a few minutes it adds incredible moisture. It makes a very noticeable difference!!!" - Amazon Customer
Maximize The All-Important Snack Real Estate In Your Cooler With A Few Large Slim Cooler Ice Packs
Review: "I love that these are slim! They keep my food cold without taking much space and they fit PERECT in my Yeti lunch box!" - jhbe
Wearing A Biodance Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask Overnight Is The Only Kind Of All-Nighter That Actually Makes You Look Good The Next Day
Review: "Unexpectedly amazing. It is weird using it at first it's very jelly-like and can tear easily so just be very careful with it. Is best if you lay down and put it on and then wait 15-20 minutes then you can move around. It really does last 3 to 4 hours if you're in a dry environment, if it's moist or raining outside and the windows are open the face mask would last longer than 4 hours. Looking forward to buying their bigger pack." - Paloma Bain
Prepare For Everyone To Ask What Instagram Filter You're Using In Real Life Thanks To The COSRX Glass Skin Starter Set
Review: "I use this at least twice a day. My face has cleared of black marks from old scars, it makes my skin soooo soft, and glowy. I receive multiple compliments a day. I have sensitive skin, so i love that this works for me." - Aja
We're in the home stretch, and your Prime Day strategy should be looking sharper than a brand-new set of kitchen knives. You've seen the gadgets, the problem-solvers, and the just-plain-fun things that everyone else fell in love with. The final few items on this list are the heavy hitters, the kind of products that will make you wonder how you ever lived without them. Ready your carts, folks, the grand finale is coming up.
Some Shoe Heel Repair Stickers Are How You Tell The Monster Living In Your Sneakers That The All-You-Can-Eat Sock Buffet Is Permanently Closed
Review: "My old hiking shoes are amazing but after so many miles I had literally worn down both the heel and backs. I shopped for new shoes before thinking to try to repair them. I purchased this kit and the adhesive repair patches are very flexible and don’t leave any wrinkles. The shoes feel good and are all patched up, ready for more miles. These are definitely worth trying. They feel like leather." - Lauren Yoder
A Toilet Cleaning Pumice Stone Finally Lets You Look Those Stubborn Toilet Rings In The Eye And Say Not Today, Satan
Review: "I wish I found this sooner. With an all-white tile bathroom, this thing is THE BEST! It wears away as you use it, but it lasts a good while. It surprisingly will clean into spots you don’t think it’ll reach, and cleans away all the little annoying stuff. I’ll be getting a second one in the near future. Excellent product! Cleans tile better than magic eraser." - Jamie D.
A 3-Tier Fountain And Birdbath Is How You Tell The Neighborhood Birds That Your Yard Is Now An Exclusive, All-Inclusive Resort
Review: "I LOVE this! Heavier and sturdier than my previous inexpensive fountain, which lasted ten years. Had to "finess" putting together with plastic threads, but not a big deal. Use an outdoor extension cord with a waterproof connector. It's beautiful in my little garden!" - NJo Tufts
Let A Tiny, Judgmental Committee Oversee Your To-Do List With A Set Of Cute Cat Pens
Review: "I bought these for a gift for my friend. She loved then, they are super cute and they write pretty well. They have a fine point." - Amber M
Erase All The Evidence Of Your Coffee And Red Wine Habit From Your Smile's Permanent Record With Some Teeth Whitening Strips
Review: "I've been using Crest Whitestrips for a couple of weeks now, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the whiteness of my teeth. The application process is straightforward, and the strips adhere well without slipping. However, after each use, I experience some tooth sensitivity, especially to cold temperatures, which lasts for a few hours. Despite this minor discomfort, the results are impressive, and my smile looks noticeably brighter. Overall, I would recommend Crest Whitestrips for those seeking an effective at-home whitening solution, but it's essential to be aware of potential sensitivity." - Ziandra
A Little Dab Of Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream Basically Serves Your Under-Eye Bags An Eviction Notice
Review: "Incredible! I was having some serious redness and flaking skin around my eyes. Nothing helped, other “natural” products burned and made it worse. After researching online, I came across this product and the consistently 5-star ratings. And bonus, it’s a fraction of the price of prestige beauty brands. I saw results within hours." - SierraSue
Give Your Feet A Hug From A Thousand Tiny, Fuzzy Caterpillars With One Of These Chenille Bath Rugs
Review: "This rug feels very well made and is truly non-slip. I am impressed with how thick and comfortably soft it is. We are very happy that it is also machine wash-able and quick drying. The dimensions of the rug I received were just as advertised and the perfect size for placing in front of our shower door. I would recommend and purchase this bathroom rug again." - Frank R.
Finally, You Can Serve An Eviction Notice To The Fur Living Rent-Free On Your Sofa With A Pet Hair Removal Tool
Review: "Who knew that there was so much dog hair hidden in the rugs- even after vacuuming??? Seeing all the hair made me want to pull up all of my carpets and put down hardwood floors, but since I cannot do that, I will be using this- it’s amazing!" - Kimberly Doyle
Channel The Chaotic Energy Of Your Group Chat Into Your Notebook With A 6-In-1 Multicolor Ballpoint Pen
Review: "They're driving me a little crazy with all the clicking...but my fourth graders love these pens. I bought them as part of their Christmas gift. None were broken. I like seeing them using the different colors to annotate their notes! They just like the pens. It's a win." - Gina H.
Creating The Illusion That You Have Your Life Together Starts With Some Cute Spiral Notebooks
Review: "These are really nice. Full of paper, wide lined, with a pocket folder as the first page. The paper is nice and smooth and the covers are colorful and appealing." - iverhunt04