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Ben Zaehringer, the creator behind Berkeley Mews, has built a recognizable style that plays with expectations in a very specific way. His comics often start off looking simple, familiar, even a bit nostalgic, but that feeling rarely lasts. What follows is usually a sharp turn into something darker, more absurd, or just unexpectedly uncomfortable in a way that makes the punchline hit harder.

A lot of his ideas come from everyday life, pop culture, and even childhood references, which he then twists into something completely different. It’s this contrast, between the innocent setup and the unexpected ending, that makes his work stand out and keeps readers coming back for more.

In this post, we’ve selected some of the best comics from the series – favorites that have really resonated with our community – so scroll down to see the ones that stood out the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | berkeleymews.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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The Best Of Ben Zaehringer Berkeley Mews

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    Roger9er
    Roger9er
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's crystal clear what he likes to get at Xmas time!

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    Roger9er
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were an alien, I wouldn't even show up!

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    Roger9er
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    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nintinder, I love this!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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