ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Zaehringer, the creator behind Berkeley Mews, has built a recognizable style that plays with expectations in a very specific way. His comics often start off looking simple, familiar, even a bit nostalgic, but that feeling rarely lasts. What follows is usually a sharp turn into something darker, more absurd, or just unexpectedly uncomfortable in a way that makes the punchline hit harder.

A lot of his ideas come from everyday life, pop culture, and even childhood references, which he then twists into something completely different. It’s this contrast, between the innocent setup and the unexpected ending, that makes his work stand out and keeps readers coming back for more.

In this post, we’ve selected some of the best comics from the series – favorites that have really resonated with our community – so scroll down to see the ones that stood out the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | berkeleymews.com