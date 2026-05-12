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We have something special for longtime fans of one of our favorite artists featured on Bored Panda over the years. Sarah Andersen needs little introduction to most of our community, but if you’re new here, you should know that she is one of the best artists when it comes to painfully relatable humor. The cartoonist has built a huge following on social media through her hilarious comic series that captures everyday struggles, awkward moments, anxiety, introversion, and all the highs and lows of adulthood, and millions of people see themselves in her work.

The artist first began sharing her comics online while studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art, eventually turning her semi-autobiographical doodles into a full-time career. Since then, her work has expanded far beyond Instagram and Tumblr, leading to bestselling comic collections like Adulthood Is a Myth, Big Mushy Happy Lump, and Herding Cats.

In this post, we’ve selected some of Sarah’s best cartoons, loved most by our readers. They’re funny, honest, and deeply relatable comics that perfectly capture what it feels like to navigate adulthood in the modern world. Scroll down to check them out for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sarahcandersen.com | patreon.com