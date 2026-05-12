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We have something special for longtime fans of one of our favorite artists featured on Bored Panda over the years. Sarah Andersen needs little introduction to most of our community, but if you’re new here, you should know that she is one of the best artists when it comes to painfully relatable humor. The cartoonist has built a huge following on social media through her hilarious comic series that captures everyday struggles, awkward moments, anxiety, introversion, and all the highs and lows of adulthood, and millions of people see themselves in her work.

The artist first began sharing her comics online while studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art, eventually turning her semi-autobiographical doodles into a full-time career. Since then, her work has expanded far beyond Instagram and Tumblr, leading to bestselling comic collections like Adulthood Is a Myth, Big Mushy Happy Lump, and Herding Cats.

In this post, we’ve selected some of Sarah’s best cartoons, loved most by our readers. They’re funny, honest, and deeply relatable comics that perfectly capture what it feels like to navigate adulthood in the modern world. Scroll down to check them out for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sarahcandersen.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm the missing link between wolves and dogs: I'm a fat, friendly, food-motivated wolf XD

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    Ubik
    Ubik
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to hell right now!

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    Ripley
    Ripley
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    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably the most accurate cat comic of ALL TIME.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This needs extra upvotes.

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    Ripley
    Ripley
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    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ours will meow at the front door for us to let him in, walk straight through the house to the cat hole in the back, and walk around to the front door and meow for us to let him in. He is a 1st grade A-hole.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know how you start out with a cool name for your pet, and then you end up always calling them by the most ludicrous, stupid, cringe nicknames? Yeah... one of my cats is named Lucanis, but he knows his name as "Woo-woo" (Lucanis > Woocanis > Woo-woo.) My dog Fenring responds to "Dingus" (from Fenringus von Dingus, naturally.) My cat Riker has somehow become "Pickle".

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