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If you’re into comics that take everyday situations and turn them into something unexpectedly funny, Ryan Rds is definitely one to know. His work is simple at first glance, but there’s always a clever twist hiding in the punchline that catches you off guard in the best way.

What makes his comics stand out is how relatable they feel. He takes small, ordinary moments and builds them into short stories that suddenly go in a completely different direction – sometimes absurd, sometimes a bit dark, but always funny. As he once shared, his main goal is just to make people laugh, and that really comes through in every piece.

In this “best of” selection, we’ve gathered the top upvoted comics from previous posts, chosen by our community as their favorites. So go ahead and scroll through – these are the ones that resonated the most, and there’s a good chance a few of them will catch you off guard again.

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