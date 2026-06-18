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Anyone who has ever worked in customer service knows that some experiences stay with you forever. Whether it's difficult customers, workplace absurdities, or management decisions that leave you speechless, there’s no shortage of material for comedy. That’s exactly what Stephen Beals captures so well in his 'Adult Children' comics, turning everyday frustrations into humor that resonates with countless readers.

A prolific cartoonist, Stephen has been creating daily comics for years, consistently finding fresh inspiration in the quirks of modern life. His dedication to the craft is evident, but like many independent artists, he also relies on the support of his audience to keep creating. As the artist puts it: “I love being read and love my readers. If you like a creator and are able to, consider supporting them through their Patreon or website. Nobody is trying to get rich. We just want to do what we love and entertain you.”

Scroll down to enjoy the latest comics from the series, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | stbeals.com | gocomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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The Best 100 “Adult Children” Comics About Customer Service Chaos And Workplace Struggles (Part 1)

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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understand this , my bosses are so intent on keeping our shareholders happy but they like me don't get a salary increase but carry on regardless

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    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Result!

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so rude, and I see quite a few people doing this on the regular

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs Aloe Vera for that burn...

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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