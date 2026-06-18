ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service knows that some experiences stay with you forever. Whether it's difficult customers, workplace absurdities, or management decisions that leave you speechless, there’s no shortage of material for comedy. That’s exactly what Stephen Beals captures so well in his 'Adult Children' comics, turning everyday frustrations into humor that resonates with countless readers.

A prolific cartoonist, Stephen has been creating daily comics for years, consistently finding fresh inspiration in the quirks of modern life. His dedication to the craft is evident, but like many independent artists, he also relies on the support of his audience to keep creating. As the artist puts it: “I love being read and love my readers. If you like a creator and are able to, consider supporting them through their Patreon or website. Nobody is trying to get rich. We just want to do what we love and entertain you.”

Scroll down to enjoy the latest comics from the series, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | stbeals.com | gocomics.com