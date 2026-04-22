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Having a friend means there’s someone you can rely on through life’s biggest moments. Assuming they actually care about you, of course.

However, future bride and Reddit user Busy_Detective6667 is starting to realize that her longtime bestie might not be as dependable as she once thought.

As the wedding planning ramps up, everything is beginning to feel more and more complicated, and the biggest headache, hands down, is her friend’s demands.

It looks like she is only willing to go as far as it fits her comfort zone—which isn’t even the bare minimum when you consider how long the two women have known each other.

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Planning a wedding is already stressful as it is

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

And on top of that, if your best friend starts pressuring you to make it revolve around them, it might be time to reconsider the guest list

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Image credits: Esma Atak/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Busy_Detective6667

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As people reacted to her story, the bride provided more information about the wedding and her friend’s behavior

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