Guy Thinks Long-Term GF Is Cheating After His Best Friend Sees Her Leaning On A Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important pillars of a healthy relationship is trust.

And according to this Redditor, he and his girlfriend had plenty of it. So he was stunned when, during a family trip to say goodbye to his sick grandmother, he received a text from a friend claiming he had seen his girlfriend out with another man.

He tried not to assume the worst, but as time passed, more signs appeared that made him grow increasingly suspicious. Read on to see how it all unfolded—and to find out whether she actually cheated or not.

RELATED:

The man believed he and his girlfriend had a strong relationship built on trust

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

So it came as a shock when, during his trip, a friend texted saying he’d spotted her with another man

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Adam Custer (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image source: Outoftowncheat

Readers were divided—some saw it as clear signs of cheating, while others believed the girlfriend might have been preparing a surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)

Later, the author posted an update revealing that he had found out the identity of the mystery man

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dmitriy Frantsev (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Outoftowncheat

Readers were glad to hear that it all ended happily for the couple

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon