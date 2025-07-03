Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Thinks Long-Term GF Is Cheating After His Best Friend Sees Her Leaning On A Stranger
Man in striped shirt looking stressed while using a tablet, relating to best friend and girlfriend situation checking email
Couples, Relationships

Guy Thinks Long-Term GF Is Cheating After His Best Friend Sees Her Leaning On A Stranger

One of the most important pillars of a healthy relationship is trust.

And according to this Redditor, he and his girlfriend had plenty of it. So he was stunned when, during a family trip to say goodbye to his sick grandmother, he received a text from a friend claiming he had seen his girlfriend out with another man.

He tried not to assume the worst, but as time passed, more signs appeared that made him grow increasingly suspicious. Read on to see how it all unfolded—and to find out whether she actually cheated or not.

RELATED:

    The man believed he and his girlfriend had a strong relationship built on trust

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    So it came as a shock when, during his trip, a friend texted saying he’d spotted her with another man

    Image credits: Adam Custer (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Outoftowncheat

    Readers were divided—some saw it as clear signs of cheating, while others believed the girlfriend might have been preparing a surprise

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)

    Later, the author posted an update revealing that he had found out the identity of the mystery man

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Dmitriy Frantsev (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Outoftowncheat

    Readers were glad to hear that it all ended happily for the couple

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    10 years ago. Seriously? They'll have married and had kids with other people by now.

    ADVERTISEMENT