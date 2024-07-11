Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Lend Her “Special Occasion Heels” To Best Friend For Bridal Shower, She Storms Off
Woman Refuses To Lend Her “Special Occasion Heels” To Best Friend For Bridal Shower, She Storms Off

All of us possess at least one material item that we have a sentimental connection with. It can be a book, an outfit, a piece of furniture, or just about anything we own. Usually, that item comes with a special story that makes us cherish it even more.

Nobody wants to lend something they value so much, and neither did the woman in this post. Unfortunately, her best friend could not understand why she was getting so sentimental over a pair of shoes, and their long-time friendship suffered as a result.

More info: Reddit

A demanding bride-to-be can’t accept a refusal from her best friend, who doesn’t want to lend her their favorite pair of shoes

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

The poster said that her best friend of 16 years was getting married and wanted to borrow a pair of heels from her to wear at her bridal shower

Image credits: NYCgallerydirector (not the actual photo)

She picked out a pair of red-bottom heels from the closet, but when the poster said she wasn’t comfortable with her taking those, the best friend got mad and left

Image credits: u/anonymous

The woman had a special sentimental connection to the shoes, but her friend had no idea about that at all and expected her to hand them over

The author let people know that she isn’t a materialistic person at all, but she really valued one specific pair of heels that she owned. They had been gifted by her mother, who worked extremely hard to afford them. That’s why she considered them her “special occasion” shoes and had only worn them out twice.

The problem occurred when her best friend came over to borrow black heels for her bridal shower. While looking through her closet, the friend came across the cherished red-bottom heels and wanted that pair. However, the poster could not possibly give them away and let her friend know she could take anything but those. 

The friend could not take no for an answer and tried to guilt the author into giving up the shoes. She even stormed off and didn’t reply to any text messages. It might be difficult to deal with someone who doesn’t accept your refusal, but the best thing to do is wait for them to calm down. Later on, you can have a conversation with them and express how their inability to accept your refusal made you feel.

The childhood best friends had a history of borrowing clothes from one another, which is one of the reasons why the woman might have been so shocked at her friend’s refusal. Sharing clothes between friends is often an act of love and care, and it can be quite a wonderful experience. But, if one person is uncomfortable or doesn’t want to lend something of theirs, it definitely should be respected. Netizens presumed that the best friend might have been so pushy because she had her eye on the red-bottom heels for quite a while and had planned to borrow them all along.

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

According to Taylor Counseling Group, “negotiation can quickly turn into manipulation when people don’t understand how to communicate in a healthy manner. This is especially true if people never learned that they won’t always get their way. People who haven’t achieved emotional and intellectual maturity often don’t know how to handle disappointment, which can cause them to pressure others to get what they want.” The best friend probably didn’t expect the poster to reject her request, and she struggled with her feelings afterward.

It’s hard to cope with someone who keeps pushing for a yes, especially if that someone is a person we’re very close to. But, counselors say that even if we accept the other person’s feelings, it doesn’t mean we need to take the bait. If the author had given in to her friend’s tantrums, it would have eased the other woman’s discomfort but probably made the poster feel worried about her special shoes.

Whether the friend’s demands were related to the stress of her upcoming bridal shower or the fact that they always shared clothes, even etiquette experts say that people’s sentimental and heirloom items should be off-limits from borrowing. When one of the commenters asked the poster if she had told her friend about the shoes having sentimental value, she said that she hadn’t.

Maybe having a clear conversation about why the shoes are so special and her mother’s efforts to buy them might make the best friend understand her point of view. All in all, a 16-year-long friendship should not go down the drain over a pair of heels, even if they are extremely expensive! Do you think the author was justified in saying no to her bestie, or should she have given in to the demands? 

Netizens cheekily suggested that the friend should get a pair of black heels and color the bottoms with a red Sharpie

Image credits: Elizaveta Rukhtina (not the actual photo)

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Louboutins for a bridal shower? Or are they for the bachelorette party? Either way, she’ll probably get drunk while wearing them and either scuff them up, or puke on them, or both. No. No f*****g way. I would’ve told her to get her stinking dirty feet out of them, go to Walmart and buy some black heels, then take a red Sharpie to the bottom of them. Who TF is going to know, or care anyway? This childhood friendship is probably coming due to have run its course anyway, if the bride’s personality is changing like that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
espresso-overload avatar
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another worse thing that could happen in her drunken stupor is, breaking the heel. Nope, not on those shoes that OP's mom had to work really hard to give it to OP as a gift.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK freaky how everyone seems to value a pair of shoes higher than their supposed best friend? If she had a history of not taking good care of things, fine. But just bc they are good shoes? I would want my friend to have them, especially since it's an occasion.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
claytonj23 avatar
Jennifer Clayton
Jennifer Clayton
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You sweat in leather shoes just once and they form to your feet. Those shoes would be changed forever even if she was careful.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
