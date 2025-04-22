Bride Learns Fiancé And Her Best Friend Made A Bet About Him Marrying Her, Wedding In 2 Weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of her hits a few years ago, Lady Gaga sang “It wasn’t love, it wasn’t love, it was a perfect illusion…” describing a situation that, alas, is very familiar to many of us, both women and men. When we sincerely believe that our feelings are mutual – and when it turns out not to be so, our world literally falls apart.

The story we’re going to tell you today, from the user u/HoodiexTA, happened a couple of weeks before her wedding. Her best friend’s attempt to “open the bride’s eyes to her future husband” actually put her in a dilemma: to choose between a 3-year relationship or an 11-year friendship. Because, as it often happens, there’s no third option.

The author of the post is going to get married in two weeks after dating her fiance for 3 years

After the bachelorette party, the author’s best friend got tipsy and decided to ‘take the lid off’ the fiance

According to the bestie’s words, the entire relationship was just a result of their long-standing bet years ago

The fiance and the bestie had been dating long before the author met him, then broke up – and met again years later

It was the woman’s idea to bet on whether he could drive the author to marriage – and she said he accepted the bet

According to the author’s own words, she felt ‘so played and betrayed and humiliated’

The woman asked her fiance about it and he admitted the bet took place but he didn’t take it seriously then

So the woman found herself at a crossroads, and decided to ask netizens for advice and support

Well, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that she has been dating her fiance for three years, and literally two weeks before the wedding, after her bachelorette party, her best friend (let’s call her “Lucy”) stayed at an Airbnb with the bride. Lucy was tipsy, and at one point she began to cry bitterly. When the author asked what was going on, she revealed “the terrible truth”…

So, according to Lucy, the author’s entire relationship with her future husband, “Erwin,” was actually the result of their long-standing bet. They had dated a long time ago, but then broke up – and after Erwin met our heroine, Lucy offered him a bet – if he followed through with the proposal, they could start all over again – after all, the guy would prove that he could be relied on.

To say that the original poster was shocked is to say nothing at all. Erwin arrived home the next day and, meeting him at the airport, our heroine immediately put the question bluntly. The man admitted that he had such a conversation with Lucy, but it was a long time ago, and he didn’t attach any importance to it at all. And in general, he sincerely loves the OP and wants to spend his entire life with her.

So the author found herself in a completely ambiguous situation. Either her entire love story with Erwin was actually an illusion (and this is definitely not the case – after all, the man has repeatedly proven with words and deeds that he loves her), or eleven years of friendship with Lucy don’t really mean anything. The woman felt “so played and betrayed and humiliated.” So she decided to ask netizens for advice on what to do next.

“It seems to me that this woman’s friend simply tried to ruin her upcoming marriage, being envious of her. Even if such a bet took place in the far past, it doesn’t change the fact that everything could’ve developed into a serious relationship. This has happened more than once, based on my own experience,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“The main thing, in my opinion, is to find out whether this woman’s fiancé was faithful to her throughout their relationship. If so, then most likely this is just a manifestation of envy on the part of her friend, an attempt to quarrel between them. After all, no one stopped her from telling about it long before the wedding was scheduled, right?” Irina ponders.

Most of the commenters under the original post are also inclined to think that Erwin, most likely, simply fell victim to circumstances. For example, one of the male responders claimed that when men want to do something romantic, but are afraid of being judged by their peers, they usually call it a bet. In any case, people are quite sure that it was Lucy who did something wrong here.

By the way, the original poster also admits that she found out that Lucy called her fiancé several times before the wedding announcement, but he didn’t answer the calls. Perhaps this was the reason for her to tell everything. Whatever the case, everything here seemed to end well. “Everything from here on will be Erwin’s and my decisions,” the author concludes. Now what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

People in the comments mostly assumed that it was the author’s ‘bestie’ who got envious and made a last-ditch effort to break them up

